This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
Win a $50 gift card to City Limits!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 5 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to City Limits!. They gave us the clue to the fifth day of giveaways. CLUE #5: What do you...
WILX-TV
Win a $50 in store gift card to Quality Dairy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 4 of Christmas Giveaways leads us back to Quality Dairy!. They gave us the clue to the fourth day of giveaways. CLUE #4: What does...
WILX-TV
A new Lansing holiday light show spreads cheer this holiday season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas is a little over two weeks away and there are many places in Mid-Michigan getting people in the holiday spirit. This includes a new holiday light show at the Cottonwood Campground. This is the first year the site is hosting the Lansing Holiday Light Show...
Coquito is a cute pit bull looking for a family
Coquito is a cute, shy pit bull that needs somebody to snuggle with.
WNEM
Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Fenton business owner is working to reopen two of his restaurants after a fire caused them to close in June. Mark Hamel, the owner, discussed how long it might be before the doors open again. “I guess this is the reason why you have insurance,...
WILX-TV
Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
These generous Lansing-area places are offering free Christmas gifts
Here’s some stores and events where you can find a Christmas gift without any financial worries.
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
WILX-TV
Amazon to invest in new way for customers to thank drivers during holiday season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazon delivers over a billion packages and during the holiday season, they are busier than ever. 15 billion Amazon packages were delivered in the U.S. according to Amazon. To celebrate and thank their drivers, Amazon is providing customers with the opportunity to do so with the help of Alexa.
Jackson has its very own 'Santa', and he wears a kilt
Justin Fairchild is a beekeeper, delivers goods and is also one of Santa’s biggest helpers…in a kilt.
WKHM
274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County
Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
WNEM
First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8
Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Fenton business owner is working to reopen...
WILX-TV
Potter Park Zoo shines brightly for children with life-threatening conditions
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year, Potter Park Zoo is transformed into a Winter Wonderland of Lights. Wednesday night, they shined extra brightly for hundreds of children with life-threatening conditions. Background: Nonprofit to welcome over 800 Michigan families for holiday festivities at Potter Park Zoo. There wasn’t a single frown...
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
WILX-TV
Former WILX News Director Kevin Ragan passes away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man largely responsible for what News 10 is today passed away Sunday. Kevin Ragan came to Lansing in 1999 to become the news director at WILX News 10. Over 18 years, Kevin hired and trained hundreds of people who would work in front of the camera and behind it to bring Mid-Michigan the news every morning and night at News 10.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to partner with Mason Meijer for annual ‘Shop with a Hero’
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Sheriff’s Deputies, Local Law Enforcement, and Firefighters will be shopping with 65 local elementary school students. Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth announced the 21st annual Shop with a Hero with Mason Meijer. The event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 7, beginning at 6 p.m.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
thesuntimesnews.com
"Cupid's Christmas" is a fun, holiday movie starring an actress from Chelsea and Saline
“Cupid’s Christmas” looks to be a great movie for the holiday season and it stars Chelsea resident Marla Moore. It was released this past month from Hollywood studio, Gravitas Ventures. It’s now nationwide on all streaming platforms, DVD and BluRay. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with Moore to ask her about her starring role and what she thinks of the movie she calls a holiday classic.
WILX-TV
Gas prices continue to drop in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers are keeping more of their hard-earned money this holiday season as gas prices continue to go down across the state. The current average price for gas locally ranges from $3.14 in Hillsdale to $3.29 in Eaton County. Drivers in Lansing may have already noticed average gas prices have dropped $0.25 per gallon –– that’s just within the last week.
