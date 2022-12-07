Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists

BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams.

The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the Billboard charts for 10 weeks in the U.S.

Frampton said he was “pleased to join the BMG family,” in a written statement, adding “as an artist-first company, I trust BMG will care for my legacy and that my songs are in good hands.”

+ The Dean Martin Family Trust has entered into an agreement with Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group to manage, develop and expand legendary crooner Dean Martin’s legacy to new generations.

In addition to name, image, and likeness, the deal encompasses a broad range of rights from Martin’s career, including the Trust’s interest in his self-titled variety shows and specials, “The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast” series, feature films, and sound recordings from his years with Capitol and Reprise Records. Azoff commented, “Dean Martin was America in film, recordings, nightclubs, comedy & TV. He was the epitome of coolness. It is both an honor and privilege to welcome this cherished American talent to our Iconic family.”

Martin’s deal follows Iconic’s recent acquisition of Stephen Stills’ catalog; a partnership with the family of Nat King Cole as well as the acquisition of Linda Ronstadt’s recorded-music assets; and catalogs of the Beach Boys and David Crosby.

+ Sam Riddle has been tapped as senior VP of marketing at Warner Records where he will oversee campaigns for the roster, with a focus on artist development. Based at Warner’s Downtown Los Angeles headquarters, he reports to Dionnee Harper, executive VP of marketing and artist development.

Riddle comes to the label after nearly five years with Roc Nation where he last served as VP of artist management, and worked with artists including Megan Thee Stallion and Meek Mill. Prior to Roc Nation, Riddle held various digital marketing and sales roles at Capitol Records. He’s worked closely with Quality Control artists like Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and Migos, as well as artists across Capitol’s roster including Avenged Sevenfold, Bastille, Rich Homie Quan, and Rise Against.

“Sam knows exactly what it takes to build an artist’s career and just how crucial a good marketing strategy is to that process,” said Harper. “His marketing expertise along with his experience on the management side gives him a unique and important perspective as we look to collaborate with our artists on original campaigns that move the needle. I’m looking forward to his leadership and I know the whole team is excited to welcome him to the Warner family.”

+ Lauren Harman has been hired as president of film/TV licensing for Silo Music . In her new role, Harman will be in charge of creative pitching and A&R.

Harman began her career at Zync Music in 2005 and began signing indie bands such as Beach House and Grizzly Bear. She left Zync in 2009 to start the indie music licensing company Lip Sync Music where she went on to sign Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings (and their Daptone Records), Passion Pit, Local Natives, Aloe Blacc and Dillon Francis, among others.

After 10 years at Lip Sync, Harman sold the brand to music publisher Anthem Entertainment and went on to run the sync department for Mass Appeal Records (owned by Nas). While there, she hired Silo to do film/tv remixes.

+ Following the announcement of its partnership with Universal Music last week, European powerhouse [PIAS] has announced that long-running metal and rock label Spinefarm Records will join its roster of independent labels and will be distributed on a worldwide basis through the [PIAS] services division, [Integral]. The label boasts such top metal acts as Children of Bodom and Nightwish, and via its acquisition of Candlelight Records, the bands Emperor, Opeth and Winterfylleth. It also operates the country/ roots Snakefarm, which includes Marty Stuart, the White Buffalo and Austin Meade.

Spinefarm was acquired by UMG in 2002 and together with its imprints Candlelight and Snakefarm, will continue to operate as a standalone label from its headquarters in New York, under Jonas Nachsin. The existing, dedicated Spinefarm teams in the US, UK and other markets around the world will continue to handle and oversee all A&R, marketing and promotion activities for the label while tapping into [PIAS]’ international network, support and marketing functions.

+ Huxley has promoted George Georgopoulos to director of brand partnerships and appointed Kerry McKenna as a senior agent.

McKenna joins from KEEP Agency, where she worked on brand partnerships for Skepta, Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa. She will work alongside Georgopoulos, Sophie Jones, Brand Coordinator, and Anna Meacham (founder) on brand partnerships for Huxley talent, including Björk, Max Richter and Clairo.

Huxley is known for helming global partnerships for talent like Charli XCX, Grimes, Maisie Williams, and the 1975, among others, as well as developing projects for clients including Ghetto Gastro and Zak Group. In addition, the team has developed the agency’s casting business with clients including the Woolmark Prize and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Rimas Publishing , the publishing arm for the Puerto Rican-based Rimas Entertainment label, has signed Yensanjuan to a global publishing agreement.

The musician, born Roberto Rivera Elias, has collaborated with several of Latin music’s biggest names including Alvaro Díaz, Feid, Rauw Alejandro, Sebastián Yatra, and Young Miko. He most recently appeared on Alejandro’s “Trap Cake, Vol. 2,” which earned a Latin Grammy nomination and a nod at the 2023 Grammy Awards for best música urbana album.

“I am living one of the most exciting moments of my career, enjoying the process and achieving many important recognitions. I look forward to this new chapter, joining Rimas Publishing as part of a family of musicians and colleagues that I greatly respect,” commented Elias.

The artist joins Rimas Publishing’s stacked roster of artists including Bad Bunny, Eladio Carrión, Súbelo NEO, Lennex, Pailita, Mora, Cris MJ, Marcianeke, Corina Smith, Tempo, DJ Negro and Lizzy Parra, among others.

“As Rimas Publishing continues to grow, we are excited to welcome Yensanjuan to our star-studded roster and look forward to a thriving future together,” said Emilio Morales, director of publishing at Rimas. Morales was featured in Variety ’s 2022 Hitmakers list for his role in the success of Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito” and “Tití Me Preguntó.”

+ Melanie Ainsworth is Position Music ‘s new chief financial officer, according to an announcement made by Tyler Bacon, president and CEO.

Prior to joining Position Music, Ainsworth served as the financial controller for Big Machine Label Group (BMLG) in Nashville for eight years. She was responsible for managing the daily financial operations of Big Machine Records, the Valory Music Co, BMLG Records, and John Varvatos Records as well as BMLG’s publishing arm, Big Machine Music.

She also helped guide the reconfiguration of the organization’s financial structure after Big Machine was acquired by Ithaca Holdings LLC in 2019 and again in 2021 after Ithaca’s merger with HYBE America.

Ainsworth will join the executive team alongside Bacon, Mark Chipello (VP, head of A&R), J Scavo (GM, recorded music / VP of marketing), Jake Versluis (VP, A&R and interactive media), Emily Weber (VP, head of synch), and Frank Handy (VP, head of administration).

+ Jason McColl has joined Sony Music Nashville as senior director of A&R. He will report to the senior VP of A&R, Taylor Lindsey, and will oversee A&R for a number of artists(Corey Kent, Jameson Rodgers and more), as well as sign and develop new talent and maintain publisher relationships.

McColl was previously director of A&R for Warner Nashville where he worked on campaigns for Bailey Zimmerman and Avery Anna, among others.

+ Warner Chappell Music Mexico has signed an exclusive publishing deal with singer-songwriter Danna Paola .

The Latin pop star boasts collaborations with Sebastián Yatra, Mau y Ricky and David Bisbal, among others. Most recently, Coca-Cola tapped her as one of three female artists set to perform Queen’s “A Kind of Magic” for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and she is currently on her “XT4S1S” tour across Mexico.

“I am thrilled to be part of Warner Chappell,” said Paola. “I’ve been waiting for a music partner like this for a while now and couldn’t be happier! As a songwriter, I’m glad to be part of a company that supports and respects their artists’ creativity, and I’m pretty sure we’re going to create magic together!”