Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our hands on training with the fire department. Wildland training to structural firefighters. All our hands-on training will be done here at the training field. With the ‘MOU’ we’re signing with the forest service we’ll be able to do wildland training out here. And do hands on training with the forest service,” Chief Andy Parker said.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO