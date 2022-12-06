Read full article on original website
'It's a life safety issue:' Greenacres gives Lakeview Gardens 90 days to comply
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — At today’s code enforcement hearing —the city of Greenacres decided the Lakeview Garden Condominium has 90 days to bring the building up to code or face major fines. After an electrical fire on Halloween, residents at Lakeview Gardens were left without power for...
Consumers beware: Her spa treatments led to an unauthorized loan
Pompano Beach resident Shirley Kelley, 88, walked into a Deerfield Beach spa last December wanting a single $60 facial treatment. Unfortunately, that’s when her problems began. Instead, the spa owner convinced her to purchase a series of more extensive – and more expensive – monthly treatments. “He talked to...
Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family
Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
Bank branches team up to catch couple using fake license to cash bad check, deputy says
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Good communication between bank branches led to a big bust: two people suspected of trying to use a fake driver's license to steal thousands, and one of them may have done something similar last spring. The manager of a bank west of Boca Raton...
Palm Beach County Housing Authority relaunches in-person services at new site
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — ThePalm Beach County Housing Authority has resumed in-person services after more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said staff members have been providing aid remotely since 2020 and have recently fully opened to the public. Families who are looking for any...
Parents experience anxious moments during Jupiter HS lockdown
There were some tense moments at Jupiter Community High School on Thursday after the school district said there was an isolated medical incident involving a student.
Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
Iguana causes ‘large scale’ power outage in Florida city
Officials in one South Florida city said an iguana was to blame for a "large scale" power outage.
Boynton Beach police hold first in-person holiday 'Shop with a Cop' in 2 years
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — TheBoyton Beach Police Department held its first in-person holiday "Shop with a Cop" in two years. On Tuesday morning, 30 students from three different elementary schools from around the area had the chance to go through Walmart with a $100 gift card in hand. Boynton...
9 Best Beaches Near West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida, contrary to its name, is actually on Florida’s east coast, just 70 miles north of Miami. Why “West”? Well, West Palm is west of the barrier island, Palm Beach, a narrow strip of land just off mainland Florida, bisected by the Lake Worth Lagoon.
Exclusive look at Palm Beach County's newest high school in 18 years
A highly anticipated meeting is happening Thursday evening to determine which students will go to Palm Beach County's first new high school in 18 years.
UF Scripps makes huge discovery for ALS patients, Jupiter could have its own fire rescue
Good afternoon and happy Thursday, Jupiter. Welcome to The Post on Jupiter. Another week, another news roundup for happenings in and around Jupiter: In case you missed it, Jupiter may be creating its own fire rescue agency. The town is considering switching from its current setup, where it pays the county to lease its fire rescue services. Jupiter is one of the largest municipalities in our county that doesn't have its own fire rescue. My colleague, Julius Whigham reported the story here.
Lockdown lifted after medical emergency involving Jupiter HS student
Jupiter Community High School is on lockdown Thursday morning following a medical emergency involving a student, authorities said.
These Restaurants Are Giving Out Free Shots For Every Toy Donated This Holiday Season
With the gift-giving season in full swing, it’s the perfect time to look for ways to spread holiday cheer and give back to those who could use our support. This year, Shots for Tots returns, as Batch Hospitality bribes South Floridians with free alcohol in exchange for generously donating new, unwrapped toys to brighten a child’s Christmas.
Forever Family: Meet Denisse
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — They are four sisters, and they are as close and the closest of siblings. The older two have been adopted, and they often visit. The youngest two are living together in foster care and their only holiday wish is to find a Forever Family together that will allow them to stay in touch with their older sisters. Denisse is the baby of the family. She is 14 years old and in 8th grade.
Jupiter's Lisa Keough turns her life around with her Marathon motivation
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Every runner competing in this weekend’s Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon has a story. Jupiter’s Lisa Keough was is the furthest thing from a perceived athlete a few years ago, until she motivated herself to pull off the impossible. Now she’s showing others that anything is possible.
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
Boca Raton YMCA Situation Monday Was Not Criminal
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The situation at the Peter Blum Family YMCA Campus in Boca Raton on Monday was not criminal. BocaNewsNow.com received multiple calls, emails, and texts through our 561-576-NEWS reporting line that a huge police presence Monday morning indicated a serious […]
Global study on hearing loss causes highlights problem in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — South Florida is an area known for its high energy, and sometimes loud bars and nightclubs. But that same loud music and sounds we enjoy for fun contributes to an even bigger problem highlighted in a new study. It’s published in the journal...
