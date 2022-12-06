Brown-Forman Corporation Class B (NYSE:BF.B) stock fell 0.42% (As on December 8, 11:35:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the second quarter of FY 23. On an organic basis, net sales were up 16% from the prior-year level. Sales benefited from strong consumer demand for its brands and sustained brand investments. BF.B is benefiting from recent acquisitions, product innovation and strategic relationships. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Brown-Forman’s gross profit amounted to $613 million, improving 4% year over year. On an organic basis, the gross profit rose 13%. Meanwhile, the gross margin contracted 330 basis points (bps) to 56%. The gross margin decline can be attributed to the impact of input cost inflation, elevated costs resulting from supply-chain disruptions and adverse currency rates. These were partly negated by a favorable price/mix and the removal of the EU and the U.K. tariffs on American whiskey. The operating income declined 2% year over year to $313 million on a reported basis. The organic operating income increased 8%. The operating margin contracted 360 bps to 28.7% in the fiscal second quarter. The company ended the first half of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,087 million and long-term debt of $1,974 million. Its total shareholders’ equity was $3,040 million. As of Oct 31, 2022, BF.B generated $316 million in cash from operating activities.

15 HOURS AGO