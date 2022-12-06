Read full article on original website
Related
Weather in West will be active, bringing snow and rain
Active weather will impact the West over the next few days, bringing rounds of mountain snow and rainfall. Record warmth will impact the South and the East Coast.
WYTV.com
Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead
It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain
NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.
WTRF
Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday
TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast
Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
Snow, rain and ice expected in Western US before storm heads to Midwest
The West will get hit with heavy snow, rain and ice this week before the storm heads to the Midwest, while other parts of the U.S. are facing a thunderstorm risk.
natureworldnews.com
Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says
As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
cbs17
Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday
After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
Wind and rain return to start off the weekend, but dries out for Sunday
It should end by 2 p.m., but a few more gusty showers are possible as the front crosses later in the evening.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Warm weather continues
RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers continue across the northern 2/3 of Alabama early this morning the more numerous ones are over the Tennessee Valley. A few showers will remain possible through the day today, but the big story is the December warmth. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s in most places, about 15 degrees above average. Highs remain in the 70s through Friday, not far from record levels.
natureworldnews.com
Wintry Weather to Expect in Upper Midwest Bringing Rain and Snow to First Week of December
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
WTRF
Perhaps a pocket of sunshine through tomorrow afternoon
TONIGHT: Grey skies all across the Ohio Valley. We did trend dry asides from a few pockets of light mist earlier this morning. Temperatures did not warm up much today, maxing out in the mid to upper 40s today. A few light rain showers started to approach this afternoon and evening. Most of the precip will stay south of I 70, but a stray sprinkle is possible along and north. The trend for the overnight hours is gradual clearing. Tonight, partly cloudy skies return with temperatures dropping into the mid to low 30s. Temperatures will stay slightly cooler as we head into the beginning of tomorrow.
agupdate.com
Midwest temps swing from frigid to normal
During the second half of the week of Nov. 20-26, wet weather across the South replaced previously tranquil conditions, although some heavy rain had fallen earlier in the western Gulf Coast region and across southern Florida, according to the Nov. 29 USDA Weekly Weather and Crop Bulletin. At week’s end,...
americanhiking.org
Staying Comfortable in Cooler Temperatures
Hitting the trail when the seasons change and the temperatures drop can be empowering and rewarding, and layering for a hike is essential for staying comfortable in cooler temps out on the trail. Layering is all about selecting ideal clothes that can be mixed and matched out on the trail to adjust to changing weather conditions and physical exertion.
Comments / 0