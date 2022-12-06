HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As we potentially face a hazardous weather day tomorrow with the good possibility of seeing accumulating ice, I thought it would be good to explain a little of the dynamics that goes in to creating different types of precipitation. Let’s first take a look at the dynamics with rain. It’s simple, moisture starts out as frozen precipitation way up in the sky and passes through a warm layer of air and melts. Since the warm layer occupies the space between the cloud to the ground, the precipitation remains in the liquid form and falls to the ground as rain. On the other end of the spectrum, snow falls through an entire layer of cold air that is below freezing and reaches the surface as, well, snow. Things get more complicated though when we have a warm layer aloft and a cold layer near the surface. If that warm layer is thin and well above the surface with a larger cold layer below, the frozen precipitation melts in the shallow warm air and refreezes before reaching the surface falling as sleet. If, however, the warm layer is deep and the cold layer is shallow at the surface, like the profile we will see with tomorrow’s winter storm, frozen precipitation melts as it falls through the warm layer and is unable to refreeze in the thin cold layer before hitting the ground. Instead, the rain refreezes on cold surfaces, usually freezing on elevated spots first like bridges, tree limbs, power lines, outside walk ways in apartment buildings and on vehicles. And unless roads and sidewalks are treated, freezing rain can accumulate making for treacherous driving and walking conditions.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO