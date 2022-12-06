Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Pregnant Pedestrian Struck By Jeep In Central Jersey Crosswalk: Police
A pregnant woman was struck by a Jeep in Edison, authorities said. At 8:41 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, a 31-year-old woman from Edison was struck in the crosswalk at Route 514E and Sunrise Drive, police said. She was conscious and alert when transported to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. The driver,...
Cops say old driver turned NJ nail salon into drive-thru (Opinion)
It's happened again. Another business has had a car come barreling through its wall in New Jersey. This time at Bliss Nails, a nail salon in the Highland Shopping Center in Paramus. Police say on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. an 83-year-old driver crashed his vehicle through the front wall. According...
Delivery Van Slams Into Parked SUV In Fair Lawn
A delivery driver got out OK after a van crashed into a parked, unoccupied SUV on a Fair Lawn street. The Ram cargo van, from Melugira Distribution out of Waldwick, rolled onto its side after hitting the Honda Pilot in the 600 block of 4th Street shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
Thieves steal Ferrari, Lamborghini from same Montclair, NJ home
MONTCLAIR — A homeowner woke up to find two luxury vehicles worth a combined $750,000 gone from his garage, according to several reports citing township police. The resident of a property on Club Way reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus were both missing from his garage and his front gate wrecked when he woke up on Monday.
NJ plans for super-polluted cancer cluster site in Toms River
There is a new future in the works for the infamous and hazardous Ciba-Geigy Superfund Site in the township of Toms River. But there's still much to be worked out and residents will have an opportunity to speak their mind as well on the site plans. A settlement was reached...
Bear the dog rescued in New Jersey after swimming across Hudson River from Manhattan
The dog's owners said they just got him last week as a service dog for their son with special needs. They were scared they would never see him again.
Feds: 200 Pounds Of Coke, Fentanyl Seized In NJ Turnpike Stop Of NY Tractor-Trailer Driver
A tractor-trailer driver from Yonkers had nearly 100 kilos of cocaine and fentanyl combined when he was stopped for driving erratically on the New Jersey Turnpike near the Meadowlands, authorities said. Members of a special federal drug task force found the nearly 225-pound shipment after stopping Alejandro Nouel Lajud, 39,...
Five Pounds Of Pot In A Suitcase Spells Trouble For Bergen, Rockland Buds
Five pounds of pot for sale landed two men – one from Bergen, the other from Rockland – in trouble with the law. Nelson Cedeno, 46, and Keith Chandler, 32, of Garnerville were stopped near Cedeno’s Woodcliff Lake home by detectives from the the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force, authorities said.
Officials need help with unsolved October homicide in Neptune Township, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Officials are still looking for the person or persons responsible for the death of a 26-year-old township man in October. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the public's help in the homicide investigation. At approximately 10:48 p.m. on Oct. 6, Neptune Township police responded to...
NJ man, teen arrested after tackling woman in park, stealing purse, cellphone
A New Jersey man and teenage boy were arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman at park, authorities said.
Miracle Hudson River rescue: Pup saved after swimming from NYC to NJ
EDGEWATER — Move over Captain Sully. There is a new hero on the Hudson. Members of Edgewater Fire Company #1 rescued a six-month-old 50-pound service dog named Bear that swam across the Hudson River from Manhattan to New Jersey early Tuesday morning. The Leonberger Bernese mix was found under...
2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
Paterson Detectives Slam Drug Dealers Serving Out-Of-Town Buyers Near City Transportation Hubs
Dealers slinging heroin and crack in Paterson had what clearly felt like a safe setup near the train station. Out-of-town buyers could walk a short stretch of Park Avenue -- a one-way street always thick with vehicles -- and cop their drugs before hopping a train back to wherever they came from.
Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo
A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY
PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At...
Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof
NEWARK, NJ – The doors were all locked, but a creative burglar in Newark managed to climb to the roof of Seabra’s Supermarket to get inside and rob the store’s cash registers Sunday morning. At approximately 4:25 a.m., police received a call regarding a burglary at Seabra’s Supermarket, located on Lafayette Street in the 200 block. Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the store’s stockroom from the roof. After entering the store, he was unable to break into several cash registers with a blunt object and left the same way he entered. The suspect fled southbound on Jefferson Street from The post Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating fatal roll-over accident in Orange County
New York State Police are reporting of a fatal roll-over car accident in the village of Goshen that occurred around noon on Thursday. The accident occurred off exit 124 westbound on State Route 17, when a car overturned into a retention pond.
Ocean County investigates: NJ DPW worker mocked Jews in ‘sketch’
An Ocean County Department of Public Works employee who is also a former Lavallette fire chief and police officer put on a one-man comedy sketch that was critical of Jewish people and Lakewood. The county is now investigating the incident, which took place in 2018 but came to light recently...
Investigations underway into unrelated New Jersey house fire, domestic violence incident
Police are investigating two unrelated incidents, a house fire and a possible domestic crime, that happened within 40 minutes of each other Wednesday morning.
Elizabeth (NJ) Fire Department Orders Seven Custom Pierce Fire Apparatus
APPLETON, Wis. (December 5, 2022) – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced Elizabeth Fire Department in New Jersey has placed an order for seven custom Pierce fire apparatus, including two Arrow XT™ pumpers, a 100’ Heavy-Duty Rear Mount Aerial Ladder, two Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescues, a Non-Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue tactical response unit, and a Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue special operations vehicle. The new fire apparatus purchase was conducted through Pierce dealer, Fire and Safety Services, and is part of a fleet replacement initiative to both upgrade current vehicles and replace some out-of-service units to best equip the department’s seven firehouses with the management of increasing emergency call volume.
