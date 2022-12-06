ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

LA Rams claim QB Mayfield after being released by Panthers

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpTur_0jZamBtA00

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers.

The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland. Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina.

After league-wide speculation about Mayfield joining the contending San Francisco 49ers or Baltimore Ravens, Mayfield instead will join the injury-plagued Rams (3-9). Los Angeles has lost six straight games during what’s shaping up as the worst season in NFL history for a defending Super Bowl champion.

The Rams also need help at quarterback: Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective while playing three of the past four games. Wolford passed for 178 yards with no touchdowns in last Sunday’s loss to Seattle.

The Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and it’s unclear whether Mayfield could be ready to participate.

VIDEO: Baker Mayfield to be released by Panthers, team confirms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AbkY_0jZamBtA00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Cowboys score with less than a minute left to overcome late INT in their own red zone, escape woeful Texans

ARLINGTON, Texas — If NFL fans were looking for an ugly win on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys made sure to deliver. The Cowboys, whom Vegas projected as 17.5-point favorites per BetMGM, trailed the Houston Texas for more than 29 of the 30 minutes after halftime. Then, after a turnover-laden day, quarterback Dak Prescott directed a clinical 11-play, 98-yard drive to set up running back Ezekiel Elliott's 2-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left and escape with a 27-23 victory.
DALLAS, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Russell Wilson leaves Chiefs-Broncos game after frightening blow to his head

Russell Wilson left Sunday's game against the Kanas City Chiefs after his head slammed to the turf at the end of a run. The Denver Broncos quarterback scrambled on a third-and-11 play early in the fourth quarter and broke toward the end zone after picking up a first down. He was tackled at the 2-yard line, and his head bounced off the ground at the end of the play. He remained motionless for a moment and was clearly woozy as trainers helped him to his feet.
DENVER, CO
WSOC Charlotte

Week 14 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Dolphins, Giants and Jets seasons slipping away, Brock Purdy's 49ers blow out Buccaneers and Vikings finally catch an L

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. As the fifth and sixth overall picks in the 2020 NFL draft, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are always going to be compared against one another. Herbert's success will always end up being a referendum on the Miami Dolphins' decision to pass him up that April. Tonight we got the first instance of real head-to-head feedback between these two star-crossed QBs and the teams that picked them back-to-back nearly three years ago, as Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Dolphins 23-17 on Sunday Night Football.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
WSOC Charlotte

Here's how Brock Purdy won over the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant and now has NFL asking 'what's up?' at his ceiling

Everything about the moment seemed surreal. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was pounding a fist across his chest on Sunday night and screaming “WHAT’S UP!?” to seemingly nobody and everybody. The team’s left tackle, Trent Williams, walked up behind him and broke into a wide smile while clapping into Purdy’s energy. The stands around him were chanting “Purr-dee! Purr-dee! Purr-dee!” like this was the anticipated arrival of a first-round franchise centerpiece rather than the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSOC Charlotte

49ers WR Deebo Samuel carted off after brutal leg injury vs. Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field on Sunday afternoon with a brutal leg injury. Samuel, just before halftime of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fumbled after a three-yard run up the middle of the field. As he was being tackled by Tampa Bay defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, however, Samuel’s left ankle and knee was rolled up on and bent backwards underneath Nunez-Roaches’ thigh.
TAMPA, FL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy