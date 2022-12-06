Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Two Sullivan women injured, one seriously, in three-vehicle Franklin County crash
Two women from Sullivan are injured, one seriously, in a three-vehicle crash in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lori Parker 53, was following a vehicle too closely on Highway 47 at Forest Hill Drive last night and hit the back of the vehicle. Troopers say a third vehicle then began to skid and hit the back of Parker’s vehicle.
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
kfmo.com
Leadwood Woman Injured in Crash
(Phelps County, MO) A woman from Leadwood, 36 year old Kayla C. Bridges, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt in a one car wreck in Phelps County Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Highway Patrol Reports show Bridges was driving south on Highway K, 8 miles west of Edgar Springs, when her car crossed over the center of the road and began to slide. It ran off the left side of the highway, struck a ditch embankment, crashed into a group of trees, rolled over, and smashed into another tree. Bridges was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. She was wearing a seat belt when the crash took place.
kjluradio.com
Morning collision restricts traffic near schools on Jefferson City's westside
One person is injured during a two-vehicle collision this morning near Jefferson City’s Lawson Elementary. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, was driving on W. Edgewood Drive just before 7 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of an oncoming pickup truck, causing the two to collide.
Miller County Sheriff’s office identifies Saline Valley body
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. – Miller County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify a body that was found in a wooded area in the Saline Valley Conservation Area. Deputies were able to identify the deceased male as Ralph Toby Pannier, 58, of Osage Beach. According to a press release, on November 7, deputies responded to the Saline […]
myozarksonline.com
The collision of two trucks has resulted in injuries for a Richland woman
The collision of two trucks Tuesday evening at 5:35 on Spring Road, two miles south of A-B highway in Pulaski County, has resulted in injuries for a Richland woman. According the highway patrol, the accident occurred when a 2004 Dodge 1500, driven by 71-year-old Steven W. Robinson of Richland, crossed the centerline and struck a 2011 Ford F-150, driven by 40-year-old Teresa R. Speer of Richland. Robinson was not injured in the accident, but Speer received moderate injuries and was transported by Pulaski County E-M-S to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon.
Kait 8
Woman killed in one-vehicle crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri woman died after police said she lost control of her vehicle on a Lawrence County highway and overturned. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on U.S. Highway 63 north of Imboden. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of...
Two hospitalized after underground collapse in Pacific, Mo.
PACIFIC, Mo. – Two people are hospitalized after an underground collapse Thursday in Franklin County. Emergency crews responded to the situation Thursday afternoon at the US Silica Company at 819 E. Osage St. in Pacific. Investigators say three people were inside a cave when some rocks fell and briefly...
One home, two shootings, one injured
UPDATE 12/8/22: Andrea Brazell entered a guilty plea on Dec. 6, 2022. She was sentenced to seven years of suspended execution of her sentence and five years of supervised probation. UPDATE 10/18/22: Jason Brazell has a plea and trial setting scheduled for Nov. 22, 2022. In a court appearance on Oct. 18, Brazell’s attorney made […]
KYTV
Miner dies in an accident inside Iron County, Mo., mine
VIBURNUM, Mo. (KY3) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office reports a miner died in an accident at a mine in Viburnum. The accident happened on Tuesday at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine. Investigators have not released the victim’s identity. They hope to release more once an autopsy...
whiterivernow.com
Missouri woman dies in one-vehicle accident near Imboden
A Missouri woman was killed early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63, north of Imboden, in Lawrence County. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of Cuba, Mo., died after her 2001 Honda left the highway while negotiating a curve and overturned. The Arkansas State Police preliminary fatality report said the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the accident, which was listed at 1:08 a.m.
KFVS12
Farmington man charged with murder in death of father
A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. SEMO Fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year. Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. Investigators...
kjluradio.com
Bond set for Camdenton man charged with deadly crash on Niangua Bridge
Bond is set for a Camden County man involved in a fatal three-vehicle collision last weekend on the Niangua Bridge. Miles Aldrich, 32, of Camdenton, is charged with DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI resulting in serious injuries. He’d originally been denied bond. But on Wednesday, Judge Michael Gilley set bond for Aldrich at $100,000.
KYTV
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of 54-year-old Drew Fairchild on Friday night. Court documents say 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich has been charged with DWI-death of another and two counts of DWI- serious physical injury. Around 7:30 p.m. Friday,...
mymoinfo.com
Detective bureau investigating stealing and burglary case in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Numerous tools and other miscellaneous items were taken from a vehicle that was parked in the 1600 block of Wade Road outside of Pacific. Grant Bissell is the Public Safety Information Coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says the property was stolen sometime between November 13th and 23rd.
Car and tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning
A serious crash happened Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.
krcu.org
“I Could Have Saved Bismarck with a Half Gallon of Water”: The 1901 Fire in Bismarck, Missouri
March 18, 1901, in Bismarck, Missouri dawned with a strong south wind. Bismarck, in western St. Francois County, had been founded 33 years earlier, and the county court incorporated the community as a town in 1877. Named for Otto von Bismarck, the “Iron Chancellor” of Germany—there was hope of attracting German settlers. The town prospered as a farming center, fostered by being on the main route of the Iron Mountain Railroad, and by 1901 had around 800 residents. The business district grew on the east side of the railroad and faced the tracks.
ksmu.org
Longtime Missouri photojournalist Dean Curtis launches book on Shannon County’s wild horses
Dean Curtis is a longtime photojournalist based in the Ozarks, once serving as the Springfield News-Leader photo editor. Seven years ago, he was inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame. But for the past 12 years, Curtis has been taking images of herds of wild horses in Shannon County...
houstonherald.com
Section of Highway 137 to close for culvert replacement
Highway 137 in Howell and Texas counties will be closed in January as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace the culvert under the roadway in various locations. The road will be closed between Highway 17 near Yukon to Business 63 at Willow Springs. Crews will work one section of roadway at a time.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City gets probation for firing gun at McClung Park, damaging several vehicles
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for firing a gun at a city park last year. Michael James pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon he’s prohibited from having a firearm. In exchange for his plea, one count of drug possession was dropped. James was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
