wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Midnight Club’ star opens up on Netflix axing the hit horror series

Last week, Netflix announced that the company was not renewing the popular horror series The Midnight Club for a second season. The Midnight Club, which takes place in a hospice facility, follows a group of adolescents suffering from various terminal illnesses trying to pass the time by exchanging horror stories at midnight.
Polygon

Among Us is getting a murderous hide-and-seek mode Friday

Developer Innersloth announced its popular Mafia-style game, Among Us, will be getting a new game mode called Hide n Seek at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The new mode is scheduled to be released Friday. A trailer teasing the new mode shows it in action, and it’s safe to...
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
TheConversationAU

It's not just Twitter. The whole Internet is broken and we'd better fix it soon

If the debate about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter tells us anything, it’s that people – including those in governments – don’t understand how the World Wide Web works. We know that the algorithms Twitter uses to recommend content can guide people to develop more extreme views, but what is considered extreme has changed since Musk’s takeover. Many things he considers free speech would previously have been thought to be derogatory, misogynistic, violent or harmful in many other ways. Many countries, including Aotearoa New Zealand as the co-initiator of the Christchurch Call, are looking to Twitter and other platform providers to...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: Chris Pine steals the spotlight in ‘Honor Among Thieves’ as ‘The Witcher’ team’s damage control falls flat

With several lukewarm fantasy projects still fresh in their minds, fans of the genre are eagerly looking forward to the release of the unexpected, but welcome, Dungeons & Dragons adaptation. Early reactions are already celebrating Chris Pine, who many viewers expect to elevate the film to thoroughly unprecedented heights for a DnD movie.
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect can’t catch a break with Warzone 2 stream snipers

Dr Disrespect has encountered numerous stream snipers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, so he edited a compilation video filled with noteworthy highlights. Cheating tactics have plagued online shooters for years, with crafty users always finding ways to one-up the competition by unconventional means. One such tactic involves stream sniping,...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star shot a deleted scene with a pivotal new character

Warning: Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been making glamorous rounds with critics while running circles around the box office, and you can almost hear a sigh of relief from the Marvel Studios collective upon realizing that the worst-received phase of the MCU still managed to end on a high note. As we all look ahead to what sounds like a heavily-tuned remainder of the Multiverse Saga, here’s hoping that Wakanda Forever‘s momentum will be carried forward.
The Verge

Rejoice, nerds: you can finally stay in a genuine Hobbit hole through Airbnb

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Tolkien fans can finally book to stay at the genuine Hobbiton Movie Set via Airbnb. The Hobbiton set was initially built by Lord of the Rings director Sir Peter Jackson on Buckland Road in New Zealand in 1999 and features in both of his Middle-earth movie trilogies. While the location has since become an active tourist destination in New Zealand, this announcement marks the first time that guests will be able to stay overnight.
VERMONT STATE

