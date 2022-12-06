ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Matt Lucas Leaving ‘Great British Bake Off’ After Three Seasons

By Adam B. Vary
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xySSm_0jZakgqJ00

All things crust come to an end.

Actor and comedian Matt Lucas is leaving as co-host of “ The Great British Bake Off ” after three seasons on the show, citing scheduling conflicts with his new series “Fantasy Football League” for Sky.

“It’s become clear to me that I can’t present both ‘Fantasy Football League’ and ‘Bake Off’ alongside all my other projects,” Lucas said in a statement posted to Twitter . “So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”

Lucas began co-hosting “Bake Off” (which airs on Netflix as “The Great British Baking Show ” in the U.S.) for the 11th season, replacing co-host Sandi Toksvig. He worked alongside co-host Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and in the first two of those seasons, it was under severe COVID restrictions that required the production to remain sequestered together in a COVID bubble.

“I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paül, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent,” Lucas wrote. “I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!”

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to ML for his magnificent contribution to GBBO over the past three years,” senior executive producers Kieran Smith, Letty Kavanagh and Richard McKerrow said in a joint statement. “We consider M to be very much part of the ‘Bake Off’ family and are extremely grateful for his part, along with Noel, in looking after very many bakers.”

Added Channel 4 chief content officer Ian Katz: “Over the past three years Matt has played a huge role in the success of Bake Off. He brought warmth, wit and a large helping of endearing silliness to the tent and produced some of the most memorable moments of recent series. He also played a key part in keeping the show on air through the pandemic. We are incredibly grateful for his contribution and commitment to the show.”

Lucas was a controversial presence on the show for some fans, including for racist jokes during cultural theme weeks; in Season 11’s “Japanese Week” episode, he referred to katsu curry as “cat poo curry.” (Lucas has apologized for using blackface, brownface and yellowface on his sketch comedy series “Little Britain” and “Come Fly With Me,” and Netflix and the BBC have dropped both shows from their services.)

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Monarch’ Canceled at Fox After One Season

The queen of country’s crown was too heavy for Fox. “Monarch,” which starred Anna Friel, Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon, Joshua Sasse and Beth Ditto, will not return for a second season. The Season 1 finale aired on Dec. 6. The drama opened after an NFL doubleheader, debuting to a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 with and 3.8 million total viewers, becoming Fox’s most-watched fall scripted premiere in three years. “Monarch” averaged 4.1 million multi-platform viewers across the 11 episodes as it failed to resonate with viewers. The musical series, created by Melissa London Hilfers, was produced during the Covid-19 pandemic and originally was...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’

“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
Variety

‘Legendary’ Canceled at HBO Max After Three Seasons

Reality competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons. The news comes just one day after Variety exclusively reported the cancellation of “FBoy Island,” another fan-favorite unscripted project at the streamer. The series took place within the New York ballroom scene, following different houses of vogue dancers as they competed in balls and fashion showcases in order to achieve “legendary” status. Among the cast were MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion. Season 1 premiered in 2020, while Season 2 came in 2021 and...
The Independent

Great British Bake Off star Rahul Mandal announces his wedding in India

Rahul Mandal, who won The Great British Bake Off in 2018, has announced he is getting married in India today (Sunday 4 December).The research scientist, 35, posted a video of himself wearing a traditional floral garland (mala) around his neck on Instagram.In the caption, he told his more than 397,000 followers that he and his soon-to-be wife are “very excited and a little nervous” about the big event.Mandal wrote: “I have something to announce. I am having my social wedding tomorrow. We both are very excited, and a little nervous. It will be a small wedding in India....
The Independent

Succession star Brian Cox says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced something ‘clearly traumatic’

Succession star Brian Cox has given his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism against the royal family.In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Markle accused an unidentified member of the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of the couple’s son Archie’s skin.Buckingham palace said in a statement at the time: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”Cox was interviewed by Good Morning Britain last night (6 December) at the Ripple of...
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Nearly Quit ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Over Character’s Name: If It Doesn’t Change, ‘I’m Not Coming In’

Michelle Yeoh is a near lock to land an Oscar nomination for best actress thanks to her acclaimed performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” but it’s a role she nearly walked away from all due to her character’s name. Speaking to Cate Blanchett as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Yeoh revealed that her character’s original name in the script was Michelle Wang. “Everything Everywhere,” directed by Daniels, casts Yeoh as a dissatisfied laundromat owner who becomes a multiverse warrior. “This is like a roller coaster, right?” Yeoh told Blanchett. “Put away your phones, put on your safety...
Variety

‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works From ‘The Haunting’ Creator Mike Flanagan

“The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy have acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” into a TV series. Flanagan and Macy revealed the news Thursday in an interview with Deadline, which dove more into the pair’s recent decision to move their Intrepid Pictures’ overall deal from Netflix to Amazon. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life,” Flanagan said. “We actually...
Variety

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works, Recalls Fight With Bruce Lee: ‘I Wanted Him to Hit Me Again’

Jackie Chan revealed he is in talks for a “Rush Hour 4.” The legendary martial arts star made the announcement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he spoke about his upcoming projects and 60-year film career in front of a a crowd of adoring fans who regularly interrupted the talks to shout out questions, congratulate him on his honorary Oscar and ask him to sing. (He was happy to oblige with a quick burst of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” explaining that he learned to sing so that he’d be able to...
The Independent

Toni Collette announces divorce from husband Dave Galafassi after 20 years

Toni Collette has announced that she is separating from her husband Dave Galafassi after 20 years of marriage.The Hereditary star and the indie musician posted a joint statement on her Instagram account confirming they are going their separate ways.It comes after photographs of Galafassi, 44, were published in the Daily Mail showing him and another woman kissing, sitting together and holding hands on a beach in Sydney, Australia.Collette, 50, shared the joint statement: “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each...
Variety

Jim Stewart, Stax Records Founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 92

Jim Stewart, who founded what became the Stax Records label and produced some of the great soul records of the 1960s, died Monday at age 92. A cause of death was not released. Stewart co-founded the iconic, Memphis-based Black music label in 1957 and ran it, with eventual help from future figurehead Al Bell, until the early 1970s, when he sold out his interest. Along the way, he was instrumental in discovering and/or releasing records from such greats as Sam and Dave, Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, Rufus Thomas, the Staple Singers, Wilson Pickett and Booker T. and the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Variety

How Kate Winslet and the ‘Avatar 2’ Cast Pulled Off Acting Underwater: ‘It Was Completely Different to ‘Titanic’’

It was around 2015, some six years after “Avatar” was released, that director James Cameron reached out to the film’s leads, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, to talk them through a potential sequel (or four). “We saw kind of a design element of the story,” recalls Worthington, who returns as human-turned-Na’vi Jake in the latest film. “It was like a campfire tale done in beautiful pictures right up until potentially the end of the saga.” Saldana, who plays Na’vi warrior (and Jake’s partner) Neytiri, interjects: “That’s when he [Cameron] told us it’s gonna be in the water.” Perhaps it was inevitable that...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

James Gunn Sounds Off on DC Films’ Future: ‘We’re Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’

Filmmaker James Gunn has made his first lengthy public statement about the future of DC Studios after he and producer Peter Safran took the reins of the Warner Bros. Discovery division in October. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation and gaming,” Gunn tweeted Thursday. “But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities...
Variety

NBC Sitcom Stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez Will Announce This Year’s Golden Globes Nominations

The first talent involved with the revived 2023 Golden Globes have finally been revealed. As the ceremony returns to NBC in January after a year off, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has tapped Peacock network sitcom stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez to announce Golden Globes nominations on Monday, Dec. 12. The father-daughter duo are the stars of NBC’s freshman comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez,” which premiered in November and was recently given a full season order. George and Mayan Lopez will present the nominees for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards live at 5:35 a.m. PT, which will air on NBC’s...
Variety

Trevor Noah Leaves ‘The Daily Show’ a Superstar. Will the Show Survive?

Trevor Noah taking over “The Daily Show” from Jon Stewart went better than anyone might have hoped, both in keeping the series alive and in boosting Noah’s own profile: As Noah prepares to leave, with his final broadcast slated for Dec. 8, he looks like a person with unlimited potential and “The Daily Show” looks like a show that survived a now-complete reinvention. It also helped, a bit, in covering for the increasing weakness of Comedy Central, a once-sterling TV brand that, in its post-Noah era, will likely be searching for an identity with less inventory than ever. Names floated to...
Variety

Comedian Mo Amer on Chances of a Second Season of Netflix Show ‘Mo,’ His Opposition to Showing ‘Hypersexuality for the Sake of It’

“Ask Netflix!” was Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer’s response when asked whether or not his hit-comedy show “Mo” will return for a second season. “We won awards, we are one of Variety’s top shows…” he continued, to the great applause of an eager audience at his In Conversation event at the Red Sea Film Festival. “Nothing happened overnight; it took a lot of patience and time to be yourself on American television,” said Amer, when speaking on the lengthy journey to be allowed to tell his story in an authentic way within American television. “They put a lot in front of you for...
LOUISIANA STATE
OK! Magazine

Alexia Nepola Reveals All About Her 'RHOM' Wedding Party & Drama-Filled Fifth Season

There's no Housewife more real than Alexia Nepola. After losing her beloved mother on the day she was supposed have her wedding last year, The Real Housewives of Miami star returned for season five of the hit Peacock series more resilient and honest than ever before. Nepola spoke exclusively with OK! about the ups and downs of filming her wedding celebration with husband Todd Nepola, finally being able to watch the show after a difficult season four and where she currently stands with frenemy Guerdy Abraira. 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI' FAN FAVORITE ALEXIA ECHEVARRIA OPENS UP ABOUT FAMILY, HER...
POPSUGAR

"Selling Sunset"'s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Were Friendly Exes at the 2022 PCAs

It looks like Jason Oppenheim was telling the truth when he said he'll "always love and support" Chrishell Stause after their December 2021 breakup. The former couple reunited at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, 2022, posing alongside other members of the "Selling Sunset" cast. "Selling Sunset" was nominated for reality-TV show of 2022, and Stause was nominated for reality star of 2022 at the ceremony.
Variety

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries: Everything We Learned About Their First Date, Why They Left the Royal Family

The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan,” the highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, dropped on Thursday at midnight on the West Coast and 8 a.m. U.K. time. The Liz Garbus-directed docuseries is the first project to come out of the couple’s deal with Netflix, which is rumoured to be worth millions of dollars. Upon release this morning it immediately sparked discussion on social media and in the press, becoming a trending topic on Twitter. There was also a frenzy of reporting, particularly in the British media, in the run-up to the documentary...
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy