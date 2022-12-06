Read full article on original website
Related
traveltomorrow.com
Long-haul flights unchecked under the EU deal to tighten carbon market rules in aviation
EU lawmakers reached a deal to tighten carbon market rules yet the exclusion of long-haul flights raised critics from environmentalists. After the call from the European Parliament last May to make airlines pay for their emissions, the European Council has sided with parliamentarians and both have agreed, on December 7, to tighten carbon market rules in aviation. However, with the new deal, flights travelling to or from outside of the European Economic Area (EEA) will be covered by the United Nation’s CORSIA, a global carbon offsetting scheme, which is considered to be less strict than the EU carbon market, rather than the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
traveltomorrow.com
SAF production to reach 200% increase by the end of the year
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production will reach at least 300 million litres in 2022, a 200% increase on the 2021 production of just 100 million litres. More optimistic calculations estimate total production in 2022 could reach 450 million litres. Both scenarios position...
traveltomorrow.com
Évora chosen as European Capital of Culture 2027 in Portugal
The chairperson of the European Capitals of Culture Expert panel announced on 7 December that the city of Évora has been recommended for the European Capital of Culture 2027 title in Portugal. A panel of independent experts assessing applications from 4 short-listed Portuguese cities recommended Évora following a three-day...
traveltomorrow.com
EU passes law banning import of goods linked to deforestation
Imported products leading to deforestation and forest degradation will soon be banned from entering the European Union (EU). However, Greenpeace denounces a “loophole” that it says it won’t stop logging. 1. Targeted products. Cattle, cocoa, coffee, palm-oil, soya and wood, are among the products covered by the...
traveltomorrow.com
Stranded passengers block access to Terminal B at Brussels Airport
Starting early morning on 8 December, about 40 stranded passengers started protesting to show their anger for their flight being cancelled by blocking access to Terminal B at Brussels Airport. Brussels Airlines flight SN369 took off from the airport on 7 December around 11 am. It was headed to Cameroon’s...
Biden tries to reboot US brand in Africa amid China, Russia inroads
When Barack Obama welcomed African leaders to Washington in 2014, many viewed the summit as historic, not just due to the US president's background but for the pledges to make the partnership deeper and such events routine. Mvemba Phezo Dizolele, director of the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the United States was entering the summit with a "trust deficit" from Africans due to the long wait since 2014.
An Indian spiritual leader is urging the world to ‘save soil.’ Experts say he’s not helping
On a clear, bright day in March, a few dozen people gathered in Parliament Square in central London, many of them wearing green T-shirts and carrying signs emblazoned with the words "Save Soil." They were there to see an Indian spiritual leader named Sadhguru, who was about to set off on a 13,000-mile motorcycle journey through Europe, the Middle East, and India in a bid to raise awareness of a growing problem: the widespread loss and degradation of the world's soils.
traveltomorrow.com
The ancient technique of marine wine making
The millennia-old technique of making marine wine revived by Italian viticulturists makes it possible to savor an Ancient Greek delicacy. Back in 2018, Italian winemaker Antonio Arrighi submerged a basket of grapes into the Mediterranean Sea. He was resurrecting the process of creating marine wine, an old tradition that was invented in Ancient Greece.
traveltomorrow.com
Indigenous peoples are reshaping Canada’s tourism landscape
There are approximately 2 million people in Canada who identify as Indigenous, representing about 5 percent of the population. This includes First Nations, Inuit and Métis. While half of this population has moved to the cities, the other half still lives in the 630 First Nations and 50 Inuit communities that exist in Canada.
traveltomorrow.com
Portugal to continue golden visa program despite criticism
Portugal rejected the call to end golden visas, which had been proposed by the Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa at the Web Summit in Lisbon. Initially proposed by the left in government — Communist Party (PCP), Left Bloc and the People, Animals and Nature Party (PAN) — the initiative to abolish the country’s golden visa program was squashed by the ruling Socialist Party.
Comments / 0