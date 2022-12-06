Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas
One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him – his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board to mull selling white farm house, other land near West Ridge
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school board members are pondering the sale or maybe even trade of land adjoining Henry Harr Road on the northern-most end of the West Ridge High School site. That discussion, in turn, has shed some light on the 15 school buses the county is to...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 11, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-013-015>017-111500- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 551 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
erwinrecord.net
Fire Pizza food truck serves up great pies
If there is one thing that can bring people together, it’s pizza. Who can resist gooey melted cheese that pulls from the slice? It’s a food that has a nearly endless amount of customization. It can be served with the classics like pepperoni, or it can be mixed up with items like sausage, mushroom and peppers. More adventurous tasters will argue for pineapple and ham, and there are other fantastical combinations that are becoming increasingly popular — apple butter and bacon, anyone?
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan EMS asking people to help fill ambulances with gifts
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services is asking the public for one thing: Come fill the box. Sullivan County EMS will be holding its annual Fill the Box campaign on Monday at the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive.
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia small businesses win Bristol casino pitch contest
BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Five small businesses in southwestern Virginia are celebrating after winning a pitch contest organized by Virginia Community Capital and hosted by Hard Rock Casino Bristol. The honor came with a cash award, and the possibility of a continuing relationship with the casino. Brian Weber, Jacqui Sobieski...
Harman Ice move from a 107 years on West Walnut Street gets real as icemakers depart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The crane lifting two massive ice-making machines through the roof at 724 W. Walnut St. Thursday told the story: A century-plus of ice and coal distribution from Harman Ice’s original home ends in just a few weeks. Long a fixture on West Walnut, Harman sold the property to the City […]
7 Brew to open its first Johnson City coffee drive-thru in March 2023
They have a 'secret drink' menu, but 7 Brew's plans to open the company's first drive-thru coffee shop in Johnson City aren't a secret anymore. Construction is set to begin on Dec. 19 and a company spokeswoman said the store will be at 1910 N. Roan Street (the site of the former Toys R Us store).
Pastor, city leader call for Narcan vending machine in Johnson City
“In the society in which we live and in the culture in which we live, I think 100%, most definitely, Jesus would have been carrying Narcan with him.” Rayford Johnson, Pastor, Jubilee World Outreach Church JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pastor Rayford Johnson was shaken enough when the first phone call came after Labor Day […]
Johnson City Press
2022 KOSBE awards recognize Tri-Cities businesses
Local business owners gathered in downtown Kingsport to celebrate the successes and stories of the businesses in the Tri-Cities for the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Enterprise awards. The KOSBE awards have been around for over 20 years, with the first award being given in 1994 to Auto...
No additional offers to develop in Tri-Cities Airport Aerospace Park
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Political leaders at the TRI Legislation Day Friday asked questions about the development of the Aerospace Park. After experiencing some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport is hopeful that this meeting with area political figures will help get them involved and offer them a space to ask questions. […]
BrightRidge, TVA unveil Johnson City Smart Poles
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge along with the Tennessee Valley Authority cut the ribbon on 49 new Smart Poles that were installed in downtown Johnson City. According to a release from BrightRidge the smart poles will monitor flood sensors along Brush Creek running through Founders Park and provide loudspeakers for music and emergency alerts. […]
rmef.org
Six Hunters Successful in Inaugural Virginia Elk Hunt
Below is a blog post from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The Virginia elk program reached a milestone in October—a successful first elk hunt in the Elk Management Zone (EMZ) in Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise counties. It was a testament to all the hard work in planning, preparation, and execution from Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) staff, landowners, and volunteers from Southwest Virginia Sportsmen, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF), and DWR’s Volunteer Program. All six hunters were successful and satisfied with their hunting experience. Each one exhibited the utmost respect and appreciation for the once-in-a-lifetime hunting opportunity and for their role in making conservation history.
Select 7 Credit Union gives away 150 turkeys in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A rainy Thursday did not stop people from lining up in downtown Johnson City at Select Seven Credit Union. The credit union gave away 150 turkeys to families who showed up. 2022 marks Select 7’s 75th anniversary, so company officials said they wanted to give away enough turkeys to stretch […]
Police: Johnson City dad holding child threatens to fight adult club workers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An intoxicated Johnson City man brought his 1-year-old child into an adult nightclub early Friday morning and threatened to fight employees when they denied him alcohol, police say. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Craig Waverek entered The Mouse’s Ear after midnight and had a child in his […]
Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man has been arrested after a deadly shooting that occurred on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday, according to police. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department states Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of malicious […]
Former Bluff City Mayor Richard Bowling passes away
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Mayor of Bluff City, Richard Bowling has passed away. Bowling stepped down from his role as Mayor in August due to health reasons. He was the epitome of a public servant, strong and faithful Christian and model American. Our town and entire community mourn his loss and offer our […]
