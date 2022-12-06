Read full article on original website
Another major winter storm eyes West with 5 feet of snow in Sierra Nevada over the weekend
Fresh off a series of winter storms that dumped 2 to 5 feet of snow in California's Sierra Nevada and brought mountain pass highways to a standstill, another major storm threatens the area this weekend that forecasters warn will again make travel difficult to impossible at times.
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
Tribe searches for remains at California construction site
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Native American tribe in Northern California is racing toward a Friday deadline to conclude its search for human remains and cultural artifacts on what was once a tribal village site but will soon be home to a shared-use path and parking area. Ancestors of...
Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
First-ever California offshore wind auction nets $757 million
Several dozen companies are competing for leases to build massive floating wind farms in deep ocean waters off Morro Bay and Humboldt County. The auction is the first major step toward producing offshore wind energy off the West Coast.
(UPDATE) ‘It’s Beyond Frustrating’: Yurok Vice-Chair Calls Out Provisional Winners of Offshore Wind Bid for Failing to Engage With the Tribe Ahead of This Week’s Auction
UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: One of the winning bidders, RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, LLC, sent the following response to the Outpost’s request for additional comment:. “RWE is committed to thoughtfully engaging Tribes and tribal fisheries at all stages of project development,” Dominik Schwegmann, head of offshore development U.S. West for RWE, wrote in an email to the Outpost. “Prior to the auction, RWE has met with a number of Tribes to learn about their heritage. We look forward to meeting with all affected Tribes to continue discussing their interests surrounding our new lease area off the Northern Coast.”
EVEN BIGGER STORMS THIS WEEKEND?
Even as our latest storm series moves out, another is poised to dive in from the Gulf of Alaska beginning Thursday. And, if early forecasts are accurate, these storms may be even wetter than those of the past few days. The 3 day rainfall totals across the North Bay have...
You Might be Arrested in California if you Break One of these Dumb Laws
If you drive through Oregon you may see a giant sign saying Welcome to California. But are you, though? Are you that welcome? Well, along with the usual laws like speeding or stealing there are also several dumb laws in California that could get you a ticket or even arrested. When visiting California, don't do any of these, you rulebreaker, you.
California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies
SAN FRANCISCO — A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies. On Monday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the makers of the popular Kushy Punch gummies were guilty of illegally producing cannabis products at an unlicensed Los Angeles facility. The illicit goods were worth millions of dollars, according to state investigators. The judge ordered the company and its executives to pay a $128 million penalty to the state.
Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation
December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
Winter storm could impact travel, bringing high winds, snow, ice and rain
MENDOCINO Co., 12/8/22 — Winter weather bringing mountain snow, rain, ice, and high winds is forecast for Northern California starting today. The National Weather Service in Eureka (NWS Eureka) has issued a mix of weather advisories and warnings from the coast to inland areas, leading to the likelihood of challenging driving conditions for holiday travelers and possible power outages.
TODAY in SUPES: Should Humboldt Become a Charter County? Plus, Fishermen Aim to Navigate Wind Energy Development, SoHum Looks for Financial Help
We asked this yesterday, and we’ll ask it again: Should the county place a measure on 2024 ballots asking the public to create a Department of Finance? This hypothetical department would consolidate two currently separate, elected positions — treasurer-tax collector and auditor-controller — into a single Department of Finance.
Report: Hiker Survives in California’s Wilderness For Two Weeks with Jar of Salsa
Next time you find yourself on a wilderness excursion, you might want to pack this condiment. According to reports, a hiker survived in the California wilderness for a whopping two weeks with half a jar of salsa. On the day after Thanksgiving, a couple was camping out between California’s Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks when they heard someone yelling for help.
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night sky
Rocklin Chamber of Commerce, Rocklin, CA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A California witness at Rocklin reported watching an oval-shaped object that moved and hovered and seemed to change shape at about 2:36 a.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cold Front to Sweep Through Southern California Metros on Tuesday, Bringing a Round of Showers to The Region
Cold Front To Sweep Across Southern California on TuesdayPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. A storm system that is impacting Northern California today will sweep down through Southern California by Tuesday so read on for details ...
Weekend storm expected to bring as much as 5 feet of snow to Sierra and 1 inch of rain to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - On the heels of two recent, wet storms that left several feet of snow in the Sierra and near-record rain in the valley, we're in for another powerful storm later this week. The next storm is expected to arrive Thursday evening and will linger through Monday. Based on the preliminary forecast, the storm is expected to bring several feet of snow and multiple inches of rainfall.TimingThe storm will move into the region around 5 p.m. Thursday. Friday morning will be clear, and then another system will move in Friday night, lingering throughout Saturday and into Sunday. There will then...
WINTER WEATHER ALERT: Snowfall and Heavy Winds Descend Upon Humboldt
Snow is falling across the upper elevations of Humboldt County, creating a winter wonderland atop Berry Summit and dropping three accumulated inches (and counting!) at Titlow Hill. Time to check your generators and bust out the thick blankets because more inclement weather is on the way. Strong south winds are...
California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
A Look at What California Has Done So Far About Reparations
When Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in 2020 to create a statewide panel to study and recommend ways to implement reparations for Black Californians, many lauded it as an overdue step toward racial justice. “California has historically led the country on civil rights, yet we have not come to...
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding
Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
