Procrastination is an ineffective way of dealing with anxiety. Try starting with small tasks and setting your own deadlines. Reward yourself when you start or complete a task. Mix fear or boredom with rebellion and you put things off. You might tell yourself you need a break and indulge in some smartphone surfing—then you hear the little voice in your head saying, “Is this how grownups spend their time?” The self-criticism only perpetuates your fear or boredom and rebellion.

2 DAYS AGO