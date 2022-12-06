ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

multihousingnews.com

Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community

The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag

WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 3rd Street Market Hall 2nd chance hiring offers 'purpose'

MILWAUKEE - You may not think they’re the prime candidates for a job, but the owner of Milwaukee's 3rd Street Market Hall is being intentional when it comes to hiring people who need second chances. There seems to be more than just the perfect resume. May it be people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Hop streetcar expansion stalls

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's leaders have talked for years about expanding the city's streetcar north and south. One plan is now a step away from being shelved, but that doesn’t mean the Hop expansion is permanently stalled. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday, Dec. 7, said he still wants to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
southmilwaukeeblog.com

New Life For Bucyrus Campus Redevelopment

A new proposal has been submitted to turn the remainder of South Milwaukee’s former Bucyrus campus into apartments and commercial space. Milwaukee-based Scott Crawford, Inc. submitted plans in August 2021 for 1100 Milwaukee Ave. for about 160 apartments, a restaurant, green space and more. That proposal eventually fell through.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
WAUKESHA, WI
wuwm.com

Best Milwaukee bars to enjoy a cocktail or a mocktail

To quote John Gurda: Milwaukee is a city of neighborhoods and in each of those neighborhoods there are dozens of bars. If you’re looking for a spot to drink in the city, there’s no shortage of options, but there are some that rise above the rest. This month, Milwaukee Magazine has listed its top bars in the City and Milwaukee Magazine Dining Critic, Ann Christensen, shares some of the selections from the list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

New dental clinics expanding access for underserved areas in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Ascension Wisconsin is expanding its dental services across southeast Wisconsin to help increase access to dental care. Ascension Seton Dental professionals are now offering services at Ascension St. Francis Hospital, Outreach Community Health Center and in Racine schools through its Ascension Smart Smiles school-based oral health program. These programs are increasing access to care by providing much-needed dental services to those who are underinsured or uninsured.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

5 things to do in Milwaukee this December

The holidays are upon us and here in Milwaukee, people are getting together to share the holidays with their friends, families, and neighbors. Every month, we're joined by Sam Woods with the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service to check out some of the many events happening in the city. Woods shares...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MIX 108

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
KEWASKUM, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Ham & Egg Croissant

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Anna’s on the Lake, 5159 6th Ave., is a brand new neighborhood cafe located in the iconic...
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bed Bath & Beyond closing Mequon location

MEQUON — Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing its doors after more than two decades in Mequon, providing some unique opportunities for city officials at one of the busiest corners in the city. The retail property brokerage firm Mid-America Real Estate Group has listed the space located at...
MEQUON, WI

