(CNN) — When Rep. Karen Bass is sworn in as Los Angeles mayor next month, Black people will be leading the four largest cities in America. “As Black mayors continue to win elections this cycle, we are excited that, for the first time, the four largest cities — New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago & Houston — are each led by an African American mayor,” the African American Mayors Association said on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO