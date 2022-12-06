(Phelps County, MO) A woman from Leadwood, 36 year old Kayla C. Bridges, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt in a one car wreck in Phelps County Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Highway Patrol Reports show Bridges was driving south on Highway K, 8 miles west of Edgar Springs, when her car crossed over the center of the road and began to slide. It ran off the left side of the highway, struck a ditch embankment, crashed into a group of trees, rolled over, and smashed into another tree. Bridges was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. She was wearing a seat belt when the crash took place.

PHELPS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO