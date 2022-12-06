ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Shane Casper
2d ago

and we continue to build to current population, and it will be overcrowded on the first day it's open to students...

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December

NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday

LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
LINCOLN, DE
talbotspy.org

Habitat Choptank’s 100th House Dedicated in Cambridge

For a while, Cambridge resident Keyondra had harbored the idea of becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner in the back of her mind. But about 8 months ago, after seeing a Facebook story about another local woman who had taken the plunge, she began taking the first steps on a similar journey.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware Day: how events of Dec. 7th, 1787 made Delaware The First State

235 years ago, Delaware gained the distinction of being The First State. According to Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Director Suzanne Savery, we had been operating as a country under the Articles of Confederation for several years. At a Constitutional convention in Philadelphia it was decided that instead of revising the articles, a whole new Constitution was proposed.
DELAWARE STATE
carolinecircle.com

Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22 Graduates from Leadership Maryland Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism and Hartley, DE resident recognized at December 6 ceremony

Annapolis, Md. (December 6, 2022) – Leadership Maryland announced that Deborah E. “Debbie” Bowden ’22, Caroline County Director of Economic Development & Tourism, hascompleted the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Bowden, a resident of Hartley, DE, and the entire Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held December 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As a graduate, Bowden is now a member of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

348 SAVANNAH ROAD-LEWES

PRIME LOCATION WITH INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Large detached home that contains 5 separate rental units. Each unit has separate electric meters, town water & sewer. All units have stove , refrigerators, washers & dryers. Three of the units also contain dishwashers. All units are rented. All have town rental licenses. Property is located in downtown Lewes near restaurants, shops, medical facilities and beaches. Just a short drive to Cape Henlopen State Park where you can enjoy even more of what Lewes has to offer! Sit on the front porch and enjoy all the sights and sounds. Parking in rear of home allows for 4+ cars along with rear entry into units. Lots of potential with his home. Call us today for your private tour!
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Bulldogs sweep 1A season honors

DELAWARE – The Laurel Bulldogs swept all of the major awards in DIAA Class 1A football in Delaware. After a perfect 10-0 regular season, the Bulldogs continued to steamroll through their opponents in the 1A playoffs. First, a home win over St. Andrew’s by 34 points. A 49-14 rout of Tatnall followed.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Decade Of DelmarvaLife: Delmar Model Railroad Club

Those blinking lights, those dazzling dioramas, and those "choo-choooos"? Yes, we're talking trains! Our celebration of decade of delmarvalife takes us to 2019 when Katie visited the Delmarva model railroad club in Delmar.
DELMAR, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The 2022 holiday season rolls on this week with several more festive events scheduled throughout Delaware and the eastern shore of Maryland. From the always fun and festive Milton Holly Festival, to the shore's largest comic con in Ocean City and much more, we have many great things to tell you about for the three-day weekend of December 9-11.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

J. Conn Scott Showhouse in Rehoboth Beach closing

After two decades of staging a 150-year-old beach cottage to show off its high-quality furniture and design options, J. Conn Scott has announced it’s closing the Showhouse on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The store will be closed by the end of the month. “It’s bittersweet,” said Richard...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

A woman’s place? For Ruth Briggs King, it’s the legislature

It’s not uncommon for state Rep. Ruth Briggs King to be the only woman in a room full of men.  The Georgetown lawmaker is the only female legislator in Delaware’s General Assembly who belongs to the Republican Party. She doesn’t let that get in the way of representing her constituents.  In fact, she sees it as an opportunity. “There have ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Discussion of Possible New Developments In Trappe

TRAPPE, Md. - Restaurants and carry-out establishments could soon pop up along Route 50 in the town of Trappe. On Route 50, in what is known as the Trappe C-2 zone, restaurants and carry-out dining are not allowed. And on Wednesday night, town leaders discussed changing this. The C-2 zone...
TRAPPE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 19: Longboard Cafe and Sinepuxent in Ocean City on MaCO guest day at beach

The 19th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland sent us back to the beach and day of MaCO Conference and chats with politicians and leaders in Ocean City. Our crab cake at Longboard Cafe honored our pal Batman and we got wet with a local at Sinepuxent just over the Assawoman Bridge.
OCEAN CITY, MD

