Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Related
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 14 of the Fantasy Football Season
The draining of blood from the face. The pit at the bottom of your stomach. The awful thought racing through your brain, screaming “OH NO. WHAT DID I JUST DO?”. For all the things we love about fantasy football (and there are many), there is also some things that drive us nuts.
Yardbarker
What makes Bengals QB Joe Burrow so special?
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been a proven winner. But what makes him so good at it?. Cincinnati's offensive coordinator Brian Callahan believes Burrow is special. "He sees things happening. He’s got incredible vision and understanding of what defenses are trying to do, where they’re located on the field," Callahan said on Peter Schrager’s "The Season" podcast.
How can the Bengals reclaim the Battle of Ohio? Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Battle of Ohio hasn’t exactly gone to the Cincinnati Bengals’ way. The Cleveland Browns have beaten the Cincinnati Bengals five straight times dating back to the 2020 season. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has achieved success against his in-state archrivals in large part because of a strong defensive effort from players like edge rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward.
Don’t Get Tricked about the Lions Defense
By now, you’ve been filibustered this week about how poorly the Detroit Lions defense has played through 13 weeks of the 2022 season. Indeed, the team ranks 32nd in Yards Allowed and 32nd in Points Allowed — not ideal for Dan Campbell and friends. But with the Minnesota...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Titans’ Firing of Jon Robinson Should Force Jaguars To Do Deep Self-Reflection
Normally when a general manager is fired in December in the NFL he is, for lack of a better term, a loser. General managers get fired in the NFL for losing football games. For losing power struggles. For losing divisional titles. Rarely do they get fired as winners. But that...
FOX Sports
Titans try to refocus on Jaguars after surprise firing of GM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL players know better than anyone this game really is a business with how new faces rotate in and out of locker rooms day to day and week to week throughout the season. The Tennessee Titans are dealing with that reminder with the rare in-season...
3 things we’re thinking as Bengals week is here: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s Bengals Week Part 2. The Browns travel to Cincinnati looking to sweep the Bengals yet again while Cincinnati will try to keep its momentum going after beating the Chiefs. We start off Wednesday’s pod with Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe offering up...
It’s time to stop talking about the Falcons' playoff chances
Jon Chuckery explains why the Atlanta Falcons need to be more worried about seeing what exactly their rookies can do instead of trying to make the playoffs.
The Jets Going Back to Zach Wilson Wouldn't Make Sense
Jets coach Robert Saleh will start Mike White at QB for a third straight week but says he still intends to get Zach Wilson under center before the end of the season. Jonas Knox and Brady Quinn aren't buying the sentiment and explain how Saleh has botched this situation from the beginning.
Detroit Lions' Ben Johnson pining for more big plays; Romeo Okwara readies for debut
The Detroit Lions grinded out four drives of 10 or more plays in last week's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But as gratifying as it was to dominate the time of possession, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said he prefers a more quick-strike attack. "I love explosive plays," Johnson said...
National Analysts Heap Praise On Bengals Following Win Over Chiefs
Cincinnati now controls its path to the No. 2 seed.
Comments / 0