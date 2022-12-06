ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December

Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
Benzinga

Apple Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are extending losses Tuesday afternoon following reports that the Cupertino-based company has scaled back self-driving plans and pushed its electric vehicle launch date out to 2026. What To Know: Apple has not made any official announcements about a potential self-driving electric vehicle, but rumors of such...
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
Motley Fool

5 of the Best Costco Deals for December 2022

You may want to add these to your list. Costco has a host of items discounted in December across a range of prices. Whether you're looking for gifts or to stock your own household, it pays to take advantage of these steals. If you shop at Costco on a regular...
AOL Corp

270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage

About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
Futurism

Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds

As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Motley Fool

2 Risky Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

Bluebird Bio has a pair of gene-editing therapies approved, but it still has a lot of work to do. Krystal Biotech could be on the verge of a breakthrough approval that could come early next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

Devon Energy's stock fell after it revealed a lower dividend payment last month. However, the oil company still posted strong quarterly results. That led some analysts to view the sell-off as a potential buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ

The 1 Crypto Under $1 to Buy Before the End of 2022

With nearly every crypto down in 2022, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has been no exception. Cardano is now down 77% for the year and is trading at just $0.32. It is now at very real risk of losing its status as one of the top 10 cryptos in the world as measured by market capitalization.
Motley Fool

The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

Oil prices rise and fall, but demand for product remains resilient throughout the cycles. Low global refinery capacity means high utilization and high returns. Valero has consistently produced growing dividends at an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Be Buying Nvidia Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now

Motley Fool

One Stock To Buy Right Now

CNBC

Jim Cramer says he expects 'many layoffs' at companies after Christmas

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that more companies will trim their workforces after the holiday season. "I'm sure there'll be many layoffs after Christmas. I don't want to finger-point at the retailers who're most likely to be thrown into bankruptcy when the holidays are over, but I do want people to realize that, in a way, our current high-inflation economy is a high-quality problem," he said.

