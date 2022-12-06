The New York Jets’ current quarterback controversy may be the weakest one yet, but it’s a quarterback controversy nonetheless. New York is stuck between a rock and a hard place as it navigates the post-Zach Wilson benching waters. On one hand, the Jets seem to have rallied around backup Mike White and currently own a playoff spot with five weeks remaining in the regular season. But Wilson was selected with the No. 2 overall pick just 20 months ago, and the Jets have essentially backed themselves into a corner with him. If he’s chosen to start again, that will likely be his final opportunity before New York moves on permanently.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO