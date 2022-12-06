Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
penbaypilot.com
Barnswallow Books collecting donations for New Hope Midcoast Holiday Tree
ROCKPORT — Barnswallow Books will be collecting donations for New Hope Midcoast under its 20’ fir tree in the barn through January 9, 2023. “Please consider leaving a donation under our holiday tree on your next trip to the bookshop to select the perfect title for that special someone on your holiday gift list,” said Barnswallow Books, in a news release.
penbaypilot.com
Miniature LEGO Camden Public Library replica detailed down to tiny red chairs
CAMDEN—A LEGO miniature replica of the Camden Public Library is currently on exhibit at, you guessed it, the Camden Public Library. This elaborate set piece, built by Maine native Colby Adolphsen, took approximately seven weeks to construct. As a father of two small boys, living in Waldoboro, Adolphsen said,...
penbaypilot.com
Quarry Hill celebrates 20 Years
Anniversaries of all sorts – weddings, birthdays, business openings – often prompt us to take a nostalgic walk down memory lane. Not so with Quarry Hill. Even as the retirement and long-term care facility that sits on the grounds of the former Camden Community Hospital celebrates its 20th anniversary, it is focused on its future.
penbaypilot.com
PBMC, WCGH adjust Walk-in Care hours, effective Dec. 12
ROCKLAND and BELFAST — Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital have announced adjustments to their walk-in care office schedules, effective Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. • PBMC Walk-in Care will be open Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. • WCGH Walk-in Care will be...
penbaypilot.com
Barbara Haynes Witham, notice
ROCKLAND — Barbara “Barbie” Haynes Witham, 77, passed away, Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Sussman House. A complete obituary will be published at a later date, and a celebration of life will be announced in the Summer of 2023. Memories and condolences may be shared with...
penbaypilot.com
Susan E. (Payne) Bragdon, notice
FARMINGTON — Susan E. (Payne) Bragdon, 70 of Farmington, passed away on December 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Riposta Funeral Home 182 Waldo Ave. Belfast, ME. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ripostafh.com.
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston Grammar students recognized for 2022 Gratitude Awards
THOMASTON — Several students at Thomaston Grammar School were recognized for having gratitude at a school-wide assembly on December 5. Students receiving the Gratitude Attitude Award were: Kayden Barnard, Jasmine Okouo Mirguin, Ezra Blakey, Dylan Latta, Emmett DeYoung, Oliver Reavley, Juliette Johnson, Alden Wakem, Justin Chen, Aiden Linscott, Callie Colson, Isabella Guzman, AJ Harvey, Jordan Stewart, and Cole Beal.
penbaypilot.com
Fill the Cruiser: Hannaford teams up with Belfast, Camden-Rockport, Rockland PDs for food drive
Midcoast police officers will be busy Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10, filling grocery bags with cans and boxes and food, loading it into their cruisers, and transporting the donations to local food pantries. But it is not just law enforcement who are getting involved. Citizens who are also being asked to...
penbaypilot.com
Still in proposal mode, event center at 500 Main already receiving positive feedback
ROCKLAND — The new owners of 500 Main Street are already receiving positive feedback for their renovation and business proposal despite still needing to return before the Rockland Planning Board in January. Robert Arena and Valerie Lansburg are partnering under the name of NE2, LLC to renovate the two-story...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland, St. George, Rockport, Islesboro each receive $50,000 grants through Maine’s Community Resilience Partnership
Five Midcoast municipalities are among multiple statewide recipients of Community Action Grants through Maine’s Community Resiliency Partnership. The total $2.9 million in grant distributions announced Dec. 1 derives from the state’s General Fund and is to support 91 Maine cities, towns and tribal governments. The Partnership was initiated...
penbaypilot.com
‘Plan B’ art exhibit at the UMaine Hutchinson Center
Belfast, Maine — “Plan B,” a new multimedia art exhibit curated by Larraine Brown of Artivism in Maine, is at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The show, on display through Jan. 9, is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday. There will be a public reception for the exhibit on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Hutchinson Center from 4:30–6:30 p.m., with music and refreshments.
penbaypilot.com
Ronald Thorne, obituary
Ronald Thorne of Warren, Maine passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022 after a brief illness. Leaving behind to cherish his memory his wife of 36 years, Rose, and his three sons Donald, Ronald III, and Brad; also his four step children Joanie, Patty, Vicky and Corey; as well as his sister, Rhonda and her husband Terry.
penbaypilot.com
Welcoming Alison McDonald
Allen Insurance and Financial is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald of Union has joined the company as a receptionist. McDonald is a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and has attended the University of Southern Maine. Established in 1866 and serving clients in Maine and worldwide, Allen Insurance...
penbaypilot.com
UMaine program helping Child Development Services employees earn special education teaching credentials
Maine will soon have more qualified teachers to serve the state’s youngest residents with special needs thanks to a partnership between the University of Maine College of Education and Human Development and Maine Child Development Services (CDS). The Maine CDS system, which is part of the Maine Department of...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland interim Harbor Master requests one-time large ship waiver, points to needed revenue
ROCKLAND — The city of Rockland could pick up an additional $35,000 (rough estimate), next fall, but only if City Councilors approve a one-time waiver permitting an additional 3,000-passenger cruise ship to visit Rockland Harbor in 2023. Currently, Rockland’s passenger ship ordinance is capped at five for the number...
penbaypilot.com
Frank 106.9 FM to broadcast high school basketball
106.9 FRANK FM, WBQX based in Rockland will broadcast local high school basketball for a 13th straight year beginning Friday, Dec. 9 when the defending state champion Oceanside girls travel to Waldoboro to take on Medomak Valley . Veteran broadcaster Don Shields will again lead the coverage and will be...
penbaypilot.com
Dec. 8 update: Midcoast adds 22 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Hunter discovers remains of Waldoboro man missing for more than a year
On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, the Waldoboro Police Department received a report that a hunter found human remains off Old County Road in Waldoboro. The Waldoboro Police Department and members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene. On December 7, the remains were identified by...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland researches costs associated with K9 police unit
ROCKLAND — A four-legged officer might one day join the Rockland Police Department if Police Chief Tim Carroll is successful in persuading councilors and citizens of the value of a K9. In an email response to the press, Carroll wrote that people and departments don’t recognize dogs as one...
Comments / 0