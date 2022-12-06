ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Jerry Jones Regrets What He Revealed To The Media

Jerry Jones wishes he didn't disclose that the Dallas Cowboys didn't start Ezekiel Elliott for disciplinary reasons. After Sunday night's 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Cowboys owner said Elliott began the opening drive on the bench for a minor issue. He told reporters he would have been "a lot more lenient" than head coach Mike McCarthy.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Unfortunate Hypothetical For Dallas Cowboys

Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to hide his true feelings about the Cowboys. He made that clear once again this Wednesday. While on ESPN's "First Take," Smith came up with a hypothetical scenario where Odell Beckham Jr. signs with the Bills instead of the Cowboys. In this scenario,...
NBC Sports

Are Dean, Blankenship, and Ellis previewing Eagles' future?

James Bradberry. T.J. Edwards. Marcus Epps. Javon Hargrave. Brandon Graham. Fletcher Cox. Kyzir White. Ndamukong Suh. Linval Joseph. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. That’s a huge chunk of the Eagles’ 2022 defense, and every one of those guys is unsigned beyond this year. The Eagles are 11-1 and their defense is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 14

When the "Thursday Night Football" schedule for 2022 dropped, the Week 14 Raiders vs. Rams game is one that some initially would have circled as a good matchup. After all, both teams had made the playoffs the previous season, with the Rams winning the Super Bowl. The Raiders had just sneaked in, but after adding Davante Adams and coach Josh McDaniels, they would surely be better, right?
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Massive Injury Update Ahead Of Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys are a dangerous team because of how strong their defense is. They have stars at each level of the defense, which has led to some dominant performances by the unit. But, the offense was susceptible to some lapses in production at points in the season. In the last few weeks, that has no longer been an issue.
Sporting News

Week 14 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Mike White, DeeJay Dallas, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The NFL schedule-makers didn't consider fantasy football owners when they scheduled six byes (Packers, Bears, Colts, Commanders, Saints, Falcons) during the final week of the fantasy regular season. Given all of the usual late-season attrition issues, start 'em, sit 'em questions are as difficult as ever. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 14 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Fantasy Defense rankings Week 14: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football

Week 14 is all about defending your fantasy house, whether that's holding onto the top seed, battling to get a better seed, or miraculously sneaking through the backdoor into the playoffs. Even for squads already out of the hunt, many are driven by the pride of keeping another team from a playoff berth or staying out of last place to avoid a punishment next summer. But you can't defend your house without a proper D/ST, so let's sift through the potential sleepers, streamers, and stumblers in our Week 14 fantasy defense rankings.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mike Williams, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, more impacting Week 14

The first injury reports of the week came out on Wednesday, and fantasy football owners are checking the latest updates to see which key pass-catchers are in danger of missing Week 14. Mike Williams, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, Courtland Sutton, Kadarius Toney, and David Njoku are some of the notable WRs and TEs who have been hit by the injury bug in recent weeks, and knowing the latest news is key as you prep your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

