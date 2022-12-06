Read full article on original website
WSLS
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Custer, Logan, McPherson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 17:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Custer; Logan; McPherson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow gradually ending by late evening. New snow accumulations generally an inch or less. * WHERE...McPherson, Logan and Custer County. * WHEN...Until midnight CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads will be slippery with hazardous travel conditions. This will impact the evening drive home from work.
Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Washington Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 21:08:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Local accumulations 3 to 5 inches north of a line from Colfax to Potlatch. * WHERE...Uniontown, Plummer, Tekoa, La Crosse, Colfax, Pullman, Genesee, Potlatch, Oakesdale, Moscow, and Rosalia. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 21:08:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Columbia Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with highest accumulations from Ritzville north to Wilbur and Republic. * WHERE...Harrington, Odessa, Coulee City, Creston, Wilbur, Grand Coulee, and Ritzville. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Feet of snow for the West this weekend
Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches possible. Lowest valleys will see 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Orin-Rice Road, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Northport, Athol, Sandpoint, Flowery Trail Road, Kettle Falls, Newport, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Priest River, Bonners Ferry, Chewelah, and Colville. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The wintry conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 16:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County, including Montague and Interstate 5 from Grenada to Gazelle and Weed. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Eastern Cherry, Garfield, Holt, Keya Paha by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 17:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Eastern Cherry; Garfield; Holt; Keya Paha; Loup; Rock; Thomas; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches near the highway 20 corridor, lower amounts to the south. * WHERE...Generally east of highway 83 and north of highway 2. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening drive home from work.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 19:46:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult on Interstate 90 near Livingston, and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek .OVERVIEW...A band of snow can be seen on radar across central Iowa this evening and will continue to spread across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota this evening. This band of snow is expected to reach US 218 around 10 PM tonight, US 63 around 11 PM and US 52 around midnight. Further to the east, snow will reach the Interstate 94 corridor early Friday morning. Freezing drizzle is still expected to spread across the area as the snow comes to an end Friday morning. Light ice accumulations are possible, but impacts are expected to be limited as the drizzle falls on a fresh snowpack. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, locally up to 6 inches possible in northeast Iowa. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could develop on untreated surfaces.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Haleakala Summit by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 16:04:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-09 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve. If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution walking and driving. Be careful opening or closing doors. Target Area: Haleakala Summit HIGH WIND WARNING FOR LEEWARD KOHALA UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY HIGH WIND WARNING FOR BIG ISLAND SUMMITS UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY FOR PORTIONS OF BIG ISLAND AND MAUI COUNTY INCLUDING HALEAKALA SUMMIT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY .Trade winds will be especially strong through Friday, especially where the terrain accelerates the flow. Strongest winds will occur over and downwind of terrain, and in saddle areas. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY * WHAT...East winds 35 to 45 mph with localized gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...Haleakala Summit. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 19:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth Hazardous travel from wintry weather tonight .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Friday. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greeley, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Polk, Sherman, Valley, York by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 17:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greeley; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Polk; Sherman; Valley; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...A mix of freezing drizzle and light snow. An additional glaze of ice and up to one half inch of snow. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions to continue in these areas though the evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted .OVERVIEW...A band of snow can be seen on radar across central Iowa this evening and will continue to spread across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota this evening. This band of snow is expected to reach US 218 around 10 PM tonight, US 63 around 11 PM and US 52 around midnight. Further to the east, snow will reach the Interstate 94 corridor early Friday morning. Freezing drizzle is still expected to spread across the area as the snow comes to an end Friday morning. Light ice accumulations are possible, but impacts are expected to be limited as the drizzle falls on a fresh snowpack. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, locally up to 6 inches possible in northeast Iowa. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could develop on untreated surfaces.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carroll, Crawford, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Humboldt, Sac by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 19:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Sac; Webster Hazardous travel from wintry weather tonight .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa mainly north of Highway 30. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson, Kenosha, Racine, Rock, Walworth, Waukesha by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jefferson; Kenosha; Racine; Rock; Walworth; Waukesha WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Locations near Lake Michigan can expect lower snowfall amounts. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for City and Borough of Sitka, Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 17:38:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-09 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: City and Borough of Sitka; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...City and Borough of Sitka, Port Alexander, Little Port Walter, and Kake. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snow will result in reduced visibilities at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of snow showers moving through the area will result in highly variable snowfall accumulations through the morning hours on Friday. Individual snow showers may contribute to significantly more snow across short distances.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Crawford; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, greatest amounts expected along and south of I 90. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could develop on untreated surfaces.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Franklin, Wright by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 19:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Wright Hazardous travel from wintry weather tonight .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa mainly north of Highway 30. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
