Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
Football: Schneider finds home away from home in the ‘ShoeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
Related
13abc.com
Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe that have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
Bowling Green HS student accused of making 'non-credible' bomb threat, district to press charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green High School student allegedly made a non-credible bomb threat against the school on Tuesday, according to an announcement made by district superintendent Francis Scruci. In a statement, Scruci said a student gave a note to a teacher that read "I planted a...
13abc.com
Old Fort High School student arrested after bringing gun to school
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - An Old Fort High School student was arrested after officials say the student brought a gun to school on Tuesday. On Dec. 6, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a student bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School located at 7635 N. County Road 51 in Tiffin.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division investigating reported rape
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating a reported rape that occurred on Oct. 27. A woman came to the police station on Sunday to report that she had been watching TV with a man she knows in his apartment on East Wooster Street. She said she fell asleep and woke up to him raping her.
UTMC department chair placed on leave; investigation underway
TOLEDO, Ohio — The chairman of the University of Toledo Medical Center's orthopedic surgery department is under investigation, the school confirmed Wednesday. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham. He is also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
bgindependentmedia.org
Customers – armed with gun, knife and left hook – confront alleged shoplifters in BG
Two Michigan men were arrested for felony shoplifting after customers at Home Depot intervened in their escape when they reportedly stole tool kits valued at $4,732. The customers brandished an unloaded gun, slashed a tire with a knife, and punched another customer who was mistaken for the shoplifter. The alleged...
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner
Dee Ann Warner, 52, of Tecumseh, Michigan was reported missing from her rural home April 25, 2021. In March 2022, frustrated family members feared the case was growing cold. After seeing Billy Little, Jr., a nationally recognized attorney on an episode of 48 Hours, they reached out to him for help. He immediately agreed and went to work — pro bono. “All I want is the truth and to get justice for this family,” he said.
Toledo families search day and night after two teens go missing
TOLEDO, Ohio — Families and Toledo police are searching for two teen boys who went missing within the last week. Kyshawn Pittman, 15, was last seen Saturday and is believed to be with 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder, who was last seen on Monday. According to a police report, Wilder's father...
13abc.com
Toledo pastor sentenced to probation following accusation of pulling a gun on his wife
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor was convicted, Tuesday, following accusations of him pulling a gun on his wife. According to court records, charges against Reverend Charles Ross of New Prospect Baptist Church were amended to an attempt to commit an offense. The initial charges were domestic violence and aggravated menacing.
Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death
KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested for criminal trespassing and criminal mischief
Bowling Green Police arrested a man for criminal trespass and criminal mischief on Wednesday around 2:45 a.m. Police received a report of a male punching vehicles, pounding on the front door and kicking over a lamp on the front porch of a home in the 200 block of Georgia Avenue. The resident of the home did not know the man.
wlen.com
Suspect Taken Into Custody from Incident in Adrian Friday
Adrian, MI – A man turned himself in to the Adrian Police Department Monday, was taken into custody, and lodged on several felony counts related to an incident Friday in the 300 block of East Beecher. A news release by the Adrian Police Department Tuesday morning said that they...
Bomb squad to destroy hundreds of pounds of fireworks seized in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — Authorities plan to destroy several hundred pounds of commercial-grade fireworks seized from an Oregon home, Toledo Police reported Tuesday. TPD and the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad were called to assist Oregon Police with the fireworks taken earlier this year from a home in the 1600 block of Glenross Boulevard.
13abc.com
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office investigates double homicide
PAULDING, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in relation to a double homicide on Thursday. According to a statement released by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 6000 block of Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check.
13abc.com
Grand Jury indicts Toledo man accused of setting house on fire, threatening officer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Grand Jury indicted a Toledo man on Wednesday who allegedly threatened an officer and set a house on fire. Amadeo Carter, of Toledo, was indicted for two counts of aggravated arson and one count of aggravated menacing. According to court documents, on Nov. 30, Carter...
13abc.com
TPD releases dash cam and body cam from indecent exposure arrest last week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released video of the arrest of a man wanted for indecent exposure in Michigan Monday. On November 30 the Lucas County Warrant Squad requested assistance with the arrest of Jeffery Prielipp, 54. Prielipp had a Felony Warrant out of Michigan for indecent exposure to minors.
13abc.com
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
huroninsider.com
Mother accused of punching daughter while holding child
SANDUSKY – A 37-year-old woman was arrested late Thursday night after she allegedly punched her daughter who was holding her son. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to an Osborne Street house for a domestic violence complaint. When police arrived, according to the report, the complainant claimed that the incident started when her mother, Ayron Brown, was intoxicated and began arguing with her about how she raises her son. She told police that during the argument, Brown punched her in the face and then left the house. She added that she was holding her son when she was punched, the report states.
Toledo police searching for two missing teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a pair of teen boys who were reported missing Tuesday. Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, has not been seen since he left home for a party Monday about 3 p.m. Ke'Marion lives in the 5900 block of Chippewa Road. According to a police...
Comments / 2