ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madison365

Four largest cities in America will be led by Black mayors

(CNN) — When Rep. Karen Bass is sworn in as Los Angeles mayor next month, Black people will be leading the four largest cities in America. “As Black mayors continue to win elections this cycle, we are excited that, for the first time, the four largest cities — New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago & Houston — are each led by an African American mayor,” the African American Mayors Association said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy