MySanAntonio
Broadcom Inc.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.36 billion. The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $7.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $10.45 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales
Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
Zacks.com
Why Helmerich & Payne (HP) Has Stumbled Post Q4 Earnings
HP - Free Report) has lost 9.2% since its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 16. The negative response could be attributed to a lack of positive surprise on the earnings front. What Did Helmerich & Payne’s Earnings Unveil?. Helmerich & Payne reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income...
Zacks.com
Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q1 Loss Widens & Revenues Decrease Y/Y
SFIX - Free Report) posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss per share and lower-than-expected revenues. Both metrics also deteriorated from the year-earlier quarter’s respective reported figures. Results were hurt by a tough macroeconomic backdrop. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company havedecreased...
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Campbell Soup, Pinterest, Toll Brothers and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Campbell Soup (CPB) – Campbell Soup beat estimates by 14 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share. Revenue also beat consensus and the food producer said its results were helped by strong pricing, improved productivity and supply chain improvements. Campbell Soup rose 1.2% in the premarket.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
msn.com
Is This Dividend Growth Stock a Buy?
Economic concerns ranging from elevated inflation to interest rate hikes have heavily weighed on financial markets this year. This explains why the S&P 500 index has dropped over 17% so far in 2022. But many stocks have outperformed the index during this time, especially in healthcare. Down just 11% to...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Shares of the restaurant and video arcade operator dropped 5% even after it posted better-than-expected revenue and posted earnings that were in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Pro forma walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021.
NASDAQ
Domo (DOMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Domo (DOMO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
NASDAQ
Phreesia (PHR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Phreesia (PHR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.76 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.88. This compares to loss of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.64%. A...
NASDAQ
National Beverage (FIZZ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
National Beverage (FIZZ) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25.81%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Chewy (CHWY) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Chewy (CHWY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 112.50%....
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series GG Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.93 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRB was trading at a 0.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.52% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Zacks.com
Fastenal's (FAST) Average Daily Sales Rise 10.2% in November
FAST - Free Report) recently released its November sales report, wherein average daily sales grew 10.2% to $27.5 million, moderating sequentially. In October 2022, daily sales registered 13.6% growth, whereas the same had witnessed 13.2% growth in November 2021. Daily sales, on a constant currency basis, were up 11% last...
NASDAQ
Thor (THO) Shares Dip Despite Q1 Earnings Beat on Glum '23 View
Thor Industries THO delivered mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31, 2022). The recreational vehicle (RV) maker posted adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. This outperformance can be largely attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues from North American Motorized and European RVs segments. This marked the 11th straight earnings beat for Thor. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago profit of $4.34 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,108.1 million for the quarter under review, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,117 million. The top line also fell 21.5% year over year.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2022: CIEN, MOMO, HCP, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.92% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.78% higher recently. Ciena (CIEN) was gaining over 17% in value even as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $0.61 per diluted share, down...
Brown-Forman Corporation Class B (NYSE:BF.B) Misses Earnings Expectations
Brown-Forman Corporation Class B (NYSE:BF.B) stock fell 0.42% (As on December 8, 11:35:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the second quarter of FY 23. On an organic basis, net sales were up 16% from the prior-year level. Sales benefited from strong consumer demand for its brands and sustained brand investments. BF.B is benefiting from recent acquisitions, product innovation and strategic relationships. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Brown-Forman’s gross profit amounted to $613 million, improving 4% year over year. On an organic basis, the gross profit rose 13%. Meanwhile, the gross margin contracted 330 basis points (bps) to 56%. The gross margin decline can be attributed to the impact of input cost inflation, elevated costs resulting from supply-chain disruptions and adverse currency rates. These were partly negated by a favorable price/mix and the removal of the EU and the U.K. tariffs on American whiskey. The operating income declined 2% year over year to $313 million on a reported basis. The organic operating income increased 8%. The operating margin contracted 360 bps to 28.7% in the fiscal second quarter. The company ended the first half of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,087 million and long-term debt of $1,974 million. Its total shareholders’ equity was $3,040 million. As of Oct 31, 2022, BF.B generated $316 million in cash from operating activities.
Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Misses Market’s Expectations
Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, stock fell 4.13% (As on December 8, 11:36:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Adjusted EBITDA of $218.7 million, an increase of $7.4 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $211.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $149.3 million to $286.6 million. Adjusted free cash flow increased by $139.7 million to a single quarter record of $234.5 million. Total debt decreased by $309.5 million to $1,916.1 million. Net debt decreased by $332.0 million to $1,769.0 million. The Company’s leverage ratio decreased to 1.73x from 1.99x sequentially, which is below the targeted leverage ratio range of 2.0x – 2.5x, and from 2.49x in the prior year quarter.
