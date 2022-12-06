Read full article on original website
Shane Casper
2d ago
and we continue to build to current population, and it will be overcrowded on the first day it's open to students...
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overheadRoger MarshMaryland State
Three Places to Christmas Shop in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
starpublications.online
Town of Delmar, state of Delaware honors Delmar Pizza for years of community service
It is often said that some of the biggest contributors to a community do so without a lot of hype. Last Thursday, one of those contributors was surprised and honored by the town of Delmar and the state of Delaware. Delmar Pizza owner Athanasios Minas “Tom” Kostis has contributed food...
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
WMDT.com
Confederate Controversy Continues in Georgetown: Holiday party planned at Marvel Museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The confederate controversy continues this week in Georgetown after it was learned that the town’s annual holiday party will be held at the Marvel Museum, the same location where the confederate flag flies. Georgetown Mayor Bill West is speaking out in frustration following the months...
delawarepublic.org
Habitat for Humanity branches and UD release study on Delaware's housing repair needs
A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Delaware for Delaware's three Habitat for Humanity branches underscored the role of housing repair in addressing the state's escalating affordable housing shortage. The research team’s statewide survey reached an estimate of 25,000 owner-occupied homes in need of repair. Of those,...
WBOC
Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday
LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
talbotspy.org
Habitat Choptank’s 100th House Dedicated in Cambridge
For a while, Cambridge resident Keyondra had harbored the idea of becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner in the back of her mind. But about 8 months ago, after seeing a Facebook story about another local woman who had taken the plunge, she began taking the first steps on a similar journey.
WBOC
Wicomico Public Schools Announces Digital Ticketing for Athletic Events
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Public Schools will be using GoFan for digital ticketing for all athletic events. Home and visiting team fans must purchase tickets online through the GoFan website. Officials say ticket prices will remain the same for the 2022-2023 school year. They say the new process allows...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Day: how events of Dec. 7th, 1787 made Delaware The First State
235 years ago, Delaware gained the distinction of being The First State. According to Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Director Suzanne Savery, we had been operating as a country under the Articles of Confederation for several years. At a Constitutional convention in Philadelphia it was decided that instead of revising the articles, a whole new Constitution was proposed.
carolinecircle.com
Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22 Graduates from Leadership Maryland Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism and Hartley, DE resident recognized at December 6 ceremony
Annapolis, Md. (December 6, 2022) – Leadership Maryland announced that Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22, Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism, hascompleted the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Bowden, a resident of Hartley, DE, and the entire Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held December 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As a graduate, Bowden is now a member of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Cape Gazette
348 SAVANNAH ROAD-LEWES
PRIME LOCATION WITH INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Large detached home that contains 5 separate rental units. Each unit has separate electric meters, town water & sewer. All units have stove , refrigerators, washers & dryers. Three of the units also contain dishwashers. All units are rented. All have town rental licenses. Property is located in downtown Lewes near restaurants, shops, medical facilities and beaches. Just a short drive to Cape Henlopen State Park where you can enjoy even more of what Lewes has to offer! Sit on the front porch and enjoy all the sights and sounds. Parking in rear of home allows for 4+ cars along with rear entry into units. Lots of potential with his home. Call us today for your private tour!
WMDT.com
Bulldogs sweep 1A season honors
DELAWARE – The Laurel Bulldogs swept all of the major awards in DIAA Class 1A football in Delaware. After a perfect 10-0 regular season, the Bulldogs continued to steamroll through their opponents in the 1A playoffs. First, a home win over St. Andrew’s by 34 points. A 49-14 rout of Tatnall followed.
WBOC
Decade Of DelmarvaLife: Delmar Model Railroad Club
Those blinking lights, those dazzling dioramas, and those "choo-choooos"? Yes, we're talking trains! Our celebration of decade of delmarvalife takes us to 2019 when Katie visited the Delmarva model railroad club in Delmar.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The 2022 holiday season rolls on this week with several more festive events scheduled throughout Delaware and the eastern shore of Maryland. From the always fun and festive Milton Holly Festival, to the shore's largest comic con in Ocean City and much more, we have many great things to tell you about for the three-day weekend of December 9-11.
Cape Gazette
J. Conn Scott Showhouse in Rehoboth Beach closing
After two decades of staging a 150-year-old beach cottage to show off its high-quality furniture and design options, J. Conn Scott has announced it’s closing the Showhouse on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The store will be closed by the end of the month. “It’s bittersweet,” said Richard...
A woman’s place? For Ruth Briggs King, it’s the legislature
It’s not uncommon for state Rep. Ruth Briggs King to be the only woman in a room full of men. The Georgetown lawmaker is the only female legislator in Delaware’s General Assembly who belongs to the Republican Party. She doesn’t let that get in the way of representing her constituents. In fact, she sees it as an opportunity. “There have ... Read More
WBOC
Discussion of Possible New Developments In Trappe
TRAPPE, Md. - Restaurants and carry-out establishments could soon pop up along Route 50 in the town of Trappe. On Route 50, in what is known as the Trappe C-2 zone, restaurants and carry-out dining are not allowed. And on Wednesday night, town leaders discussed changing this. The C-2 zone...
Delaware town holding Christmas party at controversial museum that flies Confederate flag
The municipality of Georgetown, Delaware, has been embroiled in controversy for several months after giving a nearly $25,000 grant to a museum that flies a Confederate battle flag. Local NAACP leaders and civil rights groups have excoriated the town council, which violated the state’s open meetings law and its own...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 19: Longboard Cafe and Sinepuxent in Ocean City on MaCO guest day at beach
The 19th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland sent us back to the beach and day of MaCO Conference and chats with politicians and leaders in Ocean City. Our crab cake at Longboard Cafe honored our pal Batman and we got wet with a local at Sinepuxent just over the Assawoman Bridge.
WMDT.com
“It’s open to all students:” Merit scholarship increase provides additional funding for future Salisbury University students
SALISBURY, Md. – $10,600. That’s the estimated price tag future Salisbury University students can expect to pay per year for tuition and fees starting the 2023-2024 academic year. Help covering that bill comes from the university recently announcing a 21% increase in their merit scholarship funding. “And these...
Comments / 3