KSNB Local4
Four Hastings College soccer players named NAIA All-Americans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Soccer All-American teams were named Wednesday. The Hastings College men’s program had three named as honorable mentions: Keeper Brendan Dally; midfielder Kai Knuchel; and forward David Panter. Meanwhile, the women’s team featured midfielder Dekota Schubert receiving honorable...
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Lexington unified bowling wins first state title
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Lexington unified bowling team not only made its first-ever state championship appearance, but they went off and won the whole thing Monday. For its effort, the program is also this week’s 5-Star Performer!. “Last year they were hungry when they left because they lost...
KSNB Local4
Minden boys basketball snag the victory over Lexington, 64-51
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Minden boys basketball team hosted Lexington Tuesday. The Whippets secure the dub at home over the Minutemen, 64-51. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Minden girls basketball whip up a massive victory Lexington
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Minden girls basketball team welcomed on in Lexington on Tuesday. The Whippets win in big fashion, 58-10 over the Minutemaids. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central girls basketball defeats Wood River by 25
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams Central girls basketball team hosted Wood River Tuesday. The Patriots down the Eagles 55-30. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central boys basketball take down the Eagles of Wood River
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams Central boys basketball team welcomed on in Wood River Tuesday night. The Patriots get the dub over the Eagles by twenty, 54-34. See embedded video for highlights.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals announces Assistant Principal of the Year: Ryan Hogue, Kearney Public Schools
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Ryan Hogue as the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year. In a press release, the NSASSP said this award is presented annually to a Principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region, and at the state level. The winner will have demonstrated their enthusiasm for the Assistant Principalship by support from students, parents, teachers and peers.
KSNB Local4
School Delays and Closings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Chamber hosts Legislative Kickoff
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce held their annual “Legislative Kickoff” this morning at the First National Bank. The kickoff allowed constituents of senators Ray Aguilar, Tom Briese, Steve Halloran, Loren Lippincott, and John Lowe to hear what each senator had to say about the upcoming Nebraska legislative session.
KSNB Local4
Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
KSNB Local4
CHI donates $24 million in health care in Grand Island and Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health says it helped thousand of patients in Grand Island and Kearney pay for millions of dollars in health care during fiscal year ending July 31. In a press release, CHI said it supported 2,391 Grand Island patients and 1,529 Kearney patients. It spent $11,730,644 in Grand Island and $12,123,944 in Kearney. That totals $23,854,588 for both communities.
Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts
LINCOLN — A group of central Nebraska irrigators, upset over the proposed merger of two public power and irrigation districts, have now taken legal steps to block it. A lawsuit filed Friday by a group called “Citizens Opposed to the Merger” maintains that public meeting laws were violated when the governing boards of the Central […] The post Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
KSNB Local4
Kearney kicks off its 5th annual Holiday Light Festival
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - 36 businesses and organizations have decorated trees and open areas at Yanney Park for the City of Kearney Park and Recreation Department’s 5th Annual Holiday Light Festival. People can take a stroll along the walkway from the Peterson Senior Activity Center to the Gottschalk...
KSNB Local4
From rain to snow, the dynamics that determine different types of precipitation
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As we potentially face a hazardous weather day tomorrow with the good possibility of seeing accumulating ice, I thought it would be good to explain a little of the dynamics that goes in to creating different types of precipitation. Let’s first take a look at the dynamics with rain. It’s simple, moisture starts out as frozen precipitation way up in the sky and passes through a warm layer of air and melts. Since the warm layer occupies the space between the cloud to the ground, the precipitation remains in the liquid form and falls to the ground as rain. On the other end of the spectrum, snow falls through an entire layer of cold air that is below freezing and reaches the surface as, well, snow. Things get more complicated though when we have a warm layer aloft and a cold layer near the surface. If that warm layer is thin and well above the surface with a larger cold layer below, the frozen precipitation melts in the shallow warm air and refreezes before reaching the surface falling as sleet. If, however, the warm layer is deep and the cold layer is shallow at the surface, like the profile we will see with tomorrow’s winter storm, frozen precipitation melts as it falls through the warm layer and is unable to refreeze in the thin cold layer before hitting the ground. Instead, the rain refreezes on cold surfaces, usually freezing on elevated spots first like bridges, tree limbs, power lines, outside walk ways in apartment buildings and on vehicles. And unless roads and sidewalks are treated, freezing rain can accumulate making for treacherous driving and walking conditions.
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman loses $15,000 in romance scheme that stretched on for years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a woman lost about $15,000 to a romance scheme. It happened over the past two years and wasn’t reported until Monday, police said. Right now, there are no details on who took the money or where they might...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Mary Lanning family care clinics merging
HASTINGS, NE - Two Mary Lanning Healthcare clinics will merge into one effective December 21. The Community Health Center (CHC) will become part of Hastings Family Care (HFC) and relocate to 223 E. 14th Street, #100 on December 20. Dave Long, MLH Vice President of Clinic Operations, said this alliance...
doniphanherald.com
Antique airplanes to be repaired, displayed, flown at Hastings Municipal Airport
Packed in with old couch cushions and big pieces of foam, a 1928 Lincoln Page and 1937 Lincoln Aerosport F model airplane made the trip to Hastings in pieces this weekend from the Air Power Museum in Blakesburg, Iowa. The planes are on loan to Nebraska Antique Airplane Preservation Inc....
KSNB Local4
‘Operation Warm’ provides coats for 100+ GIPS students in need
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hearts got a little bit warmer Wednesday as we continue to inch closer to Christmas. Grand Island Fire & Rescue teamed up with the Grand Island Police Department and Grand Island Public Schools to help kids in need. They did that by handing out more than 100 coats to local students over at Howard Elementary School.
