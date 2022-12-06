Read full article on original website
kjas.com
SA Co murder suspect in custody, investigators say victim shot in back with crossbow
The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday released details about a murder on Monday afternoon in which investigators say the victim was shot in the back with a crossbow. The department said deputies responded shortly after 2:00 to the home of 33-year-old Bryan Blue on Farm to Market Road 711, which is northwest of San Augustine, where he was found “bloodied” and dead outside on the front yard. Investigators also said Blue’s truck, a 2018 Chevrolet, was missing.
KTRE
WebXtra: Garrison man accused of murder after authorities find gunshot victim in car
East Texas school districts wore pink in honor of Athena Strand. Judge J.D. Clark of Wise County said pink was Athena’s favorite color. That’s why he has put the call out for people to wear the color. 4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County. Updated:...
WAFB.com
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say. A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches...
Wild Bar Fight Leads to Three Arrests in Zwolle
Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports an altercation that occurred at “The Border” lounge in the City of Zwolle early Saturday morning, December 3, 2022. At 1AM Saturday morning, a fight occurred between several subjects inside the bar, then it moved outside. Zwolle Police Officers and Sabine Parish Sheriff Deputies...
12newsnow.com
Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges
JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
KLTV
Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A former Angelina County road engineer who was indicted on a charge of tampering with a government document has declined a plea offer. Chuck Walker appeared in court Tuesday where his attorney said he had received a plea offer, but declined it. Walker is accused of...
KLTV
Affidavit reveals Garrison murder suspect fired shot after argument with woman
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man was arrested on a charge of murder in Rusk County on Sunday after a gunshot victim was found in a car in Nacogdoches County. Officers received a call from Nacogdoches County at about 12:30 a.m. in relation to a gunshot victim pulled over on the side of the road in the Holly Springs area on US-59 North, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. David Lewis, 43, of Timpson, was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches where he died from his wounds, Valdez said.
28-Year-Old Jessica Farris Died In Motor Vehicle Crash In Mansfield (Mansfield, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Mansfield on Tuesday morning. The accident happened on U.S highway 171. In a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer traveling north, Jessica Farris, 28, collided with the back of a Kenworth tractor-trailer an 18-wheeler close to Hudson Darby Road at around 8 a.m.
KFDM-TV
Dog attack victim recovering while sheriff vows to ensure public's safety
NEWTON COUNTY — A warning that you may find some of the pictures in this story disturbing. We asked Shelly Engel to send some of the photos to us, to show the concerns about loose dogs in Newton County and how they may threaten and possibly attack people. Chief...
2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
KLTV
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A Monday night incident at a rig site in San Augustine County resulted in two deaths and three injuries. However, despite earlier reports, San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright, there was no explosion and no fire. According to Cartwright, the site’s superintendent informed him there was a “loose hydraulic line” at an old well that workers were attempting to restart when accumulated pressure on that line caused it to burst open.
East Texas News
Former martial arts instructor sentenced
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
kjas.com
Teenage driver and two children escape injury in rollover crash
A teenage driver and two children were lucky to escape injury in a rollover crash just east of Jasper on Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 9:00 on Farm to Market Road 776, just before Highway 63 East. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 17-year-old Isabella...
GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING | Newton County woman recovering after being attacked by pack of dogs
BURKEVILLE, Texas — A Newton County woman is recovering after being attacked and bitten by a pack of dogs near Burkeville over the weekend. The attack happened on Sunday as Shelly Engel was walking along Texas Highway 87 just north of Texas Highway 63 according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby. The attack in the northern part of the county near Burkeville.
KSLA
Sabine Parish woman dead after wreck; 3-year-old injured
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The incident occurred on U.S. Hwy 171 at Hudson Darby Road. Officials say a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jessica Farris, 28,...
KFDM-TV
Woman attacked by pack of dogs and sustains severe injuries in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth say a woman was attacked by a pack of dogs in Burkeville during the weekend, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS. Chief Duckworth said it occurred Sunday morning in front of the Family Dollar store at the intersection of Highways 63 & 87.
ktalnews.com
Sabine Parish reserve deputy arrested, suspended; Sheriff asks for prayers
ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Reserve Deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s office has been suspended, and Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell has asked everyone to pray for Mr. Bobby Parrie Jr’s speedy recovery after an altercation occurred at The Border Lounge, in the City of Zwolle, early on Saturday morning.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on TX-103 at around 12:55 p.m. According to the officials, a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was driving westbound on the road when it veered off the road and into a wooded area.
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
KFDM-TV
Residents seeking answers to dangerous dogs running loose in Newton County
Newton County — What some call a nuisance, others describe as a potentially life-threatening danger. Packs of loose dogs running wild in Newton County. In one case, viciously attacking a woman and sending her to a hospital. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles traveled up north to Newton County to learn...
