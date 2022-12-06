ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Gun shop owner sleeps in store to ward off thieves during Moore County blackouts

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnb0X_0jZanGCA00

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — It’s been three days since gunfire took down part of the power grid in a North Carolina community, forcing tens of thousands of people to get by in the dark.

While a federal investigation has begun into the shootings at two Moore County substations, more than 35,000 people are still without power. Duke Energy is aiming for power to be restored by Thursday, spokesperson Jeff Brooks said Monday.

Among those coping with the situation are local business owners. Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke found one in particular is going to extremes to protect the store and the public.

Ed’s Gun Shop has a generator and it’s humming along. Owner Ed Nicely keeps it mainly for hurricanes and winter storms, but any time there’s a power outage, he worries about looting.

“I built this building with responsibility in mind,” he said.

He doesn’t want any of the weapons stolen or, more importantly, out on the streets, adding to the crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ge0a5_0jZanGCA00

“We’ve never had a break in, knock on wood, and just don’t want to have a break in,” he said.

But he and his team have been going one step further, sleeping there the last few nights to keep an eye on things.

“Spent the night, spent the night, spent the night again and spending the night tonight until power comes back on and things get back to some kind of normal around here, we’re just going to stay here,” he told Stoogenke.

He doesn’t want to say where their beds are and give away too many secrets.

As for the business side of things, he said sales are down about 60% because people don’t know the store’s open.

(WATCH BELOW: NC families seek shelter from cold amid power outages caused by substation attack)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUHKN_0jZanGCA00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
cbs17

2 wanted after store robbed at gunpoint in Chatham County, deputies say

FEARRINGTON VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month. The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501, which is about midway between Fearrington and Chapel Hill, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Willow Spring man faces misdemeanor charge, juvenile petition filed for student who fired gun inside Fuquay-Varina Middle School

The Wake County Sheriff's Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old student at the Fuquay-Varina Middle School. Juvenile petitions have also been served and filed. The Wake County Sheriff's Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old student at the Fuquay-Varina Middle School. Juvenile petitions...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

FBI investigation: Cell phone data could narrow down pool of suspects in Moore County power grid attack

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Investigators from the FBI are using cell phone data to try to find the person or people responsible for the Moore County power grid attack. Law enforcement has not filed any charges or named a suspect, but experts say understanding, from cellphone data, who was in the area when the attack happened can help narrow down the search.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Motocross bikes stolen from kids in North Carolina

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several motocross bikes were stolen in Hoke County when thieves allegedly broke into the trailers where the bikes were stored. Nine youth bikes were stolen overall from Dreamville MX in Raeford over the weekend. Four families had bikes stolen from them. They were at the track for a memorial ride […]
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Moore County Sheriff's Office: Warrants applied for in power grid attack

The country was warned about terror attacks that could target U.S. infrastructure and certain groups days before shootings that knocked out Moore County's power grid, leaving tens of thousands without heat or electricity. The country was warned about terror attacks that could target U.S. infrastructure and certain groups days before...
newsnationnow.com

North Carolina power outage remains under investigation

(NewsNation) — The investigation is ongoing into what police have said were targeted shooting attacks on two North Carolina power substations. Power has been restored in North Carolina after shooting incidents at two power substations in the state knocked out electricity for thousands of customers. A local commissioner in the community says those responsible knew what they were doing.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Six local stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy