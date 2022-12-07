ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbUcV_0jZakkND00

BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams.

The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the Billboard charts for 10 weeks in the U.S.

Frampton said he was “pleased to join the BMG family,” in a written statement, adding “as an artist-first company, I trust BMG will care for my legacy and that my songs are in good hands.”

+ The Dean Martin Family Trust has entered into an agreement with Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group to manage, develop and expand legendary crooner Dean Martin’s legacy to new generations.

In addition to name, image, and likeness, the deal encompasses a broad range of rights from Martin’s career, including the Trust’s interest in his self-titled variety shows and specials, “The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast” series, feature films, and sound recordings from his years with Capitol and Reprise Records. Azoff commented, “Dean Martin was America in film, recordings, nightclubs, comedy & TV. He was the epitome of coolness. It is both an honor and privilege to welcome this cherished American talent to our Iconic family.”

Martin’s deal follows Iconic’s recent acquisition of Stephen Stills’ catalog; a partnership with the family of Nat King Cole as well as the acquisition of Linda Ronstadt’s recorded-music assets; and catalogs of the Beach Boys and David Crosby.

+ Sam Riddle has been tapped as senior VP of marketing at Warner Records where he will oversee campaigns for the roster, with a focus on artist development. Based at Warner’s Downtown Los Angeles headquarters, he reports to Dionnee Harper, executive VP of marketing and artist development.

Riddle comes to the label after nearly five years with Roc Nation where he last served as VP of artist management, and worked with artists including Megan Thee Stallion and Meek Mill. Prior to Roc Nation, Riddle held various digital marketing and sales roles at Capitol Records. He’s worked closely with Quality Control artists like Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and Migos, as well as artists across Capitol’s roster including Avenged Sevenfold, Bastille, Rich Homie Quan, and Rise Against.

“Sam knows exactly what it takes to build an artist’s career and just how crucial a good marketing strategy is to that process,” said Harper. “His marketing expertise along with his experience on the management side gives him a unique and important perspective as we look to collaborate with our artists on original campaigns that move the needle. I’m looking forward to his leadership and I know the whole team is excited to welcome him to the Warner family.”

+ Lauren Harman has been hired as president of film/TV licensing for Silo Music . In her new role, Harman will be in charge of creative pitching and A&R.

Harman began her career at Zync Music in 2005 and began signing indie bands such as Beach House and Grizzly Bear. She left Zync in 2009 to start the indie music licensing company Lip Sync Music where she went on to sign Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings (and their Daptone Records), Passion Pit, Local Natives, Aloe Blacc and Dillon Francis, among others.

After 10 years at Lip Sync, Harman sold the brand to music publisher Anthem Entertainment and went on to run the sync department for Mass Appeal Records (owned by Nas). While there, she hired Silo to do film/tv remixes.

+ Following the announcement of its partnership with Universal Music last week, European powerhouse [PIAS] has announced that long-running metal and rock label Spinefarm Records will join its roster of independent labels and will be distributed on a worldwide basis through the [PIAS] services division, [Integral]. The label boasts such top metal acts as Children of Bodom and Nightwish, and via its acquisition of Candlelight Records, the bands Emperor, Opeth and Winterfylleth. It also operates the country/ roots Snakefarm, which includes Marty Stuart, the White Buffalo and Austin Meade.

Spinefarm was acquired by UMG in 2002 and together with its imprints Candlelight and Snakefarm,  will continue to operate as a standalone label from its headquarters in New York, under Jonas Nachsin. The existing, dedicated Spinefarm teams in the US, UK and other markets around the world will continue to handle and oversee all A&R, marketing and promotion activities for the label while tapping into [PIAS]’ international network, support and marketing functions.

+ Huxley has promoted George Georgopoulos to director of brand partnerships and appointed Kerry McKenna as a senior agent.

McKenna joins from KEEP Agency, where she worked on brand partnerships for Skepta, Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa. She will work alongside Georgopoulos, Sophie Jones, Brand Coordinator, and Anna Meacham (founder) on brand partnerships for Huxley talent, including Björk, Max Richter and Clairo.

Huxley is known for helming global partnerships for talent like Charli XCX, Grimes, Maisie Williams, and the 1975, among others, as well as developing projects for clients including Ghetto Gastro and Zak Group. In addition, the team has developed the agency’s casting business with clients including the Woolmark Prize and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Rimas Publishing , the publishing arm for the Puerto Rican-based Rimas Entertainment label, has signed Yensanjuan to a global publishing agreement.

The musician, born Roberto Rivera Elias, has collaborated with several of Latin music’s biggest names including Alvaro Díaz, Feid, Rauw Alejandro, Sebastián Yatra, and Young Miko. He most recently appeared on Alejandro’s “Trap Cake, Vol. 2,” which earned a Latin Grammy nomination and a nod at the 2023 Grammy Awards for best música urbana album.

“I am living one of the most exciting moments of my career, enjoying the process and achieving many important recognitions. I look forward to this new chapter, joining Rimas Publishing as part of a family of musicians and colleagues that I greatly respect,” commented Elias.

The artist joins Rimas Publishing’s stacked roster of artists including Bad Bunny, Eladio Carrión, Súbelo NEO, Lennex, Pailita, Mora, Cris MJ, Marcianeke, Corina Smith, Tempo, DJ Negro and Lizzy Parra, among others.

“As Rimas Publishing continues to grow, we are excited to welcome Yensanjuan to our star-studded roster and look forward to a thriving future together,” said Emilio Morales, director of publishing at Rimas. Morales was featured in Variety ’s 2022 Hitmakers list for his role in the success of Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito” and “Tití Me Preguntó.”

+ Melanie Ainsworth is Position Music ‘s new chief financial officer, according to an announcement made by Tyler Bacon, president and CEO.

Prior to joining Position Music, Ainsworth served as the financial controller for Big Machine Label Group (BMLG) in Nashville for eight years. She was responsible for managing the daily financial operations of Big Machine Records, the Valory Music Co, BMLG Records, and John Varvatos Records as well as BMLG’s publishing arm, Big Machine Music.

She also helped guide the reconfiguration of the organization’s financial structure after Big Machine was acquired by Ithaca Holdings LLC in 2019 and again in 2021 after Ithaca’s merger with HYBE America.

Ainsworth will join the executive team alongside Bacon, Mark Chipello (VP, head of A&R), J Scavo (GM, recorded music / VP of marketing), Jake Versluis (VP, A&R and interactive media), Emily Weber (VP, head of synch), and Frank Handy (VP, head of administration).

+ Jason McColl has joined Sony Music Nashville as senior director of A&R. He will report to the senior VP of A&R, Taylor Lindsey, and will oversee A&R for a number of artists(Corey Kent, Jameson Rodgers and more), as well as sign and develop new talent and maintain publisher relationships.

McColl was previously director of A&R for Warner Nashville where he worked on campaigns for Bailey Zimmerman and Avery Anna, among others.

+ Warner Chappell Music Mexico has signed an exclusive publishing deal with singer-songwriter Danna Paola .

The Latin pop star boasts collaborations with Sebastián Yatra, Mau y Ricky and David Bisbal, among others. Most recently, Coca-Cola tapped her as one of three female artists set to perform Queen’s “A Kind of Magic” for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and she is currently on her “XT4S1S” tour across Mexico.

“I am thrilled to be part of Warner Chappell,” said Paola. “I’ve been waiting for a music partner like this for a while now and couldn’t be happier! As a songwriter, I’m glad to be part of a company that supports and respects their artists’ creativity, and I’m pretty sure we’re going to create magic together!”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Karol G Is Named Vevo’s Most Viewed Global Artist, With ‘Provenza’ Cited as No. 1 International Video; ‘Bruno’ Is Tops in U.S.

Karol G has been crowned Vevo’s most-viewed artist globally and has the platform’s single most-viewed video of the year. The visualizer for her hit “Provenza” reached the No. 1 spot with 547 million views worldwide, but even that was just a fraction of Karol G’s overall total, as her videos collectively added up to a phenomenal 2.76 billion views. “Provenza,” produced by Ovy on the Drums, was the Colombian singer’s first solo single release after a seven-month hiatus following 2021’s “Se Jodio To.” In between, Karol appeared as a featured artist on several fiery tracks from “Friki,” with fellow Medellín...
Variety

María Becerra Talks New Album ‘La Nena De Argentina’: ‘This Story Is Better Told Only by Myself’

After months of anticipation, Argentine singer María Becerra’s new album “La Nena De Argentina” dropped on Thursday night. The 12-song set sees the pop artist displaying her artistic range over sultry reggaeton, cumbia and pop rhythms with hushed confessions sprinkled throughout. “I didn’t develop a concept behind the album like in the last one,” she tells Variety, in reference to her 2021 EP release “Animal,” which featured several guests from Tiago PZK to Becky G. Becerra has also appeared as a collaborator beside many big-name artists, resulting in massive hits and fan favorites like hers and J. Balvin’s “Que Mas...
Variety

Georgia Holt, Singer and Mother of Cher, Dies at 96

Georgia Holt, a singer, actor and mother to pop legend Cher, has died. She was 96. Cher broke the news on Twitter Saturday evening, writing “mom is gone.” No other details, including a cause or exact date of death, are available at this time. In September, Holt had been admitted to a hospital with pneumonia after facing some recurring health struggles. “Sorry I’ve been Mia. Mom’s Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia. She’s Getting Better,” Cher shared on Sept. 9. Holt was a singer-songwriter, actor and model best known for her roles in...
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Vibe

Drake Sets New Career Record As Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA History

Drake has added a new record to his historic Hip-Hop career. The Toronto-bred artist has surpassed Eminem to become the highest-selling singles artist in the Recording Industry Association of America’s history. Certifications issued by the RIAA on Thursday (Dec. 7) pushed The 6 God to the top. According to Chart Data, the 36-year-old’s 10 new plaques bring his total singles sold to 184 million.More from VIBE.comDrake And Son Adonis Enjoy Night Out At The Raptors Vs Lakers Game In TorontoStyles P Claims 21 Savage Isn't A Lyricist2Pac Is Drake's Most Listened To Artist Of 2022 The certifications also set a new...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music

Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
musictimes.com

Quentin Miller Ghostwriter for Nas? Rapper Breaks Silence Over Speculations

Quentin Miller has finally spoken out after many fans speculated that he is a ghostwriter behind Nas' album "King's Disease II." What's the truth behind all the drama?. According to Complex, the hip-hop artist is indeed credited as one of the writers on the song "The Pressure" from the album and he noted that he isn't a ghostwriter even though he wrote uncredited lyrics for Drake years ago.
Variety

Patti LaBelle Rushed Offstage at Milwaukee Concert as Crowd Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat

Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off the stage of her Milwaukee concert on Saturday evening, as authorities halted the event to respond to a bomb threat at the venue. “Tonight’s show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” reads a statement shared by Pabst Theater Group, the organizer behind the concert. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.” Pabst Theater Group also shared that they are working with LaBelle to “reschedule the show.” The Milwaukee Police Department was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Variety

‘We’re Going to Die and Make Serious Mistakes’: Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis Confront Their Acting Legacies and Sobriety

Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell are two of Hollywood’s most charismatic figures — and for both actors, magnetism can sometimes disguise contemplative depths. Curtis, who played an unforgiving IRS inspector opposite Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and Farrell, who performs an acting duet as an Irish farmer who has a falling out with his best friend (Brendan Gleeson) in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” spoke about the complex roles they took on this year. In both cases, deep introspection, and lessons learned in recovery, informed their work.  Jamie Lee Curtis: Ireland is an incredibly friendly country. Colin Farrell: It’s amazing. I’ve lived here in Los Angeles for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022

A pall has been hanging over hip-hop this year: the ongoing criminalization of being a rapper looms large. The genre has faced over-policing and sensationalism before, dating back to the NYPD's rap intelligence unit in 1999, but the scope of the crusade has expanded: lyrics continue to be treated like transcripts by the law, rappers are painted as crime lords and their imprints are characterized as mob outfits. There has been no shortage of abuses, including New York City getting drill rappers removed from the Rolling Loud bill, but one in particular has reverberated across the rap landscape: Young Thug, Gunna, and the members of YSL record label being rounded up and charged in a RICO case. It feels like the Atlanta rap scene, the epicenter of hip-hop, is still recovering. 26 YSL associates were arrested on criminal conspiracy charges in May, and 25 remain in jail, despite the absurdity of those charges. Its reverberations have been quietly felt throughout the rap world. Thug's lyrics are being weaponized against him. What does a genre built on words do when those words can, and almost certainly will, be held against its artists in court?
Variety

Helen Slayton-Hughes, ‘Parks and Recreation’ Actor, Dies at 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for playing Ethel Beavers on “Parks and Recreation,” has died. She was 92. Her family confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work.” A video montage posted to the actor’s account reads, “To our beloved Helen… you always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are.” The...
soultracks.com

First Listen: El Debarge helps PJ Morton on his "Way"

(December 9, 2022) PJ Morton has reached that point in his career where artists line up to collaborate with him – either by appearing on his projects or tapping him to be on theirs. That’s what 18 Grammy nominations and four wins since 2013 will get you. Those 18 nominations include the two Morton received in 2022 for the golden victrolas to be awarded on Feb. 5, 2023.
Variety

June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90

June Blair, a film and television actress through the 1950’s and ’60s that featured on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the wife to her real-life husband David Nelson, died in Sherman Oaks on Monday. She was 90 years old. Blair’s death was confirmed through a tribute post on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson. Blair’s most prominent role came on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” though it arrived after she had already made her debut on the series as other characters. During the show’s tenth season, Blair was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson, the wife...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Complex

Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape

Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
thesource.com

DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is

Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
COMPTON, CA
Variety

‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron

James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
Variety

Imagine Dragons, Black Keys, Jimmy Eat World and More Welcome Back KROQ’s ‘Almost Acoustic Christmas’

There’s something to be said about Christmas radio shows that pop up across the country every December. More traditional music festivals have their perks, and definitely the headliners, but KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas has the hits. Each set is jam-packed with songs the crowd will inevitably sing along to, even if they didn’t realize how many songs they actually know — a stark contrast to waiting for that one TikTok chorus and then losing interest. And a station like KROQ has decades of hits, and the artists behind them, at their disposal. Not only does this mark the 30th anniversary of...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Variety

Variety

93K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy