Parents Magazine

Is Santa Real? How to Talk to Your Kids About Santa Claus

If you have children—and celebrate Christmas—Santa Claus is probably a big deal in your house. The jolly red man is the unofficial mascot of the season. He is also something of a holiday tradition, one that many families opt to honor. But no matter how magical Santa is, inevitably the day comes when most children ask “Is Santa real?” (I remember, clearly and vividly, how 5-year-old me learned “the truth,” and it was traumatic. There were screams and shrieks and tears.) But the conversation doesn’t have to go awry if you approach it in a thoughtful way.
Mary Duncan

"You're too old for toys," Grandmother throws out man's collectables worth hundreds of thousands when he joins military

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I collected Trolls and Beanie Babies, but I wasn’t a smart collector. I liked to actually play with my Trolls and cuddle with my Beanie Babies, so the tags and packing were always removed, and my toys were always well loved.
intheknow.com

Woman’s story about her boyfriend Venmo-charging her has TikTok waving red flags

A TikToker’s story time about an ex-boyfriend has sparked a conversation about shared finances. The user @jackieli852 couldn’t believe how her ex dealt with money. She recounted an incident where she asked him to drop off cold medication at her house. She was sick, so he went to the store and picked up the meds for her. Then, he did what @jackieli852 felt was unthinkable.
Upworthy

Finnish mothers have been receiving a free 'baby box' of essentials for 84 years and it's amazing

A newborn baby is typically associated with a lot of expenses; from a crib, clothes, diapers and shoes to many other things. Aware of the burden this places on new parents, Finland's government makes sure to give a baby box to all expectant mothers. And the best part is that it is a tradition that they have been following for the last 84 years, as reported by BBC.
Parents Magazine

Blake Lively’s Festive Holiday Pajamas Are on Major Sale Right Now

Some people make pregnancy look effortless and elegant, and Blake Lively is one of those people. ICYMI, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their fourth baby, and in a new photo, the entrepreneur and actress proves she can really work any look while pregnant—especially cozy Elf-themed holiday pjs, made by none other than one of our personal favorite brands for matching family pajamas: Hanna Andersson. Lucky for us, you don’t have to be a celeb to snag these comfy pj’s and to make things ever sweeter, they happen to also be on major sale right now.
New York Post

I decorated my Christmas tree with toiletries — haters say it looks cheap

Deck the halls with boughs of … loofas? There’s nothing like decorating the Christmas tree, but one mother’s unique DIY decorations have people thoroughly divided. Crafty mom Sam Holtwick described her festive Christmas tree as having a “Christmas candy theme,” achieving the look with something straight from the bathroom aisle: colorful loofahs. “Call me crazy but how have I not thought of this before?!” she captioned a now-viral TikTok, with over 3.5 million views. “When you want a Christmas Candy Theme tree but don’t want to pay a ridiculous amount.” In the 16-second clip, Holdwick demonstrates how she makes her cotton-candy tree decorations: She...
ABC News

Why Ryan Reynolds apologized to Blake Lively for a photo of them with Santa, Mrs. Claus

Ryan Reynolds recently made a hilarious blunder when sharing a photo of him and wife Blake Lively meeting Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. The photo in question shows the celebrity pair looking cozy as they stand next to the North Pole's most famous couple, with Reynolds, 46, noting that Mrs. Claus' name is apparently Jessica and she "smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria."
birdsandblooms.com

Mystery Solved: Why You Never See a Baby Pigeon

Stroll down any city street, and it won’t be long before you spot some pigeons. Whether you love to feed them or consider them a messy nuisance, rock pigeons (Columba livia), also called rock doves, are pretty much everywhere. It’s obvious they must be mating and producing new generations, but where are all the young? Why do you never seem to see a baby pigeon? Here’s the answer.

