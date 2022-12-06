ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

fox35orlando.com

Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road

Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Lanes reopen U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County were told to expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed on Wednesday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic was being diverted onto Cole Street until lanes could be reopened. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Bronson woman leads Levy County deputies on chase

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Bronson woman was arrested after deputies say she fled during a traffic stop. According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials, Michelle McNeal, 34, ran a stop sign on Monday and didn’t stop despite a deputy’s pursuit. When the vehicle stopped...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala man sent to the hospital after being hit by a sedan in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers say a 73-year-old man from Ocala is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road. Troopers say the man was trying to cross the northbound lanes of SE 58th Avenue from the east side of the road in Marion County around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon and that’s when a sedan hit him.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Hilary Hynes in need of a helping hand

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A familiar face on TV20′s Morning Show is in need of a helping hand after she dedicated her life to helping animals all across North Central Florida. Hilary Hynes worked at Alachua County Animal Services for over 20 years until being injured which left her...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist County residents will collect food for the holidays

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Gilchrist County are collecting food for the holidays. A donation box is now available inside the county courthouse in Trenton, located by the elections and property appraiser offices. The food that is donated will be distributed next Thursday, December 15.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2 injured in 2-vehicle crash south of Alachua

Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) crews extricated two people involved in a collision south of Alachua on Tuesday morning. According to an ACFR release, the accident occurred at the intersection of NW 78th Avenue and County Road 235 at 6:40 a.m. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release stated a 28-year-old...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Dunnellon boy dies in ATV accident

A 10-year-old Dunnellon boy died on Sunday when the ATV he was driving overturned and ejected him. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the boy was driving a 2004 Suzuki Vinson 500 ATV at “The Florida Highland Mudhole” west in the northeast section near SW 80th Avenue in Marion County. For unknown reasons, the ATV overturned, ejecting the boy.
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled after missing man from Gainesville found

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert after an 86-year-old man went missing on Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies say Paul Brown, 86, was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving his home on Northwest 132nd Boulevard before being found. He suffers from a number of medical conditions.
GAINESVILLE, FL

