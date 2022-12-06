ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

NJ.com

5 hurt as driver of stolen car rear-ends ambulance, cops say

Five people were injured Thursday in Newark when the driver of a stolen car rear-ended an ambulance transporting three people to an area hospital, authorities said. The 18-year-old driver of the BMW tried to flee but was arrested after crashing into the University Hospital ambulance shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of South 10th Street and 15th Avenue, Newark police said Thursday.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint. Duo stole his money and car, police said.

A fast food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in Nutley and police were still searching for the suspects Thursday evening, authorities said. Officers were called to Hilton Street around 7:30 p.m. and were told by the driver that he was threatened and robbed by a man and woman who stole his money, food and 2016 Acura, according to a statement from the Nutley Police Department.
NUTLEY, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof

NEWARK, NJ – The doors were all locked, but a creative burglar in Newark managed to climb to the roof of Seabra’s Supermarket to get inside and rob the store’s cash registers Sunday morning. At approximately 4:25 a.m., police received a call regarding a burglary at Seabra’s Supermarket, located on Lafayette Street in the 200 block. Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the store’s stockroom from the roof. After entering the store, he was unable to break into several cash registers with a blunt object and left the same way he entered. The suspect fled southbound on Jefferson Street from The post Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Five teens charged in wild scene at Bayonne fast-food restaurant

Five Bayonne teens were charged Tuesday in a chaotic incident at a fast-food restaurant after one of them threatened to kill an employee there, authorities said. Bayonne police responded to the McDonald’s at 25th and Broadway on the report of a 15-year-old boy threatening a female worker, Capt. Eric Amato said. As officers detained the boy, a 16-year-old girl obstructed the investigation and approximately 20 others surrounded the officers and began shouting obscenities at them, Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
News 12

47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

