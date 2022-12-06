ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington police officer injured, two men facing charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Wilmington Police say an officer was injured early Friday morning. Police say officers tried to talk with two men who were walking near 9th and Castle Streets just before 1:30 a.m. Police say Quashon Zavier Vereen, 19, started to run off, but was caught moments later...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Dec. 7 that led to two being arrested and another being charged. According to the release, the stop was done in the 1800 block of Baldwin Branch Church...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach town manager responds to parking confusion

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Earlier this year, the Town of Carolina Beach made some changes to its off-season paid parking program. They involve the hours paid parking is enforced but there seems to be some confusion. As a result — some people have received tickets. Beginning November...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man dies in Whiteville house fire

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Mount Olive man charged with murder after body found in Duplin Co.

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with an open count of murder after deputies found a body Saturday in a roadway outside of Wallace, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Zion Vann is currently jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Deputies said the victim, 19-year-old Ivan Cortez of […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WECT

One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County

The City of Southport has received a $141,000 grant via the NC Coastal Management Program for an ADA-accessible kayak launch. Port City honors lives lost in Pearl Harbor attacks 81 years later. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Across the Cape Fear, people gathered Wednesday to remember the more than 2,400...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'

On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Latest on new businesses coming to Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland is one of the fastest-growing areas in Brunswick County, and there are many new commercial and residential developments coming to the town. Construction is underway in Leland Town Center, which is expected to bring more businesses to the area off US Highway 17....
LELAND, NC

