Deal Alert: Google Nest Hub Is At Its Lowest Price Ever And Includes WiZ Smart Bulb

By Benjamin Hurvitz
 2 days ago
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Want to get into smart home technology but need help figuring out where to start? This Google Nest (2nd Gen) and WiZ Smart Light Bulb Combo deal is a great entry point. In fact, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen to date on this device that made our best smart displays list. Prior to this, we saw it for as low as $50 during Cyber Week.

As a holiday deal, Walmart is offering the second generation Google Nest Hub and a WiZ Smart WiFi-connected light bulb for just $39.00! That’s a whopping $69.00 off its original value of $108 .

When it comes to the world of smart home technology, Google Nest is the undisputed top dog, consistently ranking among the industry’s leaders. So whether you’re new to smart homes or you want to build on your collection, this value pack makes an excellent addition to your home.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) + WiS Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb

Why This Google Nest Hub Is a Great Deal

  • Valued at $108, holiday deal for just $39.00
  • Instant savings of $69.00
  • Over 63% off its regular price
  • Free shipping available

What We Love About the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

Google Nest is the name in smart home tech, and this combo delivers quality consistent with its reputation. The price of this smart display/lightbulb combo pack is reason enough to declare it a killer deal, but even at its full value price of $108, it’s still a capable package with lots to love.

The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) includes many great features and serves as mission control for your home. The Hub offers touch screen and voice control to do things like accessing the live stream of a home security camera or turning off the smart lights in your bedroom at night.

It also serves as an entertainment center, so you can use your favorite apps to listen to music, watch TV shows, and stream YouTube videos. Last but not least, the Google Nest Hub includes a Sleep Sensing feature, so you can track when you fall asleep and wake up. Unlike other sleep trackers, you wear absolutely nothing with this because the Nest Hub leverages Google’s Soli radar tech to monitor your sleep.

Meanwhile, the WiZ Smart Light Bulb also boasts great features that make it a solid addition to the bundle, including easy installation, integration with voice assistant, and remote control access even when you’re away from home.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) + WiS Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb

