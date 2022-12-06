ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE MISSILE
1d ago

I predict all this marijuana places be out of business in the next five to eight years they have garbage and crap for insane amount of money, people don’t want to pay for low quality weed the prices in the street is way better

New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly

Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
Another NJ restaurant chain files for bankruptcy

Another popular New Jersey restaurant has closed another location amidst a second bankruptcy filing in four years. Bertucci's has closed its Marlton location, and now has only one restaurant in New Jersey - Mount Laurel. The casual-dining chain once boasted more than 100 locations in nine states. Featuring classic Italian...
