ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

Medomak, Camden-Rockport, Oceanside earn midweek Busline wins

Busline League middle school basketball action continued Wednesday, Dec. 7 across the Midcoast. Below are the results reported to the sports department. Stats can be sent by email: sports@penbaypilot.com. 7th girls: Medomak 28, Camden-Rockport 6. Medomak maintained quarterly advantages of 8-2, 13-4 and 17-6. Scoring for Medomak were Anna Reed...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Frank 106.9 FM to broadcast high school basketball

106.9 FRANK FM, WBQX based in Rockland will broadcast local high school basketball for a 13th straight year beginning Friday, Dec. 9 when the defending state champion Oceanside girls travel to Waldoboro to take on Medomak Valley . Veteran broadcaster Don Shields will again lead the coverage and will be...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Medomak 7th, 8th boys earn wins over GSB

The Medomak seventh and eighth grade basketball teams hosted Great Salt Bay in Waldoboro on Monday, Dec. 5. Both Medomak teams collected victories. Medomak maintained quarterly advantages of 20-9, 38-19 and 53-29. Scoring for Medomak were Brayden Nadeau (10 points), Andrew Flanders (10), Noah Taggert (10), Joe Wilcox (seven), Clark...
WALDOBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland, St. George, Rockport, Islesboro each receive $50,000 grants through Maine’s Community Resilience Partnership

Five Midcoast municipalities are among multiple statewide recipients of Community Action Grants through Maine’s Community Resiliency Partnership. The total $2.9 million in grant distributions announced Dec. 1 derives from the state’s General Fund and is to support 91 Maine cities, towns and tribal governments. The Partnership was initiated...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Ronald Thorne, obituary

Ronald Thorne of Warren, Maine passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022 after a brief illness. Leaving behind to cherish his memory his wife of 36 years, Rose, and his three sons Donald, Ronald III, and Brad; also his four step children Joanie, Patty, Vicky and Corey; as well as his sister, Rhonda and her husband Terry.
WARREN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Hunter discovers remains of Waldoboro man missing for more than a year

On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, the Waldoboro Police Department received a report that a hunter found human remains off Old County Road in Waldoboro. The Waldoboro Police Department and members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene. On December 7, the remains were identified by...
WALDOBORO, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Barbara Haynes Witham, notice

ROCKLAND — Barbara “Barbie” Haynes Witham, 77, passed away, Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Sussman House. A complete obituary will be published at a later date, and a celebration of life will be announced in the Summer of 2023. Memories and condolences may be shared with...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Barnswallow Books collecting donations for New Hope Midcoast Holiday Tree

ROCKPORT — Barnswallow Books will be collecting donations for New Hope Midcoast under its 20’ fir tree in the barn through January 9, 2023. “Please consider leaving a donation under our holiday tree on your next trip to the bookshop to select the perfect title for that special someone on your holiday gift list,” said Barnswallow Books, in a news release.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

‘Plan B’ art exhibit at the UMaine Hutchinson Center

Belfast, Maine — “Plan B,” a new multimedia art exhibit curated by Larraine Brown of Artivism in Maine, is at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The show, on display through Jan. 9, is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday. There will be a public reception for the exhibit on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Hutchinson Center from 4:30–6:30 p.m., with music and refreshments.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Thomaston Grammar students recognized for 2022 Gratitude Awards

THOMASTON — Several students at Thomaston Grammar School were recognized for having gratitude at a school-wide assembly on December 5. Students receiving the Gratitude Attitude Award were: Kayden Barnard, Jasmine Okouo Mirguin, Ezra Blakey, Dylan Latta, Emmett DeYoung, Oliver Reavley, Juliette Johnson, Alden Wakem, Justin Chen, Aiden Linscott, Callie Colson, Isabella Guzman, AJ Harvey, Jordan Stewart, and Cole Beal.
THOMASTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Quarry Hill celebrates 20 Years

Anniversaries of all sorts – weddings, birthdays, business openings – often prompt us to take a nostalgic walk down memory lane. Not so with Quarry Hill. Even as the retirement and long-term care facility that sits on the grounds of the former Camden Community Hospital celebrates its 20th anniversary, it is focused on its future.
CAMDEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man dead after driving off road in Canaan

CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
CANAAN, ME
92 Moose

A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea

Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
MAINE STATE
truecountry935.com

Two Indicted in Lewiston Murder

Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at 70 River Street in Lewiston last October.
LEWISTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy