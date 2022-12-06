Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
WECT
One arrested, one wanted after car chase with Bladen Co. law enforcement
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person was arrested and another is wanted after an attempted traffic stop by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on N.C. 211 near the Robeson County line. “The Deputy clocked a vehicle at 78 in a 55 mile per hour zone and conducted a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington police officer injured, two men facing charges
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Wilmington Police say an officer was injured early Friday morning. Police say officers tried to talk with two men who were walking near 9th and Castle Streets just before 1:30 a.m. Police say Quashon Zavier Vereen, 19, started to run off, but was caught moments later...
WECT
Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Dec. 7 that led to two being arrested and another being charged. According to the release, the stop was done in the 1800 block of Baldwin Branch Church...
WECT
Three charged in Bladen County drug investigation, including charge for assaulting government official
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three Bladenboro residents were arrested in a drug investigation conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, one of whom is charged with assaulting a government official. “On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach town manager responds to parking confusion
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Earlier this year, the Town of Carolina Beach made some changes to its off-season paid parking program. They involve the hours paid parking is enforced but there seems to be some confusion. As a result — some people have received tickets. Beginning November...
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for suspects in breaking and entering of Onslow County business
ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects involved in a breaking and entering. They said it happened Nov. 27, 2022 at Greenline Diesel Performance at 2290 Wilmington Hwy. in Jacksonville. Video footage shows a white man operating a white, early 2000s Ford F-250, breaking...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dies in Whiteville house fire
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
publicradioeast.org
Columbus County delays swearing in sheriff who resigned after making racist remarks but was soon reelected
Columbus County has delayed swearing in its sheriff, due to election protests. Jody Greene was re-elected, even though he resigned from office in October after he was caught on tape making racist remarks about Black deputies. Greene stepped down, after a judge suspended him and the district attorney filed a...
WECT
Community works together to round up cows from the Cape Fear River
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach State Park rangers and members of the community worked together to help out cows who ended up in the Cape Fear River. “When you’re a police officer in a small island community, you may get some...
WITN
Disturbance at House of Raeford in Wallace leads to chase, suspect arrested
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -Wallace police say a suspect involved in a disturbance at the House of Raeford, which lead to a chase, has been arrested. Wallace police say they responded to the House of Raeford to assist the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office with a disturbance. Police say the suspect,...
WMBF
Coroner: 21-year-old dies after incident at Horry County gas station; police investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a homicide after a man died following an incident at a gas station on Highway 905. The incident took place at the SunHouse gas station at 7406 S. Highway 905 in Longs Tuesday just before midnight. Horry County Deputy Coroner...
wcti12.com
Police looking for suspect as person of interest in fraud of Publix
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a man as a person of interest in a fraud case that happened at Publix on Marlin Drive. Police said it happened Dec. 2, 2022. The man is described as a black man, about 5' 8" tall and...
Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
WECT
One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County
The City of Southport has received a $141,000 grant via the NC Coastal Management Program for an ADA-accessible kayak launch. Port City honors lives lost in Pearl Harbor attacks 81 years later. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Across the Cape Fear, people gathered Wednesday to remember the more than 2,400...
whqr.org
Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'
On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
WECT
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest on new businesses coming to Leland
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland is one of the fastest-growing areas in Brunswick County, and there are many new commercial and residential developments coming to the town. Construction is underway in Leland Town Center, which is expected to bring more businesses to the area off US Highway 17....
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beach
Wrightsville Beach, NC.Photo byGoogle. A North Carolina witness at Wrightsville Beach reported watching two sphere-shaped objects moving and hovering above the beach at about 8:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
