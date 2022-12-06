ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Man accused of trying to set fire to senior living apartments

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Avondale man is accused of trying to set fire to the senior apartment complex where he lives. Charlie Robertson faces one count of aggravated arson. Robertson set paper on fire and threw it down a third floor trash chute of the Haddon Hall senior apartments Tuesday, according to court papers. Security video apparently shows him doing it.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Students' sense of security destroyed after Hillel House is vandalized

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are on the hunt for two suspects who destroyed property on the Rose Warner Hillel house early Sunday morning. The Hillel House is sort of a clubhouse for Jewish students near UC. Now those students and leaders say their sense of safety has been destroyed along with these acts of vandalism.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police seek to identify vandals who targeted Jewish center

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - Investigators are trying to identify two people who damaged the Hillel House recently. Cincinnati Police said they damaged the Jewish Center on Clifton Avenue on Dec. 4. Investigators didn't say what kind of damage was done to the facility. Anyone with information is asked to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fresh fears after more coyote sightings in Tri-State neighborhoods

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – They sometimes howl, and they always seem to be on the prowl. Coyotes are being spotted more and more frequently in Tri-State neighborhoods and now some fear the worst after video emerged of a coyote attacking a California toddler. Jeannie Barker filmed a coyote trotting down...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

School bus hits student in Clermont County

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Hamilton County coroner's lab named after Dr. O'dell Owens

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The new Hamilton County coroner's lab is getting a new name to honor the life of Dr. O'dell Owens. County commissioners unanimously approved the resolution Thursday afternoon. Owens served as the county coroner from 2004 to 2010. Dr. Owens died just before Thanksgiving after a...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Hathaway's Diner server retires after 40 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The people at Hathaway's Diner downtown celebrated a server who recently retired after 40 years. Geneva Huff has been a server at Hathaway's Diner in the Carew Tower for more than 42 years. Co-workers hosted a party this morning to celebrate her last day. They call Geneva...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Suit: Local tech founder bilked company funds for $1.7M Hyde Park home

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati venture capital firm is suing the founder of a promising local tech startup alleging the company’s leader pocketed millions in funding for his own personal use. An investigation into the allegations also has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, court documents state.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local hospitals recognized by U.S. News as 'Best Hospitals for Maternity Care'

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday released its 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care evaluation. U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide labor and delivery services and submitted detailed data to the publication for analysis. Fewer than 300 hospitals received a High Performing designation, which is the highest award a hospital can earn in maternity care.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Former Butler County pastor faces new set of rape charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former Butler County pastor, already serving a prison sentence for child sex crimes, faces new rape and other charges. Daniel Broxterman had a hearing scheduled for Dec. 6 that was rescheduled. Four new rape charges and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

