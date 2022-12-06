Read full article on original website
WKRC
Former Butler County pastor faces new set of rape charges
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former Butler County pastor, already serving a prison sentence for child sex crimes, faces new rape and other charges. Daniel Broxterman had a hearing scheduled for Dec. 6 that was rescheduled. Four new rape charges and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles...
WKRC
Police searching for man wanted in connection to Elmwood Place fatal shooting
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have released new information involving a homicide in Elmwood Place. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office named Stephen Nieman, 23, a suspect of a shooting that happened on December 2. Nieman faces one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, and three...
WKRC
New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
WKRC
Walnut Hills man indicted in connection to hit-and-run death
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Walnut Hills man is now under indictment after being accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a former University of Cincinnati swimmer dead. Last July, 26-year-old John Miller was killed. Court records say Donte Beenie was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide,...
WKRC
Fairfield Township Police find human remains, possibly linked to missing man
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - Police made a shocking discovery that may be connected to a man reported missing two years ago. Fairfield Township Police found human remains around the Hueston Woods State Park at the Butler County/Preble County border on Wednesday. Michael Allen McKenney was reported missing on June...
WKRC
Police seek to identify vandals who targeted Jewish center
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - Investigators are trying to identify two people who damaged the Hillel House recently. Cincinnati Police said they damaged the Jewish Center on Clifton Avenue on Dec. 4. Investigators didn't say what kind of damage was done to the facility. Anyone with information is asked to...
WKRC
Hamilton County coroner's lab named after Dr. O'dell Owens
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The new Hamilton County coroner's lab is getting a new name to honor the life of Dr. O'dell Owens. County commissioners unanimously approved the resolution Thursday afternoon. Owens served as the county coroner from 2004 to 2010. Dr. Owens died just before Thanksgiving after a...
WKRC
2 killed, 2 injured in Clinton County crash
UNION TWP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman and a teenager were killed in a crash in Clinton County Tuesday. Wilmington OSP says that the two-vehicle crash closed SR 73 at Williams Road in Chester Township just after 6 p.m. It reopened shortly after 10 p.m. Officials say that a vehicle...
WKRC
Man accused of trying to set fire to senior living apartments
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Avondale man is accused of trying to set fire to the senior apartment complex where he lives. Charlie Robertson faces one count of aggravated arson. Robertson set paper on fire and threw it down a third floor trash chute of the Haddon Hall senior apartments Tuesday, according to court papers. Security video apparently shows him doing it.
WKRC
Police search for 71-year-old man missing for more than 24 hours
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police need help searching for a 71-year-old man missing for more than 24 hours. Thomas Mills was last seen Tuesday morning at about 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Amelia Court Apartments off of Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Deputies are using a...
WKRC
Students' sense of security destroyed after Hillel House is vandalized
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are on the hunt for two suspects who destroyed property on the Rose Warner Hillel house early Sunday morning. The Hillel House is sort of a clubhouse for Jewish students near UC. Now those students and leaders say their sense of safety has been destroyed along with these acts of vandalism.
WKRC
Fresh fears after more coyote sightings in Tri-State neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – They sometimes howl, and they always seem to be on the prowl. Coyotes are being spotted more and more frequently in Tri-State neighborhoods and now some fear the worst after video emerged of a coyote attacking a California toddler. Jeannie Barker filmed a coyote trotting down...
WKRC
Local teacher apologizes after offensive language in past social media posts resurfaces
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Walnut Hills teacher has had to explain past social media statements that some have found offensive. Cincinnati Public School officials said the posts were made when the teacher was a teenager. They resurfaced when they were distributed by an "archive account" impersonating the teacher.
WKRC
Attack-ready: Protectors of local power grid say they are vigilant and prepared
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Law enforcement is scratching its head, knowing an attack on a power substation in North Carolina was a deliberate act but not knowing a motive. Tens of thousands of people were still in the dark after someone opened fire on part of the Duke Energy power grid.
WKRC
Hollywood movie filming in Warren County will shut down road for a week
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Hollywood is coming to rural Warren County and that means a road will be closed for a few days. A Harlan Township trustee said SR 123 south will be closed between U.S. 22 and S.R. 132 beginning Dec. 9 while film crews record segments for an upcoming movie. The closure will be from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, as well as Monday through Thursday, December 12-15.
WKRC
FDA push to make OTC versions of life-saving drug naloxone as fentanyl deaths rise
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The FDA wants to expand access to the life-saving drug naloxone to help battle the opioid crisis. The new push would make it available over the counter like Tylenol or Advil. Naloxone, most of us know it as Narcan, has been available without a prescription for a...
WKRC
Local teen asks for people to donate blood for his Make-A-Wish request
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager who got to choose his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation is choosing to give back with the gift of blood donation. With so many of us out with respiratory illnesses and traveling toward the end of the year, it takes a toll on our nation’s blood supply.
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
WKRC
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of downtown Cincinnati
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Parts of downtown Cincinnati are under a boil water advisory Tuesday. It comes after a water main break on Central Parkway in Over-The-Rhine. The city says the advisory runs from the I-75 corridor up to I-74 and south to Mehring Way and River Road. It also...
WKRC
Gym catering to kids with special needs to open in Northern Kentucky
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - A new place is coming to Northern Kentucky that will let kids with special needs play safely. The We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym will open on December 10 with a celebration. The gym allows kids with autism and special needs, along with neurotypical children, to...
