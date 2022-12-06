EU lawmakers reached a deal to tighten carbon market rules yet the exclusion of long-haul flights raised critics from environmentalists. After the call from the European Parliament last May to make airlines pay for their emissions, the European Council has sided with parliamentarians and both have agreed, on December 7, to tighten carbon market rules in aviation. However, with the new deal, flights travelling to or from outside of the European Economic Area (EEA) will be covered by the United Nation’s CORSIA, a global carbon offsetting scheme, which is considered to be less strict than the EU carbon market, rather than the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

