SANDUSKY – A 37-year-old woman was arrested late Thursday night after she allegedly punched her daughter who was holding her son. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to an Osborne Street house for a domestic violence complaint. When police arrived, according to the report, the complainant claimed that the incident started when her mother, Ayron Brown, was intoxicated and began arguing with her about how she raises her son. She told police that during the argument, Brown punched her in the face and then left the house. She added that she was holding her son when she was punched, the report states.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO