Belfast, Maine — “Plan B,” a new multimedia art exhibit curated by Larraine Brown of Artivism in Maine, is at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The show, on display through Jan. 9, is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday. There will be a public reception for the exhibit on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Hutchinson Center from 4:30–6:30 p.m., with music and refreshments.

BELFAST, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO