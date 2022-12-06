ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

weaa.org

Brother finds body Baltimore firefighters missed in building

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore family is demanding answers after firefighters responded to a warehouse fire Saturday night and failed to realize the building was occupied before leaving the scene. James Craig Jr., 45, was found dead the next morning after his brother went looking for him. Baltimore Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore City elected officials to receive 2.5% pay raise in January

(Baltimore, MD) -- Pay raises totaling 2.5% for Mayor Brandon Scott and other elected city leaders are scheduled to take effect January first. City officials are provided a pay raise anytime a city employee union receives a raise, according to a 2007 law. The raises were scheduled for discussion at...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Two Way Talk: Hassan Giordano as Guest Host

In the first half hour, Hassan Giordano interviews the newly elected Clerk of the Circuit Court Xavier A. Conaway and Register of Wills Belinda Conaway. The pair is the first mother and son duo elected to citywide office. In the second half hour, he is joined by Anne Arundel County’s...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

COVID, RSV, & Flu Cases | Maryland pediatrician talks symptoms, treatment, and prevention

(Baltimore, MD) -- Hospitals nationwide are struggling with the so-called tripledemic caused by a combination of COVID, Flu and RSV cases spreading across the country. Theresa Nguyen, MD, interim chair of pediatrics at GBMC HealthCare practices integrative medicine, a whole-person approach to healing, incorporating all aspects of lifestyle (mind-body, nutrition, sleep) in partnership with her patients and families. - gbmc.org.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Women’s basketball endures COVID positive players and game cancellations

Lake Marion, Contributing Writer with MSU Spokesman. Wednesday’s scheduled game against Marquette University was canceled after at least two players on Morgan State’s women’s basketball team tested positive for COVID-19. The cancellation also follows Sunday’s cancellation against Texas A&M because of positive tests. “The game is...

