ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

SA Co murder suspect in custody, investigators say victim shot in back with crossbow

The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday released details about a murder on Monday afternoon in which investigators say the victim was shot in the back with a crossbow. The department said deputies responded shortly after 2:00 to the home of 33-year-old Bryan Blue on Farm to Market Road 711, which is northwest of San Augustine, where he was found “bloodied” and dead outside on the front yard. Investigators also said Blue’s truck, a 2018 Chevrolet, was missing.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KEEL Radio

Wild Bar Fight Leads to Three Arrests in Zwolle

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports an altercation that occurred at “The Border” lounge in the City of Zwolle early Saturday morning, December 3, 2022. At 1AM Saturday morning, a fight occurred between several subjects inside the bar, then it moved outside. Zwolle Police Officers and Sabine Parish Sheriff Deputies...
ZWOLLE, LA
12newsnow.com

Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges

JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Affidavit reveals Garrison murder suspect fired shot after argument with woman

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man was arrested on a charge of murder in Rusk County on Sunday after a gunshot victim was found in a car in Nacogdoches County. Officers received a call from Nacogdoches County at about 12:30 a.m. in relation to a gunshot victim pulled over on the side of the road in the Holly Springs area on US-59 North, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. David Lewis, 43, of Timpson, was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches where he died from his wounds, Valdez said.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
KLTV

San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A Monday night incident at a rig site in San Augustine County resulted in two deaths and three injuries. However, despite earlier reports, San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright, there was no explosion and no fire. According to Cartwright, the site’s superintendent informed him there was a “loose hydraulic line” at an old well that workers were attempting to restart when accumulated pressure on that line caused it to burst open.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Former martial arts instructor sentenced

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Teenage driver and two children escape injury in rollover crash

A teenage driver and two children were lucky to escape injury in a rollover crash just east of Jasper on Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 9:00 on Farm to Market Road 776, just before Highway 63 East. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 17-year-old Isabella...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING | Newton County woman recovering after being attacked by pack of dogs

BURKEVILLE, Texas — A Newton County woman is recovering after being attacked and bitten by a pack of dogs near Burkeville over the weekend. The attack happened on Sunday as Shelly Engel was walking along Texas Highway 87 just north of Texas Highway 63 according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby. The attack in the northern part of the county near Burkeville.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Sabine Parish woman dead after wreck; 3-year-old injured

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The incident occurred on U.S. Hwy 171 at Hudson Darby Road. Officials say a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jessica Farris, 28,...
SABINE PARISH, LA
KFDM-TV

Woman attacked by pack of dogs and sustains severe injuries in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth say a woman was attacked by a pack of dogs in Burkeville during the weekend, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS. Chief Duckworth said it occurred Sunday morning in front of the Family Dollar store at the intersection of Highways 63 & 87.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
GARRISON, TX
KFDM-TV

Residents seeking answers to dangerous dogs running loose in Newton County

Newton County — What some call a nuisance, others describe as a potentially life-threatening danger. Packs of loose dogs running wild in Newton County. In one case, viciously attacking a woman and sending her to a hospital. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles traveled up north to Newton County to learn...
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy