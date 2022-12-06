ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Rice Road in Tyler reopens following sinkhole repairs

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview New Fire Training Site

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Suspended Smith County constable Curtis Traylor Harris found guilty of theft by jury. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The jury has reached a verdict in the trial...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable

Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our hands on training with the fire department. Wildland training to structural firefighters. All our hands-on training will be done here at the training field. With the ‘MOU’ we’re signing with the forest service we’ll be able to do wildland training out here. And do hands on training with the forest service,” Chief Andy Parker said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Traffic flowing normally after crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As of 2:50 p.m., the crash has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally. A crash has traffic backed up in Tyler. The crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Traffic turning onto Paluxy from the loop is closed at this time. Emergency personnel...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Several Longview Emergency Warning Sirens are out of service

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two emergency warning sirens in Longview are experiencing multiple sounding issues. During today's monthly test of the Emergency Warning Siren system, Siren 2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. According to the city of Longview, Siren 13 at Fire Station 5...
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

FM 1645 Near CR 1490 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash

December 8, 2022 - FM 1645 near CR 1490 was the scene of a single-vicicle crash where the truck involved flipped end over end at least once. Upon arrival at the scene of the crash December 6, 2022, Shelby Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services (EMS) to respond for possible treatment of the driver.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Air Medical Base Opens in Daingerfield

Daingerfield, TX, Dec. 8, 2022 – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when residents of Morris County and the surrounding area need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations as well as interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KLTV

Lit candle believed to be cause of fire in Tyler home Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A home burned in the 1400 block of Richards Street on Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from the side of the house. Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley says that details are few at present, but it...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows

TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Malakoff versus Brock preview

State questions suspended Smith County constable on safe missing from evidence room. The state questioned Curtis Traylor-Harris about a safe that was missing from an inventory list and evidence room during an eviction at his trial Thursday. Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas. Updated:...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Smith County Habitat for Humanity builds new office to better serve East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new office in the design of a home is being built for the Smith County Habitat for Humanity. This office will allow them to serve East Texas better. Smith County Habitat for Humanity is building a new office building using the floorplan on one of their four bedroom homes. Without closets, it gives them four offices.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Law enforcement searching for missing man in Gregg County

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen Wednesday in Longview. According to the sheriff’s office, Charlie Robinson was last seen Wednesday at the Dollar Tree on N. Eastman Rd. in Longview. Charlie is a 65-years-old with gray hair. He...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy