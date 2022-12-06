ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Yardbarker

49ers reportedly get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo injury

When San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down to a foot injury early in their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, it did not look good. Following San Francisco’s surprising win with rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy leading the charge, head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Garoppolo will have to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch

At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
NESN

Everyone Made Same Joke After Yankees Re-Signed Aaron Judge

The Yankees on Wednesday went above and beyond to make sure their best player stays in pinstripes for years to come. New York and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge agreed on a nine-year, $360 million deal. Judge, who rejected an eight-year contract offer from the Yankees before the start of last season, is now set to make more money annually than any other position player in Major League Baseball history.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Kiké Hernández Tweets After Red Sox Reportedly Add Kenley Jansen

The Red Sox on Wednesday made their first big splash of the Major League Baseball offseason, and Kiké Hernández was pumped about it. Boston and star closer Kenley Jansen reportedly came to terms on a two-year contract, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal for Jansen marked the third free agency addition to the bullpen for the Red Sox, who previously scooped Joely Rodríguez and Chris Martin off the open market.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

David Andrews Has Message For Frustrated Patriots Locker Room

FOXBORO, Mass. — The frustration was evident the moment you walked into the Patriots locker room last Thursday night. Players either were quiet and dejected after the ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills or airing their grievances to reporters. Even quarterback Mac Jones sent not-so-subtle shots at New England’s oft-criticized offensive coaching staff.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

MLB Rumors: This AL Team Made Offer To Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez

Xander Bogaerts isn’t the only longtime Red Sox to be drawing interest on the open market, as Christian Vázquez has reportedly received an enticing offer from an American League contender. “The Minnesota Twins have made free agent catcher Christian Vázquez an offer, their top non-Correa priority,” Darren Wolfson...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Saints’ Mark Ingram Apologizes For Crucial Mistake Vs. Bucs

Mark Ingram will be the first to tell you. He deserves a good chunk of the blame for the Saints’ loss at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. A bone-headed mistake by Ingram set the stage for a late-game comeback by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. On a second-and-8 near midfield with just over six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Ingram caught a swing pass from quarterback Andy Dalton but bizarrely pulled up one yard short of the first-down marker. New Orleans wasn’t able to extend its drive on third-and-1 and was forced to punt the ball away.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NESN

Former Celtics Forward Finds New NBA Home With Timberwolves

Former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan is keeping his NBA dreams alive. Ryan, who spent last season with the Celtics organization as he primarily played in the G League and flashed during Summer League before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in September, reportedly is signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Baker Mayfield, Rams Complete Insane Comeback Over Raiders

On Tuesday, Baker Mayfield played for the Carolina Panthers. On Thursday, he led the Los Angeles Rams on a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s hard to get more improbable than what Mayfield did on “Thursday Night Football.” After entering the game as a backup,...
NESN

MLB Rumors: Cubs Agree To Contract With Cody Bellinger

Free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger reportedly made his free agency decision on Tuesday and signed with the Chicago Cubs. Bellinger, 27, spent the entirety of his big league career with the Los Angeles Dodgers since being drafted by the organization back in 2013. However, that tenure reached its end after the left-handed hitter decided to take his talents down to the National League Central division.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Josh McDaniels, Raiders Blow Double-Digit Leads At Historic Rate

The record for the Las Vegas Raiders would look a lot different if they could hold onto a lead. The Raiders, guided by first-year head coach and former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, blew another golden opportunity Thursday night as they let another double-digit advantage slip away in the second half, this time to the Los Angeles Rams and Baker Mayfield — yes, Baker Mayfield.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
