Snow flurries ice Tri-Cities. Schools, city halls closing doors early
Mix of snow and freezing rain coats the streets.
ALERT DAY Weather Blog: Closures & delays coming in for Friday
REGIONAL – Winter weather is once again causing havoc throughout the valley region. Several closures of schools and businesses are already taking place. KAPP-KVEW’S First Alert storm team of Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo and Jason Valentine have already issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The team issues an ALERT DAY when the weather will significantly impact your...
Yakima area school delay/ closures December 8th, 2022
School delays/ closures courtesy of the Yakima Herald Republic website. Granger Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Breakfast will not be served due to the delay. Mabton Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool More Info. Selah Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on...
Friday school and other delays & closures after Tri-Cities snowfall. Here’s the latest
Most Hanford workers told to stay home.
Icy Weather Forces Rollover Wreck in Umatilla
(Umatilla, OR) -- Someone inside of a pickup truck that flipped over due to icy weather was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning in Umatilla. Umatilla County Fire District One says the crash happened around 9:10am along Highway 395 near the Denny's. When crews got to the scene, they found one passenger ejected from the vehicle. The victim was takeb to Good Shepherd Medical Center with unknown injuries. Crews from UCFD 1 were also working a couple of spin-outs along I-82, along with a vehicle fire, all apparently due to the icy weather in the region.
Tri-Cities bakery closes flagship location, but another is in the works + New cafe at library
A Tri-Cities favorite bakery has closed its original location, but don’t worry, its replacement is in the works. Ethos Bakery and Cafe closed its flagship location at 2150 Keene Rd last week and was busy removing equipment and decor from the store over the weekend. They had planned to...
WSP: Yakima driver’s excessive speed resulted in 38-vehicle pileup on I-90
UPDATE: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday — Washington State Patrol troopers have cited a Yakima man for excessive speed in a 38-vehicle collision that sent three to the hospital and shut down I-90 eastbound for 10 hours. According to an update from WSP, the 57-year-old driver was approaching milepost 126 when he lost traction and came to a rest facing north, blocking...
Fire consumes boathouses on Clover Island near cable bridge in Kennewick
They are part of the Clover Island Yacht Club.
Washington State Patrol reminds people to slow down in poor road conditions
CENTRAL WASHINGTON - Wednesday's icy and foggy conditions caused several crashes throughout central Washington. Washington State Patrol wants to remind people to drive careful when road conditions are poor and remember you are not invincible just because you have all-wheel drive. Between Yakima and Grandview, WSP reported two crashes Wednesday...
Man and woman in critical condition after shootout with Pasco police
It’s the second time in a week someone opened fire at a Pasco police officer.
One person injured after house fire in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters are investigating a fire that damaged a home and injured one person in Walla Walla. On Dec. 8, just after 6 a.m., Walla Walla Fire Station 1 and 2 responded to the 300 block of Grape St. in Walla Walla after reports that visible flames were coming from a home. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 assisted.
Overnight snow closes Tri-Cities schools. How much fell and how long will it stick around?
Richland, Pasco and Kennewick school districts called it a snow day.
‘Entire life gone in minutes.’ Kennewick 21-year-old still critical after dramatic fire rescue
He was pulled to safety by his longtime girlfriend and his landlady.
Kennewick Search on For ATV Stolen From Storage, and A Stolen Pickup
Benton County Deputies are searching for a stolen truck and a side-by-side ATV. Benton County Deputies are searching for a 2014 Ford F-350 4-door diesel pickup truck that was reported stolen out of the Badger Canyon area over the weekend, and also an ATV. The BCSO says a Kennewick storage...
Man, Woman Shot in Pasco After Suspect Fires at Police
Two people have been flown out of the Tri-City area following a shooting in Pasco Wednesday night. Pasco Police return fire after man fires at them during a struggle. According to Commander Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, has been requested by Pasco PD due to an officer-involved shooting.
KPD investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision that happened at 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Olympia Street that claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman. An investigation revealed the victim, identified as Bobbilee Martin, was legally...
First Alert Weather – A dry and sunny Wednesday is on the way, with snow to wintry mix expected early Thursday – Jason
A chilly start to your Wednesday tomorrow, with icy roads and possible fog throughout our areas. Tomorrow’s highs will be right around the freezing point, with sunshine and dry conditions continuing. We have snow to wintry mix on the way starting early Thursday. We’ll see quick early snow in...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 5, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Update | Woman killed by pickup as she was crossing the street in Kennewick
The collision is still under investigation by the Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit.
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
