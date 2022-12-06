Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Samuel Eto'o filmed in altercation outside World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Cameroon soccer federation president and former star player Samuel Eto'o was filmed apparently kicking a man to the ground in an altercation outside a World Cup stadium early Tuesday. Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil...
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 stats: Cristiano Ronaldo replacement Goncalo Ramos bags tournament's 1st hat trick for Portugal
The round of 16 is complete in what has been a wild World Cup that has gifted us with goals scored left, right and center. One hat trick has been scored, and it was from an unlikely source, with Goncalo Ramos finding the net three times as he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's starting lineup. Fifteen braces have been scored, and the latest saw Kylian Mbappe power France to the last eight of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Poland. That brace put Mbappe in the driver's seat for the World Cup Golden Boot.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud on breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Olivier Giroud says breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record shows...
SB Nation
Ben Davies questionable for Boxing Day return after World Cup injury
This week we heard news that Rodrigo Bentancur picked up an injury while playing for Uruguay at the World Cup that could make him questionable for Tottenham’s first match on December 26. Today, we’re learning that Ben Davies is in a similar situation. Alasdair Gold is reporting on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's When Penalty Shootouts Were Introduced at FIFA World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Seeing a soccer match ending in a tie can at times be thrilling. At any moment during the tied score, a team can grab a goal and take complete control of the game. But sometimes, teams end in a deadlock after extra time, and during the World Cup knockout stage, a winner must be decided -- there enters the "penalty shootout."
BBC
Michael O'Neill: Returning international bosses - risk or safe bet?
'Never go back!' - it's entered the football lexicon as a cliched warning against giving managers a second spell in charge. Well, the Irish FA had no such qualms in re-appointing Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss on Wednesday after taking the side to the Euro 2016 finals during his first stint.
Sporting News
Brazil vs Croatia history: Head-to-head matches at World Cup, last meeting, and team records
Croatia will battle Tite's Brazil for a place in the semifinals of the World Cup after winning a penalty shootout against Japan in the Round of 16, before the Selecao dismantled South Korea. Brazil have never lost in four previous meetings with the Croats in all competitions, although it has...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Column: The next steps for the U.S. men's national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup
A to-do list with the World Cup coming to America: Find a new coach, find a center forward, find a way to beat European teams by playing them more often
Netherlands vs. Argentina: 4 bold predictions for World Cup quarterfinals
The World Cup is getting closer and closer to crowing its 2022 champion. Now, some teams have already advanced to the quarterfinals, cementing their names as one of the world’s top eight teams. This means it is time for some Netherlands vs Argentina bold predictions. Oranje is coming off...
World Cup Schedule: Quarterfinals Matchups Revealed
After a thrilling round of 16, many of the world’s top teams remain in the final field of eight.
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
BBC
West Indies v England: Lauren Bell takes 4-33 as visitors secure comfortable ODI series win
England 260 (48.1 overs): A Jones 70* (63), Dunkley 57 (56); Matthews 3-50 West Indies 118 (31.3 overs): Williams 54* (80); Bell 4-33, Dean 2-9 England thrashed West Indies by 142 runs to secure a dominant one-day international series win in Antigua. Chasing 261, the hosts were bowled out for...
NBC Sports
Offsides rules at 2022 World Cup: Explaining how VAR technology impacts referee calls
The 2022 World Cup is underway from the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar and as the group stage continues, we’ve seen unexpected upsets and some new contenders emerge – but there’s still a long way to go until the tournament champions are crowned in late December. Along...
NBC Sports
2022 World Cup: What are the overtime and penalty kick rules?
The 2022 World Cup takes place on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This will be the very first time that a World Cup is being contested in the...
BBC
Warren Gatland's return as Wales head coach 'exciting' for players and fans, says Josh Adams
Josh Adams says there will be "excitement" at the reappointment of Warren Gatland as Wales coach, who will "get the best out of players". Gatland returns to the role he vacated after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, with successor Wayne Pivac sacked this week. "There'll be a fair few fresh...
Arsenal 1-0 Juventus: Women’s Champions League – as it happened
Vivianne Miedema scored the only goal of the game to put Arsenal on the verge of the knockout stages
World
Canadians announce new professional women’s soccer league
Canada has one of the best women's soccer teams in the world, but no professional women’s soccer league. Women have been pushing for a league for years. On Dec. 6, Christine Sinclair, the captain of the Canadian team, announced that she, along with midfielder Diane Matheson, are starting a new women's league with eight teams. Anita Elash reports from Toronto on the state of womens' soccer in Canada.
Exclusive: Dietmar Hamann Speaks About Jurgen Klopp, FSG, New Ownership And Joelinton
Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann exclusively answered questions from LFCTR about Jurgen Klopp, FSG, and a surprise transfer the Reds should make.
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup: Luis Enrique out as Spain coach after shock Morocco elimination, Luis de la Fuente takes over
Luis Enrique is no longer Spain's head coach after La Roja's FIFA 2022 World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco on penalties on Tuesday and has been replaced by Luis de la Fuente. The 52-year-old Enrique had been in charge since 2018 and led the Spaniards to the semifinals...
