Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Medomak, Camden-Rockport, Oceanside earn midweek Busline wins
Busline League middle school basketball action continued Wednesday, Dec. 7 across the Midcoast. Below are the results reported to the sports department. Stats can be sent by email: sports@penbaypilot.com. 7th girls: Medomak 28, Camden-Rockport 6. Medomak maintained quarterly advantages of 8-2, 13-4 and 17-6. Scoring for Medomak were Anna Reed...
penbaypilot.com
Frank 106.9 FM to broadcast high school basketball
106.9 FRANK FM, WBQX based in Rockland will broadcast local high school basketball for a 13th straight year beginning Friday, Dec. 9 when the defending state champion Oceanside girls travel to Waldoboro to take on Medomak Valley . Veteran broadcaster Don Shields will again lead the coverage and will be...
penbaypilot.com
Medomak 7th, 8th boys earn wins over GSB
The Medomak seventh and eighth grade basketball teams hosted Great Salt Bay in Waldoboro on Monday, Dec. 5. Both Medomak teams collected victories. Medomak maintained quarterly advantages of 20-9, 38-19 and 53-29. Scoring for Medomak were Brayden Nadeau (10 points), Andrew Flanders (10), Noah Taggert (10), Joe Wilcox (seven), Clark...
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland, St. George, Rockport, Islesboro each receive $50,000 grants through Maine’s Community Resilience Partnership
Five Midcoast municipalities are among multiple statewide recipients of Community Action Grants through Maine’s Community Resiliency Partnership. The total $2.9 million in grant distributions announced Dec. 1 derives from the state’s General Fund and is to support 91 Maine cities, towns and tribal governments. The Partnership was initiated...
penbaypilot.com
Ronald Thorne, obituary
Ronald Thorne of Warren, Maine passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022 after a brief illness. Leaving behind to cherish his memory his wife of 36 years, Rose, and his three sons Donald, Ronald III, and Brad; also his four step children Joanie, Patty, Vicky and Corey; as well as his sister, Rhonda and her husband Terry.
penbaypilot.com
Hunter discovers remains of Waldoboro man missing for more than a year
On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, the Waldoboro Police Department received a report that a hunter found human remains off Old County Road in Waldoboro. The Waldoboro Police Department and members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene. On December 7, the remains were identified by...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
penbaypilot.com
Barbara Haynes Witham, notice
ROCKLAND — Barbara “Barbie” Haynes Witham, 77, passed away, Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Sussman House. A complete obituary will be published at a later date, and a celebration of life will be announced in the Summer of 2023. Memories and condolences may be shared with...
penbaypilot.com
Barnswallow Books collecting donations for New Hope Midcoast Holiday Tree
ROCKPORT — Barnswallow Books will be collecting donations for New Hope Midcoast under its 20’ fir tree in the barn through January 9, 2023. “Please consider leaving a donation under our holiday tree on your next trip to the bookshop to select the perfect title for that special someone on your holiday gift list,” said Barnswallow Books, in a news release.
penbaypilot.com
‘Plan B’ art exhibit at the UMaine Hutchinson Center
Belfast, Maine — “Plan B,” a new multimedia art exhibit curated by Larraine Brown of Artivism in Maine, is at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The show, on display through Jan. 9, is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday. There will be a public reception for the exhibit on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Hutchinson Center from 4:30–6:30 p.m., with music and refreshments.
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston Grammar students recognized for 2022 Gratitude Awards
THOMASTON — Several students at Thomaston Grammar School were recognized for having gratitude at a school-wide assembly on December 5. Students receiving the Gratitude Attitude Award were: Kayden Barnard, Jasmine Okouo Mirguin, Ezra Blakey, Dylan Latta, Emmett DeYoung, Oliver Reavley, Juliette Johnson, Alden Wakem, Justin Chen, Aiden Linscott, Callie Colson, Isabella Guzman, AJ Harvey, Jordan Stewart, and Cole Beal.
penbaypilot.com
Quarry Hill celebrates 20 Years
Anniversaries of all sorts – weddings, birthdays, business openings – often prompt us to take a nostalgic walk down memory lane. Not so with Quarry Hill. Even as the retirement and long-term care facility that sits on the grounds of the former Camden Community Hospital celebrates its 20th anniversary, it is focused on its future.
One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
Man dead after driving off road in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
penbaypilot.com
UMaine program helping Child Development Services employees earn special education teaching credentials
Maine will soon have more qualified teachers to serve the state’s youngest residents with special needs thanks to a partnership between the University of Maine College of Education and Human Development and Maine Child Development Services (CDS). The Maine CDS system, which is part of the Maine Department of...
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
truecountry935.com
Two Indicted in Lewiston Murder
Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at 70 River Street in Lewiston last October.
Comments / 0