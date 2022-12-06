Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Related
Voices of Wards 7 & 8, Holiday Giving: ‘You Just Want To Take Care Of Your People In The Best Way That You Can’
The holiday season is upon us and amidst all the cheer, we’re also wrapped up in finding the perfect gift for the ones we love and care about. But gifts aren’t always a given. They can be a luxury that is out of reach for some families, especially with skyrocketing rents in D.C., as well as inflation. So community organizers in Wards 7 and 8 are trying to fill that need by providing gifts, school supplies, and support for families across D.C.
GW Hatchet
Corcoran faculty, alumni celebrate art non-profit’s 20th anniversary with exhibition
Corcoran School of the Arts and Design faculty and alumni participated in an exhibition that opened last month celebrating the 20th anniversary of Transformer – a D.C. nonprofit that showcases contemporary visual art. The Transformer20 exhibition, which is on display from Nov. 11 to Dec. 10 in the Corcoran...
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
mocoshow.com
Two Montgomery County Schools Named Finalists For Wash-FM’s Christmas Choir Competition
97.1 WASH-FM is searching the DMV for the area’s best school choirs to ring in the holiday season! Per WASH-FM: The top choir from each division will win up to $5,000 towards their schools’ music program and be invited to perform at The Washington Ballet’s The Nutcracker at The Warner Theatre 12/17. The Top 3 Choir Finalists for elementary/Middle School have been announced and they include two schools in Montgomery County– North Bethesda Middle School (MCPS, Bethesda), and St. Andrew Apostle Catholic School (Private, Silver Spring). You can listen to each choir at the times listed below and vote for your favorite.
ggwash.org
The legacy of Arthur Wilmer Park
Entertainment venues such as The Howard Theatre, Evan’s Grill, and Arthur Wilmer “Wilmer’s” Park opened the door to a world that existed separately and unequally, a world where Black patrons could hear and see live performances from groups that would have been out of reach and inaccessible if not for these places, a world where touring artists could not only perform but also eat in public and get a few hours of rest before moving on to their next stop.
GW Hatchet
Students share warm, lasting impacts of holiday season community service
While junior Hayden Moussa visited a senior citizen they regularly assist just before Thanksgiving, she told Moussa the holiday season can feel particularly lonely, but she’s glad to have them “just a phone call away.”. Through their volunteer work with GW service fraternity Alpha Phi Omega, Moussa said...
This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf
A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at The Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of The Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest liveaboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at The Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
GW Hatchet
ARTECHOUSE’s immersive holiday exhibit evokes the joy and nostalgia of the season
As the holidays draw near, ARTECHOUSE captures the joyful elements of the season and brings them to life through a new exhibit this winter. ARTECHOUSE, an immersive digital art center based in Southwest, takes visitors on a personal journey through a multiverse presentation of a toy factory as part of its immersive holiday exhibit known as “Spectacular Factory,” which released last month and runs through Jan. 8. The exhibit delivers nostalgic aspects of the holiday season, from a snowy city reminiscent of the picturesque village of Whoville to an elaborate nutcracker toy factory in the museum’s new exhibit, through advanced technology that generates stunning visuals.
alxnow.com
Vienna-based chocolate and coffee shop coming to Old Town
(Updated 1:40 p.m.) A coffee shop founded by Iraqi immigrants has filed a permit to open in Old Town. Lily’s Chocolate and Coffee is coming to 631 King Street at the intersection with S. Washington Street. The site was previously Francesca’s until it closed in 2020. The shop...
WUSA
Here's why a massive tunnel is being dug under Old Town Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Nearly 150 feet underground, the city of Alexandria is tunneling toward a more environmentally friendly future. The key to that future is 360-ton tunnel-boring machine, affectionately named Hazel. Hazel’s job is to bore a 2-mile-long tunnel under Old Town that should solve one of Alexandria’s biggest...
brides.com
The Most Romantic Hotels in Washington, D.C.
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you host kings, queens, ambassadors, and other visiting dignitaries, you get pretty good at hospitality, and Washington, D.C., has long been a world leader in top-notch luxury accommodations. The city’s best hotels provide privacy, spacious suites, panoramic views of the city and Potomac River, and proximity to the capital’s most famous landmarks. From iconic properties that have hosted heads of state to new accommodations that reveal D.C.’s modern spirit, the eight venues on our list will let you spend quality time with your partner and explore the city's many sights.
NBC Washington
News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022
"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
Washingtonian.com
Waldorf Astoria is Destined to Be Your New Favorite Holiday Tradition
Nostalgia is in the air this time of year, and nowhere captures the merriment of the season better than the new Waldorf Astoria Washington DC. It’s rare to find a luxury establishment that can simultaneously double as a child-friendly family outing and an adults-only escape. But leave it to the Waldorf Astoria to succeed where others have failed.
theburn.com
It’s official: Raising Cane’s opens in Loudoun on Tuesday
The word that “caniacs” have been waiting for is finally here. Today, Raising Cane’s announced that its new restaurant in Sterling will open next Tuesday, December 13. Officials from the company will join local leaders for a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the new restaurant in the Dulles Eastern Plaza off Atlantic Boulevard.
ffxnow.com
Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead
A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
Wbaltv.com
'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland
A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
wfmynews2.com
No, you can’t send Christmas cards to ‘recovering American soldiers,’ as meme claims
‘Tis the season for season’s greetings, and many of you might be preparing to spread cheer by mailing Christmas cards. VERIFY viewer Kathy texted us about a meme she saw on Facebook that called for people to mail Christmas cards to U.S. troops at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
loudounnow.com
Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign
Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
popville.com
“Something must have spilled in Rock Creek”
Something must have spilled in Rock Creek…took a lunchtime walk and saw this…NPS had been alerted and will investigate. Saw it across from the police station and it goes down quiet a ways…Sad…”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary...
popville.com
“Anyone know what it is?”
Thanks to Kathryn for sending: “Looks like something new coming to 17th between Q and Corcoran–seems like a cafe in the former dry cleaners on the bottom level, which has been under construction for a bit. Exciting! Anyone know what it is?”. Adams Morgan, Events. “Bmore/DC Bushwick Book...
Comments / 0