Jack Edwards from Edwards Law Office in Etna says it is putting on its annual coloring contest for elementary aged children in Star Valley. He says they have a lot of sponsors for this event. He also says they will hand out coloring books through all the schools and if you are home-schooled you can get one at any Lincoln County library location. The way it works is the child colors each page for one of the business owners and hand deliver them there.

ETNA, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO