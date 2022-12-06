Alders Honor Family Of Firefighter Killed In Highway Crash

Laura Glesby photo Fire Chief John Alston addresses the family of Thomas Mieles.

A month after a car struck and killed 27-year-old firefighter Thomas Mieles on the I‑91 highway, the Board of Alders honored his service to the city with citations issued to the late Fair Havener’s family members.

Thomas Mieles.

That recognition took place Monday night during the latest regular bimonthly meeting of the full Board of Alders.

As more than two dozen family members of Mieles, including his parents and fiancee, walked to the front of the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall, the room full of local legislators and public officials stood and clapped.

Mieles, who grew up in New Haven and graduated from Wilbur Cross, has been described as a vivacious and warm-hearted person by those who knew him. He fulfilled a longtime dream of becoming a firefighter less than a year ago, and had served for months protecting his home neighborhood of Fair Haven.

“We’re honored that your son, your brother, your fiance … served as a New Haven firefighter,” said Board of Alders Majority Leader Richard Furlow on Monday night.

“We will miss him along with you,” Fire Chief John Alston said as Furlow handed a folder of official citations to Mieles’ closest relatives.