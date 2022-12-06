ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

What makes Bengals QB Joe Burrow so special?

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been a proven winner. But what makes him so good at it?. Cincinnati's offensive coordinator Brian Callahan believes Burrow is special. "He sees things happening. He’s got incredible vision and understanding of what defenses are trying to do, where they’re located on the field," Callahan said on Peter Schrager’s "The Season" podcast.
Cleveland.com

How can the Bengals reclaim the Battle of Ohio? Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Battle of Ohio hasn’t exactly gone to the Cincinnati Bengals’ way. The Cleveland Browns have beaten the Cincinnati Bengals five straight times dating back to the 2020 season. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has achieved success against his in-state archrivals in large part because of a strong defensive effort from players like edge rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward.
VikingsTerritory

Don’t Get Tricked about the Lions Defense

By now, you’ve been filibustered this week about how poorly the Detroit Lions defense has played through 13 weeks of the 2022 season. Indeed, the team ranks 32nd in Yards Allowed and 32nd in Points Allowed — not ideal for Dan Campbell and friends. But with the Minnesota...
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
FOX Sports

Titans try to refocus on Jaguars after surprise firing of GM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL players know better than anyone this game really is a business with how new faces rotate in and out of locker rooms day to day and week to week throughout the season. The Tennessee Titans are dealing with that reminder with the rare in-season...
Fox Sports Radio

The Jets Going Back to Zach Wilson Wouldn't Make Sense

Jets coach Robert Saleh will start Mike White at QB for a third straight week but says he still intends to get Zach Wilson under center before the end of the season. Jonas Knox and Brady Quinn aren't buying the sentiment and explain how Saleh has botched this situation from the beginning.

