The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded an irrelevance to the UK by a Government minister, as they faced a call to be stripped of their royal titles.Speaking on Question Time, Employment minister Guy Opperman said the couple are “utterly irrelevant” to the progress of the UK and the royal family.He said on Thursday night’s programme: “I think they are clearly a very troubled couple, which I think anybody looking at them can say is a sad state of affairs.“That having been said, I agree that they are utterly irrelevant to this country and the progress of...

49 MINUTES AGO