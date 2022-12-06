Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WKRC
New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
WKRC
Business owners hopeful for revitalization after two Reading Rd. motels set for demolition
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Business owners hope demolishing two run down and boarded up properties can infuse some new life into a busy stretch of Reading Road. The Carrousel Inn and Suites and the Drake Motel near the intersection of Ronald Reagan Highway and Reading Road have been eyesores for a few years.
WKRC
Former Tri-State motels among 2,277 blighted properties to be demolished in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of blighted Tri-State properties will be demolished under a plan by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Two of them are problem motels that closed years ago. As part of the Ohio building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, 2,277 properties will be demolished across the state. Among them...
WKRC
Man accused of trying to set fire to senior living apartments
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Avondale man is accused of trying to set fire to the senior apartment complex where he lives. Charlie Robertson faces one count of aggravated arson. Robertson set paper on fire and threw it down a third floor trash chute of the Haddon Hall senior apartments Tuesday, according to court papers. Security video apparently shows him doing it.
WKRC
University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
WKRC
Students' sense of security destroyed after Hillel House is vandalized
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are on the hunt for two suspects who destroyed property on the Rose Warner Hillel house early Sunday morning. The Hillel House is sort of a clubhouse for Jewish students near UC. Now those students and leaders say their sense of safety has been destroyed along with these acts of vandalism.
WKRC
Police seek to identify vandals who targeted Jewish center
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - Investigators are trying to identify two people who damaged the Hillel House recently. Cincinnati Police said they damaged the Jewish Center on Clifton Avenue on Dec. 4. Investigators didn't say what kind of damage was done to the facility. Anyone with information is asked to...
WKRC
Fresh fears after more coyote sightings in Tri-State neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – They sometimes howl, and they always seem to be on the prowl. Coyotes are being spotted more and more frequently in Tri-State neighborhoods and now some fear the worst after video emerged of a coyote attacking a California toddler. Jeannie Barker filmed a coyote trotting down...
WKRC
School bus hits student in Clermont County
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
WKRC
Fairfield Township Police find human remains, possibly linked to missing man
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - Police made a shocking discovery that may be connected to a man reported missing two years ago. Fairfield Township Police found human remains around the Hueston Woods State Park at the Butler County/Preble County border on Wednesday. Michael Allen McKenney was reported missing on June...
WKRC
Attack-ready: Protectors of local power grid say they are vigilant and prepared
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Law enforcement is scratching its head, knowing an attack on a power substation in North Carolina was a deliberate act but not knowing a motive. Tens of thousands of people were still in the dark after someone opened fire on part of the Duke Energy power grid.
WKRC
Hamilton County coroner's lab named after Dr. O'dell Owens
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The new Hamilton County coroner's lab is getting a new name to honor the life of Dr. O'dell Owens. County commissioners unanimously approved the resolution Thursday afternoon. Owens served as the county coroner from 2004 to 2010. Dr. Owens died just before Thanksgiving after a...
WKRC
Hathaway's Diner server retires after 40 years
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The people at Hathaway's Diner downtown celebrated a server who recently retired after 40 years. Geneva Huff has been a server at Hathaway's Diner in the Carew Tower for more than 42 years. Co-workers hosted a party this morning to celebrate her last day. They call Geneva...
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
WKRC
FDA push to make OTC versions of life-saving drug naloxone as fentanyl deaths rise
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The FDA wants to expand access to the life-saving drug naloxone to help battle the opioid crisis. The new push would make it available over the counter like Tylenol or Advil. Naloxone, most of us know it as Narcan, has been available without a prescription for a...
WKRC
Suit: Local tech founder bilked company funds for $1.7M Hyde Park home
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati venture capital firm is suing the founder of a promising local tech startup alleging the company’s leader pocketed millions in funding for his own personal use. An investigation into the allegations also has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, court documents state.
WKRC
Police searching for man wanted in connection to Elmwood Place fatal shooting
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have released new information involving a homicide in Elmwood Place. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office named Stephen Nieman, 23, a suspect of a shooting that happened on December 2. Nieman faces one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, and three...
WKRC
Local hospitals recognized by U.S. News as 'Best Hospitals for Maternity Care'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday released its 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care evaluation. U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide labor and delivery services and submitted detailed data to the publication for analysis. Fewer than 300 hospitals received a High Performing designation, which is the highest award a hospital can earn in maternity care.
WKRC
Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
WKRC
Former Butler County pastor faces new set of rape charges
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former Butler County pastor, already serving a prison sentence for child sex crimes, faces new rape and other charges. Daniel Broxterman had a hearing scheduled for Dec. 6 that was rescheduled. Four new rape charges and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles...
Comments / 0