Raleigh — A New Bern resident learned Thursday that he would be spending the next 17 years behind bars in federal prison. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, of New Bern, was sentenced Thursday to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges. Carter is a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang. On May 23. 2022, Carter pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing Methamphetamine, Distribution of a Quantity of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO