2 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit
At approximately 6:00 p.m on Wednesday, Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were notified that a stolen vehicle, a teal 1998 Chevy pick-up, had been spotted on the Southbound Salem Highway headed towards Madison County. The post 2 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit appeared first on Local News 8.
Local man reportedly threatened to ambush, beat woman over civil protection order
A Rigby man was arrested and charged with first-degree stalking after he sent a woman dozens of threatening messages days after he was served with a civil protection order, police said. Among the messages Michael Nassar, 43, reportedly sent the victim were pictures of her daughter's driveway indicating he knew whether she was home. Nassar also reportedly sent a message to the woman's 12-year-old son who was at a movie...
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after allegedly throwing a glass at man
IDAHO FALLS — A 52-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a glass at a man, which caused blood to run down his face. Leslie Lee Billman-Suitter was charged with felony battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the...
eastidahonews.com
20-year-old charged after allegedly threatening to kill kids before taking woman’s car
IDAHO FALLS — A 20-year-old Rigby man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a woman’s car and threatening to kill her kids. Andres Leyva-Ochoa was charged Saturday with felony grand theft of property obtained by extortion and misdemeanor possession of an open container. On Dec. 3, a Bonneville...
eastidahonews.com
Man gets probation after abusing 6-year-old
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to probation after abusing a 6-year-old girl. John Wiece, 47, was sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service by District Judge Michael Whyte after pleading guilty to felony injury to a child. Wiece accepted a...
eastidahonews.com
Planet Doom suspects charged after allegedly stealing over $4,000 worth of items in July
IDAHO FALLS — Prosecutors have charged two men who allegedly broke into a local business and stole over $4,000 worth of items. The burglary happened early morning on July 15 at Planet Doom on 1st Street. Charges were filed in October. Court hearings will be taking place in December.
Caribou County coroner dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County coroner was found dead Monday morning, according to the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release issued Monday, Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey announced the county’s coroner, F. Darrin Sims, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Bailey Creek area south of Soda Springs around 6:37 a.m. Monday for a requested welfare check, Mabey...
Police ticketed and relocated over 400 vehicles during snow removal
IDAHO FALLS — The first major snow event of the season brought twice the number of ticketed and relocated vehicles compared to that of 2021. While all parking restrictions were lifted, effective Monday, 429 vehicles were ticketed in Zone A by the Idaho Falls Police Department and relocated by city of Idaho Falls staff over the weekend. Zone A is in the center of the city from Memorial Drive to...
Astoria Bridge in Snake River Canyon remains closed
The Astoria Bridge in the Snake River Canyon that provides access to the Snake River Sporting Club remains closed due to structural damage. The post Astoria Bridge in Snake River Canyon remains closed appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl
IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
svinews.com
Edwards Law Office in Etna sponsoring annual coloring contest
Jack Edwards from Edwards Law Office in Etna says it is putting on its annual coloring contest for elementary aged children in Star Valley. He says they have a lot of sponsors for this event. He also says they will hand out coloring books through all the schools and if you are home-schooled you can get one at any Lincoln County library location. The way it works is the child colors each page for one of the business owners and hand deliver them there.
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says
Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
eastidahonews.com
Winning Wednesday: Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $200 Target gift card, cozy blankets and more
Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $200 Target gift card, a cozy winter blanket and much more! Follow the information in this post to learn how to win:
eastidahonews.com
Woman rushed to hospital after being run over in Walmart parking lot
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being run over by a truck in the Walmart parking lot. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Walmart on Utah Avenue. The driver of a GMC Sierra hit the woman and the left side of her body was pinned underneath one of the tires, according to witnesses.
Idaho8.com
Clouds and fog ahead of more snow
Freezing fog advisory ahead of the morning commute for lower valley along I-15 and into Bear River range as well. This was last until mid-morning. We have lots of low clouds, and some might see a snow shower with colder air in the upper highlands and light winds. 23 in Jackson, 26 in Ammon, 31 in Chubbuck and overcast, dreary. There's more bright skies in Salmon at 26.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Botulism Death Appears To Be Isolated, Source Remains Elusive
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Jackson man’s death from botulism appears to be an isolated incident, although the exact source of the contamination that sickened him hasn’t been determined, says a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health. Hans Russell, 56, died Wednesday...
Pole Peddle Paddle Cancelled
Faced with rising costs and the ever-present challenge of a lack of volunteers, the Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club has cancelled the 2023 Pole Peddle Paddle Event. They say that a lack of participation has forced them to reassess the future of PPP. The Ski Club says they are...
dishingjh.com
Nora’s Doors Re-Open!
Local beloved breakfast spot, Nora’s Fish Creek Inn, has reopened it’s doors under new ownership. Nora’s Fish Creek Inn is a Jackson legend. The building first served as the post office and general store and was later converted into a restaurant. In 1982, Nora and Marvin Tygum opened what we currently know as Nora’s, serving up diner-style breakfast for all who stopped by.
Soda Springs, December 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Soda Springs. The Ririe High School basketball team will have a game with Soda Springs High School on December 06, 2022, 18:30:00. The Ririe High School basketball team will have a game with Soda Springs High School on December 07, 2022, 15:30:00.
