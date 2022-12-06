Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Kenny G Performs Thursday Night at Warner Theatre
A smooth night is in store Thursday night at the Warner Theatre in downtown Erie. Kenny G and his iconic saxophone are in town for a stop on his "The Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour." Kenny G started his music career back in the '80s. His 1992 album Breathless earned...
Erie’s first Underground Railroad station to get historical marker
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another Erie intersection soon will sport a historical marker. The marker will be placed at the northeast corner of the intersection of Parade and East 12th streets. It’s the location of Erie’s first Underground Railroad station. The “Ford Station” of Erie began in 1811 and continued until 1836. It was the only Erie […]
Hemp dispensary celebrates grand opening in Meadville
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this point, Black Bear Dispensary is no secret — the hemp dispensary opened its first location in 2021 in Grove City. A second location later was opened in Clarion. And on Dec. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s third and newest location in Meadville. “It’s been really great. Honestly, […]
City of Erie looking for feedback on historic preservation
The city is looking for the public’s feedback, inviting community members to historic preservation meetings. The City of Erie created their own Historic Preservation Taskforce in 2019. In the last several years, they have worked on eight projects. The city’s historic preservation planner says now they are looking for input from the community to learn […]
Rudy Daniels, man in Methodist Tower mural, passes away
Rudy Daniels, the man depicted on the eight-story mural on Methodist Towers in Erie, has passed away at the age of 74. Daniels was a resident at Methodist Towers. In 2019, organizers and the artist who created the mural selected Daniels as the subject. Patrick Fischer, executive director of Erie Arts and Culture, said the […]
eriereader.com
Erie at Large: Bah Humbug Brenton Davis
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is getting coal for Christmas. That's because the man, to whom much was given, has taken his biggest step toward disinvestment in the City of Erie, and the community at large, when he systematically dismissed all but one member of the County's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie. Erie County Council established the DEI Commission in 2021 with $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds designated for "populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," as defined in the council ordinance that established the commission. It was a natural extension of a previous ordinance that declared racism a public health emergency in Erie County in September 2020.
Golden Apple Award: Carla Huck
A difficult life for one Titusville high school student has been overcome, thanks in part to this week’s Golden Apple award-winning teacher. Carla Huck teaches life skills at Titusville High School. It’s her 13th year here, after graduating from Edinboro University. Students in this class are mostly teenagers, that can remain until they are 21. […]
This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis
In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
erienewsnow.com
Model Railroad Display Helps Celebrate Holidays & History
It's an early December tradition in the Crawford County community of Spartansburg. Ron and Connie Sitterley show off their model trains as part of the town's holiday celebration called 'Christmas in Spartansburg.' The event was held over the weekend and draws people from miles around. "It's just for their entertainment,”...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Events Names New Executive Director
The Erie County Convention Center Authority (Erie Events) announced Gus Pine as the incoming Executive Director for Erie Events. Pine will take over for Director Casey Wells, who worked in the position for 30 years, and will be retiring in January. Pine has served as General Manager for the Authority's...
chqgov.com
COUNTY EXECUTIVE ANNOUNCES REORGANIZATION OF CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES PROGRAMS
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: -- Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel, Jr. has announced the reorganization of Chautauqua County’s three largest human services programs. The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was first formed in 2011 when the County merged its Department of Health and Department of Social Services.
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Mall is a Place to Make Memories: Giving You the Business
There's a place where you can get your hair done, some shopping tackled, get a tattoo and then have a bite to eat. That's just some of the amenities all in one place at the Millcreek Mall. Karrie George grew up going to the Millcreek Mall as a kid, now...
erienewsnow.com
Students in Erie's Public Schools Showing Tremendous Academic Growth
The data is in from the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System or PVAAS and in Erie's Public Schools students in grades 4 through 8 met or exceeded state benchmarks for growth. According to district officials, returning to in-person learning made a big difference, but they also thing the progress in growth...
WFMJ.com
Diocese intervenes to help rescue Kennedy Catholic from 'vulnerable position'
The Catholic Diocese Erie is intervening to help Mercer County’s Kennedy Catholic High and Middle Schools recover from what Bishop Lawrence Persico characterizes as a “vulnerable position”. In a letter to the Shenango Valley Catholic School System community, Bishop Persico responded recent resignations of the school’s acting...
Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County
SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
erienewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
yourerie
Local dog saves family from house fire in April
Four deer harvested on final day of regulated deer …. Four deer harvested on final day of regulated deer hunt at Presque Isle State Park. Four local suspects charged in fatal shooting at …. Four local suspects charged in fatal shooting at Erie rental home nearly one year later. Exclusive:...
Jamestown drug ring bust results in 19 arrests
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The execution of multiple search warrants following an investigation into a drug distribution ring resulted in 19 people being arrested, the Jamestown Police Department announced. The following people, all of Jamestown unless noted, were arrested: Wilfredo M Castrillo, 46 Rachel R. Kalb, 30 Teresa A. Davis, 59 Carlos Gonzalez, 38 Warren […]
Erie County Community College president appointed to Shapiro transition team
A local community college president is being appointed to the transition team of Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. Chris Gray of the Erie County Community College is being appointed as a member of the Higher Education Committee of the Education and Workforce Group. He says the committee’s job will be to work with the governor-elect team to […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Trying To Run A Person Over With His Car In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old is accused of trying to run a person over with his car during a domestic dispute in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the call at a northside address around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Following an investigation, it...
Comments / 0