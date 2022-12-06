ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspect arrested in connection with Gonzales carjacking, records show

An 18-year-old man suspected of participation in a Gonzales carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center has been arrested, according to Ascension Parish Jail records. Charges listed included: carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, principal to carjacking, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction, and criminal conspiracy. On Oct. 26, Gonzales Middle School reportedly...
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

Woman pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Terrytown mother of 4

Almost five years after a Terrytown woman was gunned down during an argument with her mother's ex-boyfriend, the alleged shooter — a relative of the ex — has pleaded guilty in the case. Raina Johnson, 32, was scheduled to head to trial Wednesday, charged with manslaughter in the...
TERRYTOWN, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for battery. According to BRPD, Clarence Green, 26, is wanted on two counts of battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault upon a dating partner, aggravated battery, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman arrested after allegedly chasing victim with knife at his home

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman was arrested after allegedly chasing then injuring a man with a knife earlier this week. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a stabbing incident on Sugar Street on Monday, Dec. 5. The victim told deputies Faith Nicole Johnson, 20, of Napoleonville, who was allegedly armed with a knife and piece of pipe, and two other women came to his home.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Oxygen true crime special on Baton Rouge serial killers premieres this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Oxygen true crime three-hour special centered around Baton Rouge serial killers is scheduled to air Saturday and Sunday. From from 1992 to 2004, Baton Rouge was terrorized by Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis and Jeffery Lee Guillory. Combined, the men were responsible for the deaths of at least 36 women.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: Gas station clerk arrested for stabbing customer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Brandon Sam, 19, is being charged with aggravated battery for the stabbing, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. The incident reportedly happened on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Manhunt underway for convicted killer

A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night. 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, December 7. Updated: 8 hours...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Trial underway for woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial is underway for a Slaughter woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend. Meshell Hale faces a first-degree murder charge and is suspected of poisoning her boyfriend, Damian Skipper, who died in 2015. Meshell Hale’s trial entered its second day on Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WANTED: EBRSO searches for alleged car thieves

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are reportedly searching for two people as part of their investigation into the theft of a motor vehicle. According to EBRSO, the two men are accused of taking a 2019 Gray Toyota Camry with the Louisiana...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy