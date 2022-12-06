Read full article on original website
12 Days of Buy Missouri: Omni-Spring Pillows
We’re kicking off the holiday season right with The 12 Days of Buy Missouri giveaway! Now through December 13th we are highlighting 12 Missouri businesses and one lucky viewer will win a huge prize from buy Missouri… A gift basket with a product from every business we highlight. To register to win head over to the contests page. We will announce the winner on December 14th.
The 12 Days of Buy Missouri: Giddy-Up Soy Candles
State judge places hold on Oregon’s gun law, state to appeal
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by...
Wednesday, December 7 AM Weather – Sound the Fog Horn
Happy Wednesday! It is going to be another foggy and dreary day across the Ozarks. Our Missouri counties are under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9am. Let me tell you, it is DENSE FOG. Visibility is down to a quarter of a mile in many spots across the Ozarks. While...
South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday called for an immediate review of the state’s investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the ascendant Asian economic giant that has also emerged as a powerful rival to the United States.
