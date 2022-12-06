Read full article on original website
baby d
2d ago
congratulations on your smart decision to retire and enjoy life outside of the office. Mr Kirby you're probably one of the best. you have so much knowledge under your belt that nobody can keep up with you.hopefully you can mentor those that needed from home. after you get all of your retirement stuff in place and get to find out please settle in and relax you can always make this a hobby to mentor those who are coming up as they will need help navigating that position that they are in. HAPPY RETIREMENT 🎉🥂😊🎄💫
Reply
4
Mad Cow
1d ago
Will make no difference. WA State is doomed under Inslee and company.
Reply(1)
8
Related
Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. The advocacy group is also pushing for lawmakers to allow private citizens to pursue...
First Democrat sworn in as Washington secretary of state since 1964
(The Center Square) – It’s official: Steve Hobbs is the first elected Democrat in Washington state to serve as secretary of state in nearly six decades. Republicans previously held the Secretary of State Office dating back to 1964. Hobbs was already serving in the position when he was...
MyNorthwest.com
Washington legislators to receive 4-7% raises in 2023
All elected positions, including the secretary of state, governor, attorney general, and state legislators, could be receiving a raise in 2023 under a proposal voted on by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. The proposal lays out a 4% raise in salary for the governor, lieutenant...
Puyallup couple accused of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
A couple from Puyallup are accused of storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to a criminal complaint filed Nov. 28, the man and woman are each accused of:. Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or...
Shelved since 2018, this WA gun law may finally be implemented soon
State officials have decided to push forward a voter-approved measure requiring annual background checks of pistol and semiautomatic rifle owners.
Yakima Herald Republic
When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it
Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
KUOW
WA voters approved strict gun laws in 2018. Why haven't they all been implemented?
In 2018, Washington voters approved I-1639 and threw their support behind some of the strictest gun regulations in the country. Four years later, one of those laws has been difficult to implement. Initiative 1639 was a sweeping package of firearms regulations that was approved by Washington voters in 2018. The...
kpq.com
9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get
9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
KUOW
String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest are unsolved
Electric substations in the region have been attacked, at least two with firearms, according to documents obtained by OPB and KUOW. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure.
610KONA
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
More questions than answers at Washington capital gains tax hearing
(The Center Square) – A Tuesday morning Department of Revenue hybrid in-person/virtual public hearing on clarifying administrative rules regarding the new capital gains income tax – including filing procedures and penalties – ended up clarifying little related to the disputed tax. Michael Hwang, tax policy specialist with...
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
WA Attorney General sues Federal Way gun store for illegal sales
A gun retailer in Federal Way is the subject of a lawsuit from Attorney General Bob Ferguson after an investigation found that the owner was illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite state bans. The store and its owner allegedly sold high-capacity magazines, which became illegal in Washington state this year due...
Kitsap County citizens fund ballot recount in lopsided sheriff's race
KITSAP, Wash. — A citizens group in Kitsap County has paid $31,060 in cash to fund a ballot recount in a lopsided race in which a Republican sheriff’s candidate lost the November election by nearly 20,000 votes. Kitsap County Auditor Paul Andrews said his team will begin hand-counting...
A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples
When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
MyNorthwest.com
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I went to get...
The Stranger
Jason Rantz Smears Low-Level City Employee
On Monday evening, conservative KIRO radio host Jason Rantz linked allegations of “anti-male bias” to a recent hire in the Seattle Fire Department. The new employee, Jyl Shaffer, was hired as an Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator, a role responsible for ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws in the workplace.
Inslee touts new housing program for Spokane’s homeless
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Spokane Monday to preview the opening of a new housing project for homeless people, calling the Catalyst Project a step toward ending the state’s homelessness crisis. The new housing, in a converted hotel, aims to provide roughly 100 beds...
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Social...
State attorney general: Data breaches in Washington remain at record highs
Data breaches that affect Washington residents remain at an all-time high, according to a report from Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. According to the annual data breach report, 4.5 million notices were sent to Washingtonians in 2022, second only to the 2021 record of 6.3 million notices. As corporations collect...
Comments / 4