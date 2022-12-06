ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Daily Voice

Delivery Van Slams Into Parked SUV In Fair Lawn

A delivery driver got out OK after a van crashed into a parked, unoccupied SUV on a Fair Lawn street. The Ram cargo van, from Melugira Distribution out of Waldwick, rolled onto its side after hitting the Honda Pilot in the 600 block of 4th Street shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Thieves steal Ferrari, Lamborghini from same Montclair, NJ home

MONTCLAIR — A homeowner woke up to find two luxury vehicles worth a combined $750,000 gone from his garage, according to several reports citing township police. The resident of a property on Club Way reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus were both missing from his garage and his front gate wrecked when he woke up on Monday.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo

A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
NUTLEY, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof

NEWARK, NJ – The doors were all locked, but a creative burglar in Newark managed to climb to the roof of Seabra’s Supermarket to get inside and rob the store’s cash registers Sunday morning. At approximately 4:25 a.m., police received a call regarding a burglary at Seabra’s Supermarket, located on Lafayette Street in the 200 block. Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the store’s stockroom from the roof. After entering the store, he was unable to break into several cash registers with a blunt object and left the same way he entered. The suspect fled southbound on Jefferson Street from The post Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Elizabeth (NJ) Fire Department Orders Seven Custom Pierce Fire Apparatus

APPLETON, Wis. (December 5, 2022) – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced Elizabeth Fire Department in New Jersey has placed an order for seven custom Pierce fire apparatus, including two Arrow XT™ pumpers, a 100’ Heavy-Duty Rear Mount Aerial Ladder, two Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescues, a Non-Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue tactical response unit, and a Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue special operations vehicle. The new fire apparatus purchase was conducted through Pierce dealer, Fire and Safety Services, and is part of a fleet replacement initiative to both upgrade current vehicles and replace some out-of-service units to best equip the department’s seven firehouses with the management of increasing emergency call volume.
ELIZABETH, NJ
