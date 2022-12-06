Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life
Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December
Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
Apple Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are extending losses Tuesday afternoon following reports that the Cupertino-based company has scaled back self-driving plans and pushed its electric vehicle launch date out to 2026. What To Know: Apple has not made any official announcements about a potential self-driving electric vehicle, but rumors of such...
Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin a Year Ago Would Be Worth Now
Let's hope you didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon a year ago. If you bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin when prices peaked in November 2021, your investment would be valued at only about $250 today. On Friday, one bitcoin cost about $16,700. The price has declined by more than 75%...
Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value
Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
GameStop just became the latest tech company to lay off workers—and it’s cut down on its crypto team
“Super sad to say I was a part of the layoffs today at GameStop,” one software engineer wrote on LinkedIn.
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
5 of the Best Costco Deals for December 2022
You may want to add these to your list. Costco has a host of items discounted in December across a range of prices. Whether you're looking for gifts or to stock your own household, it pays to take advantage of these steals. If you shop at Costco on a regular...
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage
About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds
As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
The Xbox and Activision Blizzard acquisition will likely go ahead after all claims last report comes
One of the FTC’s four persons panel must approve the deal to go through (pic: Microsoft). The US regulatory body can argue that it’s not possible to block Microsofts Activision Blizzard buyout claims a new report. As soon as it became clear that Microsoft would buy Activision Blizzard...
2 Risky Stocks That Could Soar in 2023
Bluebird Bio has a pair of gene-editing therapies approved, but it still has a lot of work to do. Krystal Biotech could be on the verge of a breakthrough approval that could come early next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November
Devon Energy's stock fell after it revealed a lower dividend payment last month. However, the oil company still posted strong quarterly results. That led some analysts to view the sell-off as a potential buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
The 1 Crypto Under $1 to Buy Before the End of 2022
With nearly every crypto down in 2022, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has been no exception. Cardano is now down 77% for the year and is trading at just $0.32. It is now at very real risk of losing its status as one of the top 10 cryptos in the world as measured by market capitalization.
The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income
Oil prices rise and fall, but demand for product remains resilient throughout the cycles. Low global refinery capacity means high utilization and high returns. Valero has consistently produced growing dividends at an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today
Rising long-term yields and doubts over cloud spending sent these top software stocks down.
3 Reasons to Be Buying Nvidia Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now
One Stock To Buy Right Now
Jim Cramer says he expects 'many layoffs' at companies after Christmas
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that more companies will trim their workforces after the holiday season. "I'm sure there'll be many layoffs after Christmas. I don't want to finger-point at the retailers who're most likely to be thrown into bankruptcy when the holidays are over, but I do want people to realize that, in a way, our current high-inflation economy is a high-quality problem," he said.
