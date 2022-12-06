Read full article on original website
multihousingnews.com
Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community
The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag
WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 3rd Street Market Hall 2nd chance hiring offers 'purpose'
MILWAUKEE - You may not think they’re the prime candidates for a job, but the owner of Milwaukee's 3rd Street Market Hall is being intentional when it comes to hiring people who need second chances. There seems to be more than just the perfect resume. May it be people...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Hop streetcar expansion stalls
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's leaders have talked for years about expanding the city's streetcar north and south. One plan is now a step away from being shelved, but that doesn’t mean the Hop expansion is permanently stalled. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday, Dec. 7, said he still wants to...
Milwaukee's first land trust home is now available for purchase
With homeownership rates on the decline, a new community-led program hopes to bridge the gap and welcome new residents to move-in ready homes.
Replacing I-794 with something better? Public meeting considers proposal
Among the projects being showcased at a meeting Wednesday night is a proposal to tear down part of Milwaukee's freeway system and replace it with high-density housing and pedestrian walkways.
wuwm.com
Juvenile detention center planned for Milwaukee's northwest side moves a step forward
Plans for a new state-built juvenile detention facility on Milwaukee's northwest side are moving ahead. But the project still has to clear several hurdles. Wednesday, the city's Granville Advisory Committee endorsed the project, on a vote of 2-0, with two abstentions. The vote came after the Wisconsin Department of Corrections...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
New Life For Bucyrus Campus Redevelopment
A new proposal has been submitted to turn the remainder of South Milwaukee’s former Bucyrus campus into apartments and commercial space. Milwaukee-based Scott Crawford, Inc. submitted plans in August 2021 for 1100 Milwaukee Ave. for about 160 apartments, a restaurant, green space and more. That proposal eventually fell through.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
wuwm.com
Best Milwaukee bars to enjoy a cocktail or a mocktail
To quote John Gurda: Milwaukee is a city of neighborhoods and in each of those neighborhoods there are dozens of bars. If you’re looking for a spot to drink in the city, there’s no shortage of options, but there are some that rise above the rest. This month, Milwaukee Magazine has listed its top bars in the City and Milwaukee Magazine Dining Critic, Ann Christensen, shares some of the selections from the list.
spectrumnews1.com
New dental clinics expanding access for underserved areas in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Ascension Wisconsin is expanding its dental services across southeast Wisconsin to help increase access to dental care. Ascension Seton Dental professionals are now offering services at Ascension St. Francis Hospital, Outreach Community Health Center and in Racine schools through its Ascension Smart Smiles school-based oral health program. These programs are increasing access to care by providing much-needed dental services to those who are underinsured or uninsured.
Survey wants to know what it is like to drive on Milwaukee roads
The Coalition for Safe Driving MKE, Milwaukee Walks, and Wisconsin Bike Fed want you to take part in a survey about your experiences on the road in Milwaukee.
Greenwald Manor palace for sale in Mukwonago for $4.9 million
Now is your chance to live like royalty while still in Wisconsin. An opulent palace known as Greenwald Manor in Mukwonago is for sale for $4.9 million.
wuwm.com
5 things to do in Milwaukee this December
The holidays are upon us and here in Milwaukee, people are getting together to share the holidays with their friends, families, and neighbors. Every month, we're joined by Sam Woods with the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service to check out some of the many events happening in the city. Woods shares...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
wuwm.com
'This is a serious public health crisis': Milwaukee Diaper Mission addresses period poverty
On Dec. 11, the public is invited to grab a slice of red velvet cake and join Milwaukee Diaper Mission for a menstruation celebration event to help raise awareness for period poverty in Milwaukee. WHEN: Period Party to benefit Milwaukee Diaper Mission on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at...
The 2 deadliest streets in the county intersect on Milwaukee’s north side
Alderman Murphy says a traffic calming solution is coming in the new year to discourage drivers from using the parking lane to illegally pass on the right.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Ham & Egg Croissant
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Anna’s on the Lake, 5159 6th Ave., is a brand new neighborhood cafe located in the iconic...
CBS 58
Boerner Botanical Gardens hosts 4th Winter Wonders event and first holiday market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Winter Wonders at Whitnall Park has become a holiday tradition for many families. Check out hundreds of holiday lights right from the warmth of your own car. This year, they're adding a holiday market for one weekend only. CBS 58's Amanda Becker checked it out Wednesday...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Mequon location
MEQUON — Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing its doors after more than two decades in Mequon, providing some unique opportunities for city officials at one of the busiest corners in the city. The retail property brokerage firm Mid-America Real Estate Group has listed the space located at...
