Prosser, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

ALERT DAY Weather Blog: Closures & delays coming in for Friday

REGIONAL – Winter weather is once again causing havoc throughout the valley region. Several closures of schools and businesses are already taking place. KAPP-KVEW’S First Alert storm team of Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo and Jason Valentine have already issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The team issues an ALERT DAY when the weather will significantly impact your...
RICHLAND, WA
cherryfm.com

Yakima area school delay/ closures December 8th, 2022

School delays/ closures courtesy of the Yakima Herald Republic website. Granger Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Breakfast will not be served due to the delay. Mabton Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool More Info. Selah Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on...
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

Icy Weather Forces Rollover Wreck in Umatilla

(Umatilla, OR) -- Someone inside of a pickup truck that flipped over due to icy weather was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning in Umatilla. Umatilla County Fire District One says the crash happened around 9:10am along Highway 395 near the Denny's. When crews got to the scene, they found one passenger ejected from the vehicle. The victim was takeb to Good Shepherd Medical Center with unknown injuries. Crews from UCFD 1 were also working a couple of spin-outs along I-82, along with a vehicle fire, all apparently due to the icy weather in the region.
UMATILLA, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State Patrol reminds people to slow down in poor road conditions

CENTRAL WASHINGTON - Wednesday's icy and foggy conditions caused several crashes throughout central Washington. Washington State Patrol wants to remind people to drive careful when road conditions are poor and remember you are not invincible just because you have all-wheel drive. Between Yakima and Grandview, WSP reported two crashes Wednesday...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

One person injured after house fire in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters are investigating a fire that damaged a home and injured one person in Walla Walla. On Dec. 8, just after 6 a.m., Walla Walla Fire Station 1 and 2 responded to the 300 block of Grape St. in Walla Walla after reports that visible flames were coming from a home. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 assisted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
97 Rock

Man, Woman Shot in Pasco After Suspect Fires at Police

Two people have been flown out of the Tri-City area following a shooting in Pasco Wednesday night. Pasco Police return fire after man fires at them during a struggle. According to Commander Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, has been requested by Pasco PD due to an officer-involved shooting.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

KPD investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision

KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision that happened at 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Olympia Street that claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman. An investigation revealed the victim, identified as Bobbilee Martin, was legally...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
ELLENSBURG, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
