Washington State

Comments / 4

baby d
2d ago

congratulations on your smart decision to retire and enjoy life outside of the office. Mr Kirby you're probably one of the best. you have so much knowledge under your belt that nobody can keep up with you.hopefully you can mentor those that needed from home. after you get all of your retirement stuff in place and get to find out please settle in and relax you can always make this a hobby to mentor those who are coming up as they will need help navigating that position that they are in. HAPPY RETIREMENT 🎉🥂😊🎄💫

Mad Cow
1d ago

Will make no difference. WA State is doomed under Inslee and company.

Crosscut

Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. The advocacy group is also pushing for lawmakers to allow private citizens to pursue...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Washington legislators to receive 4-7% raises in 2023

All elected positions, including the secretary of state, governor, attorney general, and state legislators, could be receiving a raise in 2023 under a proposal voted on by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. The proposal lays out a 4% raise in salary for the governor, lieutenant...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it

Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get

9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest are unsolved

Electric substations in the region have been attacked, at least two with firearms, according to documents obtained by OPB and KUOW. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure.
OREGON STATE
Crosscut

A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples

When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Jason Rantz Smears Low-Level City Employee

On Monday evening, conservative KIRO radio host Jason Rantz linked allegations of “anti-male bias” to a recent hire in the Seattle Fire Department. The new employee, Jyl Shaffer, was hired as an Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator, a role responsible for ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws in the workplace.
SEATTLE, WA

