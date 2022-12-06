ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
Everyone Made Same Joke After Yankees Re-Signed Aaron Judge

The Yankees on Wednesday went above and beyond to make sure their best player stays in pinstripes for years to come. New York and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge agreed on a nine-year, $360 million deal. Judge, who rejected an eight-year contract offer from the Yankees before the start of last season, is now set to make more money annually than any other position player in Major League Baseball history.
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
David Andrews Has Message For Frustrated Patriots Locker Room

FOXBORO, Mass. — The frustration was evident the moment you walked into the Patriots locker room last Thursday night. Players either were quiet and dejected after the ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills or airing their grievances to reporters. Even quarterback Mac Jones sent not-so-subtle shots at New England’s oft-criticized offensive coaching staff.
Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch

At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
Baker Mayfield To 49ers? Kyle Shanahan Addresses Possibility

A certain landing spot came to the minds of many in the NFL community when Baker Mayfield was cut loose in Carolina. Mayfield’s release from the Panthers came less than 24 hours after the 49ers lost their starting quarterback for the second time this season. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury in San Francisco’s Week 13 home win over the Miami Dolphins, which forced the NFC West leaders to elevate rookie Brock Purdy to QB1.
Raiders blow 4th double-digit halftime lead in latest loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — A season of painful defeats for the Las Vegas Raiders just got worse. Last month, they lost to a team whose coach was an ESPN analyst six days earlier. And on Thursday night, they allowed the opposing quarterback to direct two touchdown drives in the final four minutes after being picked up on waivers two days before the game.
Mike White Or Zach Wilson? How Jets Plan To Approach QB Controversy

The New York Jets’ current quarterback controversy may be the weakest one yet, but it’s a quarterback controversy nonetheless. New York is stuck between a rock and a hard place as it navigates the post-Zach Wilson benching waters. On one hand, the Jets seem to have rallied around backup Mike White and currently own a playoff spot with five weeks remaining in the regular season. But Wilson was selected with the No. 2 overall pick just 20 months ago, and the Jets have essentially backed themselves into a corner with him. If he’s chosen to start again, that will likely be his final opportunity before New York moves on permanently.
Why Patriots Players Are Buying Hype On This Coaching Prospect

FOXBORO, Mass. — Last month, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero shared his annual list of young, rising coaches to watch for future coordinator or head-coaching roles, and four Patriots staffers made the cut. Three of the names — linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, tight ends coach Nick Caley and defensive...
Patriots Clearly Managing Illness Problem Ahead Of Cardinals Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — There definitely is a bug (or two) going around the New Engalnd Patriots locker room. Various players have been either confirmed as sick or spotted wearing masks in recent weeks. Defensive back Jabrill Peppers and offensive tackle Trent Brown both were questionable for last Thursday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills due to illnesses, and multiple players, including linebacker Mack Wilson, wore masks in the locker room after the ugly defeat.
