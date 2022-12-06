Read full article on original website
THE MISSILE
1d ago
I predict all this marijuana places be out of business in the next five to eight years they have garbage and crap for insane amount of money, people don’t want to pay for low quality weed the prices in the street is way better
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
NJ overdose deaths expected to hit mark not seen since 2017
Through Oct. 31 of this year, the Garden State counted 2,422 drug-related overdose deaths, at a pace of 242 per month, according to data from the New Jersey State Police. This is expected to be the first year since 2017 that New Jersey sees fewer than 2,900 people lose their lives to a drug overdose.
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY
PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At...
New Jersey bear hunt off to slow start – could be extended
New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a slow start. The Department of Environmental Protection reports 20 bears were killed on Wednesday, the first fill day of hunting. Only one bear was reported killed on Tuesday, the first day hunting was allowed. According to the DEP, nine bears were...
phillyvoice.com
Rutgers Law to offer free courses on N.J.'s legal marijuana industry to minority entrepreneurs
In an effort to expand access to careers in New Jersey's burgeoning marijuana industry, Rutgers Law is partnering with a Black-owned adult-learning program to offer its cannabis law and business certificate program at no cost to students. The Camden law school offers the six-month program to students hoping to learn...
Hey New Jersey, it’s not illegal to use your horn
Rush-hour traffic can be very stressful whether it’s morning or afternoon. In the morning you have the pressure of making sure you’re not late for work and in the afternoon, you just want to get home!. Driving home the other day I came up to the T intersection.
Wildly popular ‘conveyor belt sushi’ spot opens another New Jersey location
The bustling Jersey City waterfront attracts some of the greatest food places in New Jersey. Perhaps more than any other tri-state city these days. And that’s why people are so excited to try the new ones every time they open. It’s almost like it’s not enough anymore just to...
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
NORTH WILDWOOD — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so. And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place...
Popular Korean BBQ chain is opening more New Jersey locations
Kpot, the popular Asian hot pot/Korean BBQ chain is opening five new locations in New Jersey in the coming months. The planned restaurants will be in Hazlet, Kearny, Secaucus, South Plainfield, and Toms River, making New Jersey the state with the most (10) locations. From their website:. Since opening our...
New study says this is the favorite Christmas treat in NJ
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, there is zero calorie counting. It’s the best time to indulge and enjoy some of the best food you’ll have all year. That being said, it’s really the sweets we’re more interested in. Cookie making and dessert baking are traditions for a...
This Spot Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole-In-The-Wall-Restaurant
New Jersey is so fortunate to have so many great restaurants, and so many foodies to enjoy them. New Jersey may be the only place where being named a hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a really great thing. We have every type of restaurant in the Garden State. We enjoy everything from...
Cops say old driver turned NJ nail salon into drive-thru (Opinion)
It's happened again. Another business has had a car come barreling through its wall in New Jersey. This time at Bliss Nails, a nail salon in the Highland Shopping Center in Paramus. Police say on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. an 83-year-old driver crashed his vehicle through the front wall. According...
This is how to plead not guilty and still spend your life in NJ prison
⚖ Criminal defendants can be found 'not guilty by reason of insanity'. ❗ This is not a get-out-of-jail-free card that many might believe it is. 👩⚖️ A New Jersey man has appealed his sentence because he faces a lifetime of treatment. For a person on trial,...
New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly
Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
NJ residents handing out holiday tips — who gets one and how much?
Are you planning to give service workers a tip this Holiday Season or will you be playing Scrooge?. A new report finds more New Jersey adults anticipate giving their housekeepers, childcare providers, landscapers, mail carriers, teachers and trash collectors some extra cash this year compared to last, but the median tip amount is expected to be lower than in 2021.
NJ places where family holiday traditions happen
One thing great about the holidays is that it brings families together. Of course, that's provided you get along with your family. I kid. But there are so many great in New Jersey that has become a tradition for many families. Each year my wife and I take our sons...
NJ hidden gem: Cozy tavern with a water view and great food
If you're like me, you have passed this place on your way north to Lambertville and maybe never gave it a second look. It's really not a tourist spot. It's a place for locals who know where to get good food and drinks that also has some pretty decent live music from time to time.
NJ plans for super-polluted cancer cluster site in Toms River
There is a new future in the works for the infamous and hazardous Ciba-Geigy Superfund Site in the township of Toms River. But there's still much to be worked out and residents will have an opportunity to speak their mind as well on the site plans. A settlement was reached...
This Amazing Town Has Been Named The Coolest In All Of New Jersey
New Jersey has some of the most beautiful small towns in America, and maybe even the world. Is it even possible to choose just one as the coolest in New Jersey?. It turns out that is exactly the question one website, Far & Wide, wanted to answer, so they came up with a mega-list of the coolest small town in every state in the nation.
Another NJ restaurant chain files for bankruptcy
Another popular New Jersey restaurant has closed another location amidst a second bankruptcy filing in four years. Bertucci's has closed its Marlton location, and now has only one restaurant in New Jersey - Mount Laurel. The casual-dining chain once boasted more than 100 locations in nine states. Featuring classic Italian...
