Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
fox35orlando.com
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
fox35orlando.com
'Run!': Florida grandma recounts moment car burst into flames as family drove down road
OCALA, Fla. - Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car, when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on ‘dangerous speeders’ in southwest Ocala
I agree with the resident who recently wrote about the speeders on 49th Avenue. We live in proximity to that location on SW 38th Avenue, which is used by residents in Sky Valley as well as some of the school buses transporting for Hammett Bowen. I have been complaining to...
WCJB
ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
WCJB
Owner and their cat reunite with the help from a North Central Florida community
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A lost cat has been reunited with its owners after a North Central Florida community came together to find the feline. The owner was at a rest stop along I-75 in Alachua County when their cat, Sally, escaped. A post on Gainesville pet finder asked people to help locate her.
WCJB
Lanes reopen U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County were told to expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed on Wednesday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic was being diverted onto Cole Street until lanes could be reopened. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.
WCJB
Bronson woman leads Levy County deputies on chase
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Bronson woman was arrested after deputies say she fled during a traffic stop. According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials, Michelle McNeal, 34, ran a stop sign on Monday and didn’t stop despite a deputy’s pursuit. When the vehicle stopped...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have released the identity of the man whose body was found in Micanopy on Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies say the body of Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville, was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue.
WCJB
Ocala man sent to the hospital after being hit by a sedan in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers say a 73-year-old man from Ocala is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road. Troopers say the man was trying to cross the northbound lanes of SE 58th Avenue from the east side of the road in Marion County around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon and that’s when a sedan hit him.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies investigate possible homicide in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a body was found in Micanopy on Wednesday. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies say the victim was an adult male. They...
WCJB
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews save trapped driver, take patient to hospital following crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews extricated a driver out of a vehicle after a crash on Tuesday morning that injured one person. Crews were called to the scene of a crash near Northwest 78th Avenue and County Road 235 at about 6:45 a.m. They found two vehicles off the road and with one person trapped inside.
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 12/8
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Our favorite time of the day filled with holiday traditions. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with WIND-FM!
WCJB
Hilary Hynes in need of a helping hand
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A familiar face on TV20′s Morning Show is in need of a helping hand after she dedicated her life to helping animals all across North Central Florida. Hilary Hynes worked at Alachua County Animal Services for over 20 years until being injured which left her...
WCJB
Gilchrist County residents will collect food for the holidays
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Gilchrist County are collecting food for the holidays. A donation box is now available inside the county courthouse in Trenton, located by the elections and property appraiser offices. The food that is donated will be distributed next Thursday, December 15.
mainstreetdailynews.com
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash south of Alachua
Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) crews extricated two people involved in a collision south of Alachua on Tuesday morning. According to an ACFR release, the accident occurred at the intersection of NW 78th Avenue and County Road 235 at 6:40 a.m. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release stated a 28-year-old...
WCJB
Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
WCJB
Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Dunnellon boy dies in ATV accident
A 10-year-old Dunnellon boy died on Sunday when the ATV he was driving overturned and ejected him. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the boy was driving a 2004 Suzuki Vinson 500 ATV at “The Florida Highland Mudhole” west in the northeast section near SW 80th Avenue in Marion County. For unknown reasons, the ATV overturned, ejecting the boy.
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: The Arcade Crystal #3 Coffee Mill
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a device used a hundred years ago to grind up coffee beans, thus the Coffee Mill. The handcrafted Arcade Crystal #3 hand operated coffee bean grinder also known as a " coffee mill. “...
WCJB
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled after missing man from Gainesville found
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert after an 86-year-old man went missing on Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies say Paul Brown, 86, was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving his home on Northwest 132nd Boulevard before being found. He suffers from a number of medical conditions.
