ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searsport, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

Barnswallow Books collecting donations for New Hope Midcoast Holiday Tree

ROCKPORT — Barnswallow Books will be collecting donations for New Hope Midcoast under its 20’ fir tree in the barn through January 9, 2023. “Please consider leaving a donation under our holiday tree on your next trip to the bookshop to select the perfect title for that special someone on your holiday gift list,” said Barnswallow Books, in a news release.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Miniature LEGO Camden Public Library replica detailed down to tiny red chairs

CAMDEN—A LEGO miniature replica of the Camden Public Library is currently on exhibit at, you guessed it, the Camden Public Library. This elaborate set piece, built by Maine native Colby Adolphsen, took approximately seven weeks to construct. As a father of two small boys, living in Waldoboro, Adolphsen said,...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Quarry Hill celebrates 20 Years

Anniversaries of all sorts – weddings, birthdays, business openings – often prompt us to take a nostalgic walk down memory lane. Not so with Quarry Hill. Even as the retirement and long-term care facility that sits on the grounds of the former Camden Community Hospital celebrates its 20th anniversary, it is focused on its future.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

PBMC, WCGH adjust Walk-in Care hours, effective Dec. 12

ROCKLAND and BELFAST — Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital have announced adjustments to their walk-in care office schedules, effective Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. • PBMC Walk-in Care will be open Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. • WCGH Walk-in Care will be...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Barbara Haynes Witham, notice

ROCKLAND — Barbara “Barbie” Haynes Witham, 77, passed away, Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Sussman House. A complete obituary will be published at a later date, and a celebration of life will be announced in the Summer of 2023. Memories and condolences may be shared with...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Susan E. (Payne) Bragdon, notice

FARMINGTON — Susan E. (Payne) Bragdon, 70 of Farmington, passed away on December 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Riposta Funeral Home 182 Waldo Ave. Belfast, ME. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ripostafh.com.
FARMINGTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Thomaston Grammar students recognized for 2022 Gratitude Awards

THOMASTON — Several students at Thomaston Grammar School were recognized for having gratitude at a school-wide assembly on December 5. Students receiving the Gratitude Attitude Award were: Kayden Barnard, Jasmine Okouo Mirguin, Ezra Blakey, Dylan Latta, Emmett DeYoung, Oliver Reavley, Juliette Johnson, Alden Wakem, Justin Chen, Aiden Linscott, Callie Colson, Isabella Guzman, AJ Harvey, Jordan Stewart, and Cole Beal.
THOMASTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland, St. George, Rockport, Islesboro each receive $50,000 grants through Maine’s Community Resilience Partnership

Five Midcoast municipalities are among multiple statewide recipients of Community Action Grants through Maine’s Community Resiliency Partnership. The total $2.9 million in grant distributions announced Dec. 1 derives from the state’s General Fund and is to support 91 Maine cities, towns and tribal governments. The Partnership was initiated...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

‘Plan B’ art exhibit at the UMaine Hutchinson Center

Belfast, Maine — “Plan B,” a new multimedia art exhibit curated by Larraine Brown of Artivism in Maine, is at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The show, on display through Jan. 9, is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday. There will be a public reception for the exhibit on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Hutchinson Center from 4:30–6:30 p.m., with music and refreshments.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Ronald Thorne, obituary

Ronald Thorne of Warren, Maine passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022 after a brief illness. Leaving behind to cherish his memory his wife of 36 years, Rose, and his three sons Donald, Ronald III, and Brad; also his four step children Joanie, Patty, Vicky and Corey; as well as his sister, Rhonda and her husband Terry.
WARREN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Welcoming Alison McDonald

Allen Insurance and Financial is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald of Union has joined the company as a receptionist. McDonald is a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and has attended the University of Southern Maine. Established in 1866 and serving clients in Maine and worldwide, Allen Insurance...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Frank 106.9 FM to broadcast high school basketball

106.9 FRANK FM, WBQX based in Rockland will broadcast local high school basketball for a 13th straight year beginning Friday, Dec. 9 when the defending state champion Oceanside girls travel to Waldoboro to take on Medomak Valley . Veteran broadcaster Don Shields will again lead the coverage and will be...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Dec. 8 update: Midcoast adds 22 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Hunter discovers remains of Waldoboro man missing for more than a year

On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, the Waldoboro Police Department received a report that a hunter found human remains off Old County Road in Waldoboro. The Waldoboro Police Department and members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene. On December 7, the remains were identified by...
WALDOBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland researches costs associated with K9 police unit

ROCKLAND — A four-legged officer might one day join the Rockland Police Department if Police Chief Tim Carroll is successful in persuading councilors and citizens of the value of a K9. In an email response to the press, Carroll wrote that people and departments don’t recognize dogs as one...
ROCKLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy